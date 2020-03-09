When you look at the Class 4 boys’ basketball brackets after Friday’s quarterfinal action, one thing sticks out — there’s only one regional champion left among the final four.
Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs believes there’s a reason why his team and the Pioneers’ semifinal opponent Woodrow Wilson are among the three regional runner-ups who still have a shot at winning a state title.
“I told the kids before this all started,” said Grubbs, whose Pioneers (21-7) face Wilson (18-7) at 7 p.m. at Sherando tonight. “From No. 1 to No. 8, however you want to rank them, there’s not much that is going to separate people on any given night. Everyone is here because they are talented. Everyone is here because they worked hard in the season and the offseason and no one wants to go home, especially when you are this close.”
Neither of these programs have been that close for awhile. Millbrook had not been to state competition since 2013 and has not advanced this far since beating Brunswick 53-43 for the Class AA title in 2008 (when the VHSL had just three classifications).
For Wilson, led by Gerald Andrews, it’s been an even longer drought. The program has not been in the state tournament since 1965.
One of the two teams, both led by first-year coaches, will meet the winner between Region 4A champion King’s Fork and Region 4D runner-up George Washington-Danville on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Virginia Commonwealth University for the state crown.
The Pioneers could be playing their best basketball at the right time of year, as evidenced by knocking off Region B champion Halifax County 61-58 on Friday. Millbrook nailed eight 3-pointers in the first half in building a 39-31 lead and then rallied after falling behind by five in the final quarter.
“We came together at the right time,” Grubbs said. “I can’t say much more than I’m proud of them. We’re finally at a point where the vast majority of our kids are healthy for the first time pretty much all season. What you saw on Friday is hopefully something we can continue to do and bring forth.”
The outside shooting certainly was a key. Halifax County fans were left shaking their heads as multiple Pioneers continued to drill 3-pointers. Julien Hagerman (3), Taralle Hayden (3), Tyson Stewart (2), Ben Oates (1) and Kaden Buza (1) each hit from long distance during the contest.
Grubbs says accuracy from 3-point range is huge for his team, which does not have a player taller on the roster than 6-foot-3.
“For us, we are not the largest team, obviously,” he said. “I don’t think we’ve been the biggest team in any game we’ve played this season. Any time we can extend out anyone’s defense, it is to our benefit. Getting them to move out and cover some people, it opens up lanes for Tyson, Jordan, Taralle and Julien to operate. It’s very nice but it doesn’t happen all of the time.”
And while the long-distance shooting played a big role, Grubbs pointed to some other areas that made the difference against Halifax County.
“It’s the zero turnovers [in the first half]. It’s executing when we have the ball and limiting mistakes when we’re playing defense,” Grubbs said. “As much as I was incredibly proud of them for the 39-point outburst in the first half, up until about two or three minutes left, [the Comets] were at 24 points. I was more proud of that. Then we had a couple of breakdowns at the end and it’s 39-31 going into halftime. I thought for the majority of that first half defensively we played outstanding. We’re going have to repeat that effort for a whole game [tonight].”
Andrews’ Presidents have been filling up the nets in the postseason, averaging better than 84 points per game. Their 67-61 victory over Region 4B champion Courtland was actually their worst offensive output since the start of the Eastern District playoffs.
“They look like a fantastic team,” Grubbs said. “I’m going to continue what I’ve said since the regional tournament, there is a reason why they’re here. They do a lot of things well. They’re big. They shoot well. They can finish well. They get up-and-down the court and press a little bit and they’re deadly in transition. They have a couple of kids who are very, very good. We’ve got our work cut out for us, but so do they.”
Certainly, 6-foot-6 senior center Khaliyl Davis will present a tough challenge for the smaller Pioneers. Davis is averaging 14.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game. He had 15 points, 15 rebounds and 5 rebounds against Courtland. For the season, Davis is shooting 58 percent from the floor.
“He gets up on some of those rebounds and he looks like he’s well above the rim,” Grubbs said of Davis. “You’ve got to make sure you get a body on him, multiple bodies probably.
“They do a great job and they attack well,” he added. “And when you have someone like him who can clean up some shots, get tip-ins and extend possessions, it makes you very dangerous.”
Davis has plenty of company on a squad that started the season 11-0.
Guard James Prescott (6-2, Jr.) missed a big chunk of the season, but is back and averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 steals. Guard Michael Smith (6-2, Fr.) is averaging 14.9 points and has nailed 63 3-pointers. Guard Nasir Cross (6-4, Jr.) is averaging 11.9 points and 8.0 rebounds and had a 33-point game against Smithfield in the regional semifinals. JaMarcus Wray-Finney (Jr., 6-3) is averaging 12.1 points, but did not play in the win over Courtland.
Davis, Cross (15), Smith (13) and Prescott (13) each scored in double figures agains Courtland. For the season, the Presidents are shooting 47 percent from the floor.
“I’ve had these guys on JV as freshmen,” Andrews said after clinching a state spot in a video posted online. “They’ve kind of helped turn the program around.”
They Pioneers, who also get balanced scoring from Hagerman (14.4), Hayden (12.1), Stewart (9.8), Jackson (8.3) and Oates (7.0), also have an extra advantage tonight — playing in familiar digs close to home.
The Presidents have a four-hour drive, while Millbrook has a 10-minute jaunt and will certainly be playing before more of its fans.
“It’s a blessing, but like I told the kids on Friday, ‘No matter where we play, the court is the same size and the hoop is the same height. We just have to come out and do what we’re supposed to do, regardless of where it’s at,” Grubbs said.
The bottom line is playing well when a berth in the state title game is on the line.
“At this point of the season, it gets less and less about X’s and O’s,” Grubbs said. “Everyone executes well and has schemes that they are going to run. It just comes down to, ‘What is your desire to win this game? How much are you willing to give on every single possession? Are you able to empty the tank while you’re in the game and put ourselves in a better position because of selfless basketball?’ What we’re hoping to do [tonight] is echo that sentiment and play with the type of mentality to leave everything on the court.
“... They are very tough opponent. I know our kids hopefully are locking themselves in and getting ready for this one because this is the one that matters. We’ve got to get this one.”
