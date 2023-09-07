After a dominant first two weeks, the Millbrook football team will get its biggest test yet when it takes on fellow unbeaten Brentsville.
After beating Sherando (28-21) and James Wood (41-7) in its first two games, the 2-0 Tigers will look for the Frederick County sweep at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Pioneers’ home opener.
“[Our players] understand the challenge and understand this is a good football team,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. “I think it’s just a matter of showing up, playing fast and playing physical, and seeing how the outcome goes.”
Brentsville has held its first two to less than 250 total rushing yards, but the Pioneers come into Friday averaging 425 rushing yards and 42 points per game after beating Harrisonburg 40-0 in Week 1 and Warren County 44-12 in Week 2.
Millbrook and its single-wing attack has only needed to attempt two passes.
Kyler Jackson and Jonah Mihill each had more than 180 yards and two TDs rushing last week for the Pioneers. Blocking for them are left tight end Jacob Wiseman, left guard Dennis Portillo, center Thomas Mauck, right guard Garrett Cook, right inside tackle Ezra Doyle-Naegeli, right outside tackle Ty Jahnigen and right tight end Cole Purdy. Andrew Callahan is the blocking back.
“I think the guys up front and the other backs are putting [Jackson and Mihill] into positions to be successful,” Haymore said. “It’s hard for the defense to be able to key on anything.”
Brentsville is averaging 396.5 yards per game, with 408 of its 793 yards coming through the air. The Tigers are led by quarterback Caleb Alexander (12 of 16 for 274 yards and two TDs passing and 75 yards and a TD on seven carries against James Wood) and running back Nico Orlando (66 yards and three TDs on 13 carries last week).
“That’s a dynamic duo,” Haymore said. “I think [Orlando] runs the ball really hard, and I think the offensive line does a good job creating holes for them, especially the H-back. I think the quarterback does a good job of keeping you on your toes to make sure you’re playing assignment football. You can’t key on one thing.”
Brentsville will go up against a Millbrook defense that has been just as impressive as its defense. Led by linebacker Cohen Creswell (12 tackles) and defensive lineman Cole Purdy (nine tackles) and Dennis Portillo (two sacks), the Pioneers are surrendering only six points and 187 yards per game.
“The style of offense we’re running really helped our defense in the past year,” Haymore said. “I think our defense has truly improved tenfold to what we’ve done in the past.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.