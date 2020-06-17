Kevin Shirk’s decorated coaching career at Millbrook has come to a close after a decade.
The 40-year-old is leaving his positions as the cross country and track & field head coach for the Pioneers so he can take a teaching job at Trailside Middle School in Ashburn. Shirk — whose cross country and track teams claimed a total of eight district or conference championships — had been a math teacher at James Wood Middle School for the past 15 years.
Shirk doesn’t have anything lined up as far as coaching, but he wasn’t going to be able to teach in Ashburn and still coach at Millbrook.
The most important thing for Shirk was finding a job that would help his family financially. Shirk and his wife Patience have two sons — Miles, 6, and Drew, 2.
“I’ve taught in Frederick County for 15 years, and I’ve kind of changed a little bit as that time has gone by, starting a family and having two kids,” said Shirk in a phone interview on Wednesday. “I just decided to work [in Loudoun County Public Schools] because it just gives me the opportunity to provide a little better for my family.”
Shirk said it definitely wasn’t easy stepping away from his coaching job at Millbrook. Shirk — who took over the cross country program in 2010 — led the Pioneers boys and girls to a combined eight state meet appearances since 2013. Shirk took over as head track coach in 2012. He is a four-time Winchester Star Cross Country Coach of the Year (2011, ’13, ’14 and ’19) and the 2016 Winchester Star Track & Field Coach of the Year.
“This is definitely not something I took lightly,” Shirk said. “I loved coaching [at Millbrook]. All the kids that have gone through that program mean the world to me. It’s going to be really hard to walk away from that. It’s something I’ve poured my heart into the past 10 years. It was not an easy decision at all.
“If there was some way to make it work where I could move over there and still coach [at Millbrook], I would have taken that in a heartbeat. But you can’t have the best of both worlds all the time. I’m going to miss [Millbrook] a lot.”
Frederick County Public Schools announced in a news release on Wednesday that first-year assistant track coach Joe Hall will take over Millbrook’s head track coach position. Hall was Warren County’s head track coach in 2019. The James Wood special education teacher has also been a head coach at Lewisville High School in Chester, S.C., and an assistant at Handley.
FCPS said the search for Shirk’s cross country successor is ongoing. The person who does take that job will be tasked with trying to uphold a strong legacy.
The Millbrook boys achieved a program-best second-place finish at the Class 4 state meet in 2013. That year also marked the first of back-to-back Conference 21 championships and two straight region titles for the boys. The Pioneers placed fifth in the state in 2015 and eighth in 2019.
The Millbrook girls earned Northwestern District titles in 2011, ’18 and ’19 and a Conference 21 West title in 2015. At the state level, the Pioneers placed seventh in 2015, eighth in 2017 and placed third in each of the last two years. The third-place finishes tied the program best previously set in 2007 and 2008.
Shirk coached six individual district/conference champions, three individual regional champions and 12 people who earned all-state recognition.
In track, Shirk’s boys’ team won back-to-back conference titles in 2016 and 2017 (the 2016 title snapped an eight-year streak without a postseason title). Overall, he had four athletes combine to win nine state titles.
Given all those accomplishments, it’s understandable that Shirk couldn’t point to any moments that stand out above the rest.
“I have a lot of favorite memories,” Shirk said. “Everything from seeing a kid win a state championship or a district title, or seeing a boy break five minutes for the first time in a mile. There’s so many different ones, it’s hard to put a finger on something. I probably have a memory for every kid who’s come through that program.”
In the news release, Millbrook coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins said Shirk will be missed.
“I consider Coach Shirk one of the top coaches in the state, a great person and a good friend,” Mankins said. “His athletes and teams would show progress throughout the season, always seemed to peak at the right time, and represented the school and community in a very positive way. I wish him and his family the absolute best as he begins a new chapter in his teaching career.”
Shirk feels he’s leaving Millbrook’s cross country program in a good place. Not only did both teams qualify for the state meet, but the girls only lose one senior from a team that had six sophomores and three freshmen, including fourth-place state finisher Madison Murphy. The boys will bring back four of their top seven from last year’s state meet.
“I think whoever steps in should hopefully keep that ball rolling in the right direction,” Shirk said. “I think it’s a great group of kids. Cross country tends to be a really good group of kids. They’re going to be willing to work and they’re going to be willing to be put in whatever effort the coach asks from them.
“I’m really proud of what the program has done. The last six or seven years, in particular, has been very rewarding.”
Shirk also hopes that his successor can continue to make Millbrook’s Third Battle Invitational a strong presence on the cross country scene. There were 39 scoring boys’ teams and 34 scoring girls’ teams in the 10th edition of the meet last fall.
Over the last decade, the meet has also raised nearly $35,000 for the Shenandoah Valley Battlefield Foundation through the donations made by spectators at the meet. The 2019 meet resulted in a record donation of $7,519.41 to the SVBF.
“I’m thankful for the time I had at Millbrook,” Shirk said. “Everybody that I’ve worked with there, from the administration, to parents, to the student-athletes themselves, have been just wonderful.
“They’ve been very supportive of the decision that I’ve made. I’m just thankful to have the opportunity to work with them for the past decade.”
Shirk has no doubt that the track program will be in good hands with the experienced Hall. While Shirk just works with the distance runners in track, Shirk said Hall has experience with sprints, jumps and distance running. Shirk said Hall coached cross country before coming to Virginia.
The 2019 Pioneers placed third in the district for the girls and sixth for the boys.
“I think Joe’s going to be great,” Shirk said. “He has a very positive and calm demeanor to him. I think he’ll be perfect for a head coach for track & field. He’s much more well-rounded compared to myself. He can take that program in the right direction.”
Hall could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. In a news release, Mankins said he’s looking forward to what Hall can do.
“[Hall] is excited about helping our teams continue a strong tradition of success and taking the next steps forward,” Mankins said. “We are excited to have Coach Hall representing Millbrook and our community.”
