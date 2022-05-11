WINCHESTER — No pump-up speech was needed for the Millbrook boys' soccer team prior to Tuesday night's game with Handley.
"During pregame, I don't think anyone said a word," Millbrook senior captain and forward Brandon Riley said. "We wanted it really bad."
It showed.
Both teams could have won the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season title on Tuesday night at Millbrook, but it was the Pioneers who completed a perfect 6-0 stretch over the second half of its district schedule with a 6-0 win.
The Pioneers (13-3, 11-1 district) hadn't lost since the Judges (12-2-2, 9-2-1) beat them 3-2 on April 13, and Millbrook completed a remarkable stretch of games with its best performance of the season. The Pioneers scored a season-high in goals against a Handley team that had only given up 12 goals all year and hadn't given up more than two in a game prior to Tuesday.
The Senior Night victory gave the Pioneers their first district title since 2014 and clinched an automatic berth into the Region 4C tournament. The region berth is Millbrook's second straight.
One of seven Millbrook seniors, Riley scored two goals, and sophomore Garrett Johnson also scored two. Senior goalkeeper Nick Catlett had seven saves in his eighth shutout of the year and third straight.
This year's Millbrook boys' soccer team is the sixth that Pioneers first-year head coach Rhonda Cottino has been a part of. She had never seen a team at Millbrook that was more focused than the one that took the field Tuesday.
"That's no knock to any team before this," said Cottino, talking while she held her active 2-year-old son Mitchell after the game. "[Monday], I left practice feeling like they had a really good mindset coming into this game. They didn't think they had it in the bag. They knew they had to do the work, and they were ready to do it.
"They just played for each other today. They were having fun on the field, which is always fun to watch. I had so much anxiety on the sideline. There was so much riding on this and we really wanted this today. But they were intense and composed at the same time."
Millbrook had the game's two most dangerous opportunities early. But a lined shot by senior Raphael Espinoza in the box sailed just wide in the fifth minute, and Millbrook couldn't get a touch on a cross in the 10th minute —Handley goalkeeper Owen Turnbull (two saves) eventually dove and swallowed up a loose ball near the top of the goal box.
A tried-and-true set-piece situation wound up getting the ball rolling for Millbrook.
After a foul, Johnson lined up for a direct kick from 30 yards out, in line with the right edge of the semi-circle of the penalty box. Johnson kicked the ball toward the middle of the goal, and it proved to be too high for Turnbull in the 22nd minute.
Johnson raised both his hands and ran toward the sideline after the goal, which Cottino said was Johnson's sixth or seventh off a direct kick this season. Johnson leads Millbrook with 12 goals overall.
"Whenever he gets a free kick near the 18, I just know it's going in," Catlett said.
"We just kept rolling after that," Riley said.
Millbrook scored again about a minute later, with Espinoza assisting Eric Price. A long pass was played into the box, and after the ball was knocked to the ground Price quickly moved toward the loose ball and turned to fire in a shot that made it 2-0.
The Judges didn't fold — they had a 7-3 shot advantage at halftime — but they couldn't break through against Millbrook's defense. Catlett played a big role in that by making a couple of big stops in the 29th minute.
The Pioneers couldn't get a touch on a through ball, and a Handley player pushed the ball ahead toward goal. But Catlett came off his line and slid to knock the ball away before Handley could get another solid touch on the ball. Catlett then slid again to near the top of the box to smother a rebound shot just a split-second after another Judge touched the ball.
"He was coming in, and a took a really heavy touch, a bad touch," Catlett said. "I figured I had to come out or he was probably going to score."
In a scramble just before the half, Catlett came out of the penalty box completely to deflect a couple of Handley touches toward goal after Catlett noticed a Judges player was open outside the box.
Millbrook clearly wasn't satisfied with the 2-0 lead at the break. Riley scored from close range four minutes into the second half off an assist from Hamilton Lopez, with the ball being played toward goal from the left side, to make it 3-0.
By scoring almost immediately after their first goal and in the first five minutes of the second half, Millbrook went a long way toward stunting any momentum Handley hoped to accumulate. In the first meeting with the Judges, Millbrook couldn't do that. A Johnson direct kick goal with 15 minutes left gave the Pioneers a 2-1 lead, but the Judges answered with two goals in the next 10 minutes.
"One of our assistants, Brian McGuire, has reminded the boys over and over this season that a 1-0 lead or a 2-0 lead is not a win yet," Cottino said. "We've got 80 minutes to play, and they were ready for that. They weren't going to put one or two and be done with it.
"What we were talking about at halftime was that our foot was not coming off the gas pedal until the clock says zero."
About a minute after the goal, Handley coach Cosmo Balio was issued a yellow card after arguing with a ref, then was ejected after he continued to argue with the ref. The Pioneers kept attacking and outshot the Judges 11-4 in the second half, getting goals from Johnson, Riley (off a give-and-go with sophomore Duvan Herrera Acevedo) and Logan Arthur (a back-header of a Tyler Mallen throw-in).
"It felt good, [to score two goals]," said Riley, who was ribbed by a Pioneers assistant about his poor shooting at Monday's practice after he exited the game in the second half. "I've been struggling lately. I missed the net a lot in practice."
Handley almost scored once late when Catlett got caught out of goal, but outside backs Mallen and Arthur and center backs Patrick Sigler and CJ Zeller-Bender kept the Judges in check.
"I think that's the best game our defense has played this year," Cottino said. "Just winning the ball at the highest point, winning the ball out of the air, and keeping their attack from settling in front of us."
More than half of Handley's 21-player roster consists of sophomores and freshmen, and Handley assistant coach Scott Bucey said the Judges' inexperience in playoff-type games might have hurt the team Thursday. The Judges did not win a game in 2021 and there was no spring season in 2020, and the hope is that Tuesday will be a good learning experience for the second-seeded Judges in the district tournament that starts next Tuesday.
"Obviously, with a result like that, you've got to give all credit to Millbrook," Bucey said. "They came out and outplayed us from start to finish. They played a really high-energy game and played at how I imagine how they practiced and prepared for the game.
"On our end, I felt like we lacked composure and poise from the start. Whether it was us on possession or when we did get opportunities in front of goal, we just lacked the composure, and turned it over uncharacteristically. And then as the game got pretty physical, I don't think we responded too well in that aspect, and we let some of the calls, or lack of calls, get in our heads, and we lost composure that way as well."
Seniors Riley, Catlett, Espinoza, Price, Sigler, Aaron Shipp and Christian Cassidy and the rest of the Pioneers will get a first-round bye and host a semifinal game May 20. They couldn't have asked for a better game to to send them into the playoffs.
"We were [ticked] off after the last [Handley] game," Riley said. "[The district race] coming down to the wire on Senior Night, we couldn't have written [how this game went] any better."
