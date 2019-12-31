WINCHESTER — Sooner or later everyone knew it was going to happen. Handley's boys basketball team was bound to lose a Northwestern District game at some point.
Not since the 2016 Conference 21 West tournament championship game against Millbrook had the Judges lost a game to a district oppponent, a streak of 39 games.
Monday night it was the Pioneers that turned the trick once again with an impressive 59-36 rout of the Judges in a battle of Class 4 Northwestern District unbeatens at Handley's Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
Senior guard Julien Hagerman led all scorers with a career-high 23 points, hitting 5-of-9 3-pointers for the Pioneers. Classmate Taralle Hayden added 11 points and a game-high six assists.
Millbrook (7-4, 4-0 district) broke open a close game at the half (21-15 Pioneers) by outscoring the Judges 38-21 in the second half.
"It's always nice to come in here, it's a great environment. I mean it's a Monday night in December on winter break and the entire stands are filled," first-year Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs said. "You try to keep it as just another game but obviously it ends up being much more. There's so many emotions, so much excitement that you just have to settle in and play basketball.
"It was kind of back and forth through the second quarter but we were up like 16-15 and we hit a 3 then a layup and we kind of built on that going into the third quarter. I think a lot of it starts on the defensive end for us. I think when we play defense good things start to happen, it translates. You get the stop on the defensive end, you push the tempo and get mismatches on the other end."
Both teams playing their first game after Christmas were still very much in the giving mood. In the first quarter the two teams combined for 12 turnovers, 14 missed shots, and only 10 points.
Hagerman's runner in the lane with 34 seconds remaining in the first quarter gave the Pioneers an 8-2 lead after the first quarter of play.
Hayden opened the second quarter with a steal and a layup for a 10-2 lead, Millbrook's biggest of the first half.
Handley (5-5, 2-1) stormed right back with a 7-0 run. Isaac Menefee started the run with a long 3-pointer, Handley's only trey of the game. Next trip down the floor Menefee knocked down a pair of free throws and Demitri Gardner (team-high 21 points) finished the run with a driving layup with 6:40 left in the half to trim the deficit to 10-9.
The two teams went back and forth over the next five minutes with the Judges again closing the gap to one (16-15) on Stephen Daley's layup with 1:45 left in the half.
Hagerman and the Pioneers responded. On Millbrook's next possession Hagerman hit a jumper for a three-point led and then buried a 3-pointer from the near corner just before the buzzer, sending the Pioneers into the locker room with a 21-15 advantage.
In the second half Hagerman hit four of his 3-pointers and scored 14 points to ignite the Pioneers offense.
"[At the half] we talked about just coming out with a good mentality," Hagerman said. "We talked about how we just need to keep up the intensity and the shots would start falling."
The shots certainly started to fall for the Pioneers in the third quarter. Hagerman hit three of his treys in the frame, including a bomb to start the second half to extend the lead to nine (24-15).
Gardner scored the first eight points of the third quarter. His short jumper with 4:33 left in the quarter pulled the Judges back to within striking distance at 28-23. That's as close as the Judges would get the rest of the way.
Tyson Stewart's putback and a 3-pointer by Hayden pushed the lead to 10 (33-23) with 3:00 left in the third.
With just over two minutes left in the frame Handley's Kemani Curry hit a short jumper to trim the lead to 33-25.
From there Hagerman started putting the finishing touches on the Judges, outscoring Handley 8-2 to finish the quarter. He hit two 3-pointers in the last minute — including another buzzer beater from the same spot on the other end of the floor — for a 41-27 Millbrook advantage after three.
The Millbrook run continued into the fourth period. The Pioneers scored the first seven points of the final frame (for a 13-0 run) to blow the game wide open 48-27. Three different players scored during the run.
In the final eight minutes Handley reverted back to the first quarter where they struggled with missed shots and turnovers, only scoring nine points.
"That's kind of what we've been dealing with a lot of the season, not taking care of the ball," Handley coach Jason Toton said. "We didn't have a very good practice coming off of break. We've got to kind of revisit some things. Right now our defense is atrocious. We're not staying in front of the ball, then we have guys have to step off and help, then they kick it to the corner to guys that can shoot and make it. That's kind of what happened tonight.
"We've got to get back to the root of things defensively and stop the ball. They started hitting some shots that they didn't hit in the first half. I don't think we were aggressive all night offensively, I don't think we pushed the ball like we should've. We've got to start taking care of things on our end, playing hard, playing smart, and playing with confidence. We're 10 games in. We can't be making the same turnovers that we did in games one and two."
Millbrook will attempt to keep their district record unblemished when it travels to Sherando on Friday night.
"We're taking it one game at a time. We went 1-0 tonight and we're just trying to get back to what we do," Grubbs said. "We need to get back to practice and get ready for Friday night at Sherando which is another rivalry game. Try to keep the 1-0 mentality."
