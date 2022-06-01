WINCHESTER — After the players finished hugging each other and acknowledged the support from the Millbrook fans, Pioneers head coach Rhonda Cottino generated a roar from her team by uttering words that have never been heard by any Millbrook boys' soccer player since the school opened in 2003.
"Guess what, boys? We're going to states!"
The Pioneers defeated Dominion 2-1 on Tuesday to clinch their first state tournament berth in program history. The Class 4 Northwestern District champions will try to beat Dulles champion Tuscarora (14-4-1) — a 2-1 winner in Tuesday's other semifinal against James Wood — for the second time in three meetings in Thursday's 6 p.m. championship game at Millbrook.
The Pioneers (16-3) scored close-range goals in the 38th and 52nd minutes thanks largely to their aggressiveness in the box for a 2-0 lead, and Class 4 Northwestern District Co-Player of the Year Nick Catlett made 11 saves in a brilliant performance. The only ball to get through to the net came in the 69th minute on a penalty kick.
"We played great," said the senior goalkeeper Catlett, the recipient of most of the hugs on Tuesday. "Everybody gave their 100 percent. It was hot. Everyone was tired. But everyone just kept going."
Millbrook needed to fight to the end after Dominion (8-9) gave it everything it could handle. The Titans — who started off 0-5 this year after playing Class 5 and Class 6 Loudoun County schools — finished with a 17-11 shot edge and 6-1 corner kick advantage.
The Titans were particularly strong in the first half. After a water break was issued in the hot conditions with 18 minutes left in the half, Dominion picked up its attack and might have taken the lead if not for a couple of diving saves by Catlett.
Cottino said the Pioneers weren't as cohesive as they normally were at the game's outset. Normal left back Tyler Mallen didn't start because of an injury, and Eric Price was shifted from the midfield to replace him. Mallen would eventually take the field in the first half, but Cottino said a number of adjustments had to be made because of the Pioneers' lineup and because of the strength of Dominion's midfield.
"They were stretching us wide and our midfield was chasing, and that was one of our points of correction at halftime," Cottino said. "We've got to stop chasing, we've got to sit back and absorb that pressure, and then build through the width [of the field] going forward. We could not build through our middle, and usually, that's our strength. We really had to change our attack and our style today, but it obviously worked for us."
Though the Pioneers knew they had to be better in the second half, a pretty direct way of attacking the goal had them up 1-0 at the break.
Senior center back Patrick Sigler has been dangerous all year with his long throw-ins — he connected with Will Demus for a header goal in a sudden-death overtime victory in the Northwestern District championship game against James Wood — and with a few minutes remaining in the first half he found the head of Raphael Espinoza. The ball deflected off him to a few yards outside the left near post, where Garrett Johnson was stationed. Johnson collected the ball, then sent the ball into the net past Dominion goalkeeper Grant Pataky (six saves) to open the scoring.
Sigler didn't get the assist on the throw-in, but he applied his typical pressure.
"Last year I think had seven [assists on throw-ins], this year I've had five or six," Sigler said. "I do whatever it takes to help the team succeed."
Millbrook came out much stronger in the second half and recorded four of the second half's first five shots.
Sigler got the second goal started as well. Shaded to the left side of the field, he sent a free kick from 40 yards out that initially looked like it might go beyond the end line to the right of the goal. But senior Brandon Riley tracked it down and floated a ball toward the far left post.
One of the shorter players on the field, sophomore Duvan Herrera Acevedo headed the ball back across the goal mouth, and Demus was there to head the ball in while standing just in front of the goal to make it 2-0 in the 52nd minute.
"There was a huge amount of heart coming off the bench," Cottino said. "We've got two players [in Riley and Herrera Acevedo] who are working their tails off to make sure the ball is in the back of the net."
Led by the Dulles District Player of the Year in Lucas Caldas — whose height and size definitely stood out on Tuesday — Cottino said the Pioneers couldn't rest on their lead because of Dominion's penchant for scoring goals in bunches. The Titans came in averaging 3.4 goals per game.
With a keeper like Catlett, it's hard for any team to find the back of the net against Millbrook. Cottino said Catlett played his best game of the year.
"He was playing the best attack I think we played all year," Cottino said. "I don't think we've played anybody that can strike balls like that or build through the midfield like that. He had to be constantly shifting on his line, and with the sun in his eyes in the first half, but he reacted. I don't know how, but he did it."
Catlett said the couple diving saves he made in the first half — one from close range, one from deep — was all about reacting as best he can. He continued to put himself in good positions to make stops in the second half.
The Pioneers were frustrated when Catlett was called for a foul on Caldas on a ball in the air with about 12 minutes remaining, arguing neither player had an advantage when they both went up for it. Caldas buried his penalty kick to make it 2-1, but Catlett didn't let the foul shake him.
He made a huge save in the 75th minute, when Bryan Marenco sent a high rocket from the right side on a free kick towards goal from 20 yards out. But Catlett punched the ball over the top for a corner kick.
It was evident how badly Millbrook wanted Tuesday's game — Sigler twice yelled "Let's go!" after blocking a shot in the box and jogging to the bench for the water break called midway through the second half. The Pioneers' journey isn't done yet, but Tuesday's accomplishment is one they'll never forget.
"I can't believe [we did this]," Johnson said. "It's crazy."
"It means everything," Sigler said.
A first-year head coach, Cottino said she's grateful to take over a talented team that was previously coached by her mentor Keith Kilmer. Kilmer guided last year's team to the Region 4C semifinals, but the Pioneers fell against a talented Park View team.
"I am ecstatic with them right now," Cottino said. "I am so happy for them and happy to be part of this.
"I think I definitely got a huge gift getting this team this year. They know what they're doing when they step on the field. I'm just helping them to find that deep energy that they need in the last five minutes or in the first 40 minutes when it's 90 degrees out here. But they're playing huge right now, and I am all in for it."
