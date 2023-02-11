WINCHESTER — Following Friday's Class 4 Northwestern District first round game, Millbrook boys' basketball coach Steve Grubbs lamented missed free throws, missed layups, and late in the game some shakiness with ball-handling.
Grubbs had no issues with what he saw on the scoreboard, though.
The third-seeded Pioneers got off to strong starts in the first half and second half and kept No. 6 Fauquier at bay in the fourth quarter to earn a 54-45 win at Casey Gymnasium.
"Playoff basketball, I consider ourselves very fortunate just to get a win tonight," Grubbs said. "We'll take the win, we'll move on and keep enjoying our season."
The Pioneers (12-11) will travel to No. 2 Handley — a 59-40 winner over No. 7 Liberty on Friday — for Tuesday's semifinal round. Handley swept Millbrook in the regular season in two games that weren't decided until the final buzzer.
Millbrook made only 10 of 19 free throws for the game and committed six turnovers in the fourth quarter. But Tyler Seminaro scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the second half, and in the fourth quarter, the Pioneers held the Falcons (7-16) to 6-of-16 shooting and forced five turnovers to improve to 3-0 against Fauquier this year.
Millbrook tied for its biggest lead of the game at 46-33 with 7:07 left and never let the Falcons get closer than eight points the rest of the way.
The Pioneers — who played without injured senior Javell Holmes for the second straight game on Friday — were in a difficult spot early in the second half, though.
After Millbrook forced eight turnovers and committing only one during a first quarter in which it led 17-6 with 1:30 left, Fauquier stormed back to tie the game at 23. The Pioneers took a 26-23 at the break on a Seminaro 3-pointer, but 32 seconds into the second half Detric Brown — Millbrook's top rebounder and assist man this season — picked up his third foul and had to sit.
Seminaro said the Pioneers had no concerns at that point, though.
"We knew we had to pick up our pace," Seminaro said. "We weren't playing to our abilities. [After the strong start], we weren't going for loose balls and doing a lot of the little things we needed to do."
A layup from Cohen Creswell (eight points) at the 6:25 mark started a 16-6 run while Brown was out in which Millbrook made 2 of 2 free throws and seven field goals — all of which were layups or from short range — on 11 attempts to make it 40-29 with 2:09 left in the third quarter.
Seminaro scored eight points in the run, part of a 10-point third quarter for him. Millbrook's offensive approach was definitely different than it was in the second quarter, when Seminaro had the only make of the Pioneers' seven 3-point attempts. Millbrook shot 3 of 13 overall in the second quarter.
"In the first half, we were shooting too many 3's," Seminaro said. "They just weren't falling. We just had to take it to the basket in the second half and end the game."
Seminaro (44 of 111 for 39.6 percent) is the area's best 3-point shooter in terms of total makes and percentage, so defenders tend to commit hard when it looks like he's going to pull up for a 3. Seminaro used a pump fake to set up one layup during the run and also hit a deep two-point shot after Brown (eight points) returned to make it 44-31 with 58 seconds left in the third quarter.
"I use the pump fake more than any move all year, just because it's easy to do and it's effective," Seminaro said.
Seminaro made a couple of acrobatic shots off the glass on Friday for baskets that were necessary to get the ball around strong challenges from defenders. But after the Falcons made it 49-41, Seminaro had a standard layup after taking the ball from the top of the key and zooming through the defense to make it 51-41 with 3:30 left.
Fauquier nearly cuts its deficit to five points when a 3-point attempt by Damari Williams (eight points) rimmed out with 1:30 left, but Seminaro put Millbrook back up by 10 at 53-43 with two free throws with 51 seconds left to essentially finish the game.
Millbrook might not have had its best performance, but Grubbs liked what he saw from Creswell. The 6-foot-2 junior took the ball strong to the basket, had seven rebounds in the second and third quarters, and did well defensively while being responsible for Owen Thorpe (10 points, none in the second half) and Zachary Potucek in Millbrook's zone.
"Cohen played his heart out tonight," Grubbs said. "He's underappreciated defensively. He did a heck of job going through the game plan that the coaches set up. And he was rebounding as much as he could offensively and defensively. I thought him and Detric kind of stepped up a little bit in that realm and controlled the boards at times."
Now, Millbrook will get the Judges again. Handley won 50-48 on Emerson Fusco's putback at the buzzer at Handley on Dec. 16, and the Judges won 72-70 at Millbrook on Jan. 20 when Brown's contested short-range shot missed at the buzzer.
The Pioneers could be at full strength for the first time since Ryan Liero (hand injury) played against Heritage on Dec. 20. Grubbs noted that Holmes warmed up before Friday's game and Liero took a few shots, so there's a chance both could play against Handley.
"We're undersized, and we have to be scrappy, we have to be physical, and we have to fight," Grubbs said. "Everyone in the district knows each other so well at this point that it comes down to execution. Hopefully, we're ready for the task on Tuesday."
Also for Millbrook, Chase Ford scored nine points, all in the first half. Dylan Donner scored 10 points for Fauquier.
