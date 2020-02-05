The following Millbrook athletes signed letters of intent on Wednesday to compete for collegiate sports team in 2019-20:
Football
Jordan Jackson, Frostburg State
A football and basketball standout, Jordan Jackson has been playing for his late father all year. Now Scott Jackson will be honored for four more years as his son will zip through defenses on the football field as a wide receiver.
Though Jordan’s signing ceremony was on Wednesday, he made his verbal commitment to NCAA Division II Frostburg State University on Jan. 30 — Scott’s birthday. Tragically for Jackson, Scott didn’t live to celebrate his 51st birthday — he died on Sept. 3 from stomach cancer.
“I know if he was here, he’d be happy with my decision,” said Jordan in an interview at Millbrook on Tuesday. “I’m happy with my decision. It meant a lot to me to commit on his birthday. I know he’s up there smiling down on me.”
Jackson is coming off a senior season in which he led all area wide receivers with a school-record 1,043 receiving yards and tied for the area lead with 10 touchdown catches. Jackson ranked second in the area with 49 catches and averaged 21.3 yards per catch.
Jackson will receive a partial scholarship to attend the school located in Frostburg, Md. Other schools that Jackson considered were NCAA Division II power Shepherd University, NCAA Division III ODAC champion Bridgewater College, NCAA Division I Hampton University — which offered Jackson a preferred walk-on (PWO) spot — and NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision finalist James Madison. Jackson said JMU discussed a PWO with him.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Jackson said Frostburg State first started recruiting him last year when they were also looking at Millbrook wide receiver/running back Savon Smith (now at Richmond). Jackson wasn’t sure if Frostburg was still interested in him after the coach who recruited him, John Kelling, left to take the head coaching position at Lock Haven on Jan. 7, but assistant coach Scott Fahey reached out to him to make an official visit on Jan. 25. The Bobcats offered him a scholarship on the trip.
Jackson said there was a lot about Frostburg State that appealed to him, including the success the Bobcats had in their first year at the Division II level after previously participating in Division III. FSU went 8-3 overall and 7-3 in the Mountain East Conference this past fall after going 10-1 in 2018. The Bobcats averaged 30.5 points and 335.6 yards per game (197.2 passing) in 2019.
“I like the coaches. They have a winning mentality,” said Jackson, who will study sports management. “I like how they bumped up to D-II and they really didn’t have a fall-off year. The players are cool, too. It’s a great school and I like the atmosphere around it.
“I like the way they use their [wide receiver] slots. It opened my eyes. I like how they use their receivers in the passing game and running game.”
TJ Spain, Shepherd
Before the 2019 football season, TJ Spain hadn’t played as a defensive back since he was a freshman in high school in Tennessee, and he only did so briefly. As Wednesday demonstrated, returning to the backfield paid off in a big way as a senior.
The 6-1, 205-pound Spain will compete for Shepherd University of Shepherdstown, W.Va., as a cornerback. Spain has been a force at wide receiver since transferring to Millbrook prior to the 2018 season (47 catches for 804 yards and 11 TDs in two years) but in his only year playing defense for Millbrook he had an area-best seven interceptions, broke up 10 passes, and had 49 tackles.
“Playing DB for one year, and going to college to play DB, it means a lot to me,” said Spain on Tuesday. “It boosts my confidence up.
“I didn’t like DB [as a freshman], but now it’s what I want to be. That’s my position. Intercepting the ball and tackling somebody, it just fires me up, more than catching a ball or running a route.”
Spain said his father thought Shepherd might be a good fit for him, so after the Spain family expressed their interest in the Rams they asked him to come for a visit. Spain and Jackson actually went on their recruiting trip together on Jan. 18. Spain announced his decision Jan. 23.
Shepherd is consistently successful. In the last 10 years alone the Rams have eight playoff appearances, two national semifinals appearances and one national title game berth. In 2019, Shepherd went 10-3 overall, 6-1 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East division, and advanced to the second round of the NCAA playoffs.
“I like the coaches,” said Spain, who plans on studying something related to sports, possibly in the management or medical field. “I like how they were energetic and wanted to win. I feel like if I’m there I can help them improve and keep winning. The campus is beautiful, too.”
Tyler Duckstein, Bridgewater
Duckstein will play as an interior offensive lineman for Bridgewater College, which went undefeated during the regular season and won the ODAC championship. The Eagles finished 10-1, lost to Delaware Valley in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs and earned a No. 20 national ranking in the D3football.com and AFCA Coaches Poll.
Duckstein helped the Pioneers average 32.9 points per game during the season. He was selected to the Class 4 Northwestern District first team and the All-Region 4C second team.
Duckstein plans on studying kinesiology at Bridgewater.
Girls’ Basketball
Ali Hauck, Shippensburg
Ali Hauck was thinking about continuing her education at schools like Virginia or Virginia Tech the next four years. Ultimately though, she couldn’t imagine her life without competitive basketball.
“I had a choice between academics only and going to play basketball,” said Hauck, a 6-2 senior forward, in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I just realized that I don’t know what I would do if I wasn’t playing basketball. I just kind of felt like I needed to continue basketball in college, and I’m really excited for the opportunity at Shippensburg.”
Hauck will receive a partial scholarship from Shippensburg, which is an NCAA Division II school that competes in the PSAC. The Raiders are currently 14-7 overall and 11-4 in league play. Shippensburg is led by head coach Kristy Trn, who has won 355 games in her 21 years as head coach.
Hauck said the Raiders first expressed interest in her over the summer. The mutual interest between Hauck and Shippensburg picked up beginning in December. Raiders assistant coach Dave Smith raved about Hauck’s all-around play to head coach Erick Green Sr. following Millbrook’s 59-35 win over Heritage (Newport News) at the Handley Showcase Basketball Tournament on Dec. 14.
Hauck had 21 points overall, seven rebounds in the second quarter and six steals in the last three quarters. Heading into Friday’s game against Sherando, Hauck led the area in rebounds (12.1 per game), steals (5.5) and blocks (1.4) and was also averaging 14.6 points and 2.1 assists.
After that, the 2019 All-Region 4C first team selection made two trips to Shippensburg. The second one involved watching the Raiders play a home game on Jan. 15 against Bloomsburg, a 66-53 win. Two days later, Millbrook announced at a home game that featured Hauck’s 1,000th point that she had committed to Shippensburg.
“They played really aggressive, which is Millbrook’s style,” Hauck said. “I liked that. And they shared the ball a lot. There wasn’t one player that dominated the scoring.”
Hauck’s first trip to Shippensburg with her dad also made an impact with her, because she got to meet the university’s director of biology and see the improvements being made to campus facilities.
“I like how the university’s growing and changing for the better,” Hauck said.
Hauck said she also considered offers from NCAA Division II schools Frostburg State — teammate Emily Magee signed with the Bobcats in November — and Maryville University.
Vanessa Cooper, Hood
A 5-8 guard, Cooper will play for NCAA Division III Hood College of Fredericksburg, Md. The Blazers are 4-15 overall and 0-10 in the Middle Atlantic Conference — Commonwealth.
Cooper is averaging 3.1 points, 2.6 steals and 2.3 assists. She plans on majoring in psychology.
