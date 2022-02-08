WINCHESTER — After his squad gave up 82 points in a loss to Handley on Friday, Millbrook boys’ basketball coach Steve Grubbs promised to go back to the drawing board on Saturday before practice.
With Sherando’s big lineup coming into Monday’s clash that would decide the top seed for the Class 4 Northwestern District Tournament, Grubbs decided to draw up a zone.
And on Monday, it worked like a Picasso.
The Pioneers held the Warriors to nearly half the total that Handley mustered and came out with a 51-43 triumph.
Millbrook (12-8, 9-1) clinched the No. 1 seed and a bye in the opening round of the district tournament. After taking on Kettle Run in Tuesday's regular-season finale, the Pioneers will face Friday’s winner between No. 4 Kettle Run and No. 5 Liberty in the Feb. 15 semifinals with a Region 4C berth on the line. No. 2 Sherando (14-7, 9-2) will host No. 7 Fauquier in Friday’s quarterfinals with the winner next facing Friday’s winner between No. 3 Handley and No. 6 James Wood.
Thanks to Mother Nature, Monday’s clash became the only meeting between Millbrook and Sherando during the regular season.
Grubbs' said looking down the Warriors’ roster, which features six players who are 6-foot-3 or taller, determined what his team would try to do defensively on Monday.
“It was something we decided to roll with,” Grubbs said of the zone. “We thought that matchup-wise it would be good for us. Again, that’s a very big team. … We thought it might help us a little bit to pack ourselves in. It definitely did, but there were areas we kind of struggled a little bit, but I’m not going to complain about a win.”
“I just think we all had our heads in the game tonight,” said Millbrook guard Tyler Seminaro. “The last past games, we’ve been focused more on the offensive side and tonight we focused more on defense than offense and it helped.”
Guard Detric Brown said that Friday’s loss was a catalyst Monday. “I know none of us want to lose, but I think it woke us up as a team,” he said. “It really put us in position to win today.”
While Sherando struggled consistently to score against the Millbrook zone, the Pioneers were able to take advantage of the Warriors’ 2-3 zone in the first quarter.
Led by a pair from Ryan Liero, the Pioneers nailed four 3-pointers in the opening quarter. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Liero and Seminaro in the final 48 seconds gave Millbrook a 22-12 lead after the first eight minutes.
“They came out in a 2-3 zone and we worked the ball around and got some open looks,” Grubbs said. “We got some easy shots. We crashed and we were aggressive. I told the kids that we needed to be the aggressors tonight, not as individuals, but as a team. Controlled aggression throughout will hopefully put you in a good position. … They did a great job getting us off on the right page.”
“We wanted to come out hard and come out fast and get a good lead going so we could stay in the driver’s seat the whole game,” Brown said.
They’d stay there throughout the contest. Sherando’s only lead came on Cody Crittenden’s putback that made it 7-6.
“They got off to a good, fast shooting start,” Sherando coach Garland Williams said. “We knew that they could do that. They have the shooters. We battled and got it to single digits, but we couldn’t hit some stuff on the inside.”
Sherando got as close as 27-22 in the second quarter after Kellen Tyson drilled a 3-pointer from the left corner, but the Pioneers closed the half on a 7-2 run to push the margin back to 10 points. Trent Clater’s layup off an excellent pass from Brown gave Millbrook a 34-24 lead at the break.
Neither team shot particularly well after the half. Sherando switched to man-to-man defense and did not allow a 3-pointer after Millbrook sank six in the first half.
“We had to play man because they shot the ball well,” Williams said. “We just couldn’t give them those easy open looks.”
The Warriors man-to-man defense shut down the perimeter shooting, but that opened some things from Brown in the second half. Brown scored seven of his 11 points in the second half and found some open teammates.
Millbrook led 43-32 after three quarters and the closest Sherando got to the Pioneers was 49-43 after Zach Symon’s basket with 18 seconds left.
“They had to adjust to our 2-3 offense,” Brown said. “We had a lot of our shooters hitting and that just opened me up to get to the lane and get some easy buckets.”
Liero led the Pioneers with 12 points, while Brown and Seminaro added 11 each. Crittenden had 11 and Symons added nine for the Warriors.
The Pioneers were happy to clinch the top seed for the tournament, but unlike in past seasons, winning the regular season means doesn't result in a region berth. The top two finishers in the tournament earn Region 4C spots.
“It means everything to us,” Brown said of earning the top seed. “We’ve worked hard since the beginning of the season to get it. To finally be regular-season champs is good, but we want be postseason district champs.”
“It was great for our team,” Seminaro agreed. “We’ve been working all season trying to be No. 1 team in the district. I think our work did pay off in the end, but we have more to do.”
And Seminaro knows where any postseason success is linked.
“It’s defense for sure,” Seminaro said. “It’s all about defense. We can put the ball into the basket, we just need to play defense to our best.”
Williams is optimistic about his club, which had a nine-game winning streak snapped. Still, the Warriors earned the No. 2 seed and a chance to host at least a pair of tournament games.
“At the beginning of the season, it was a dream, but we’re here, so we’ll take the highest spot we can get and move on from there,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.