WINCHESTER — When Millbrook High School girls' basketball coach Erick Green Sr. sees that an opponent has to make a long bus ride before playing his Pioneers, he licks his chops.
If that opponent comes in the Class 4 state playoffs, that makes it even better.
So when E.C. Glass rolled into Casey Gymnasium after a nearly three-hour bus ride from Lynchburg on Friday, Green had his players ready to turn up the heat and the Hilltoppers wilted.
Forcing numerous turnovers and getting a stellar offensive night from Avery O'Roke, the Pioneers raced to a 32-12 halftime lead and cruised to a 56-33 romp.
Millbrook (23-2) will host Pulaski County, a 54-44 winner over Sherando, in Monday's semifinals at 6 p.m., with the winner advancing to the state championship game at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Virginia Commonwealth University.
The Pioneers came out pressing and trapping from the start against E.C. Glass (22-5) and it worked to perfection. The Hilltoppers committed seven turnovers in the first quarter.
"Some people don't realize man, that when it's playoff time and a team has got that long bus ride, you've got to jump on them early," Green said. "That's what our plan was. We knew they were taking that long bus ride. Once they got in this gym and the game started, we were fullcourt pressure and trying to jump on them early. It was too late before they started making adjustments."
"Starting out with pressure, it gives the team a whole lot of energy," said O'Roke who scored 21 of her game-high 26 points in the first two quarters. "That's what really gets us going."
Millbrook sputtered a little offensively out of the gate missing its first six shots. Green said the Pioneers have had trouble adjusting to the official ball of the playoffs which he says is lighter and has more bounce.
O'Roke finally found the touch by drilling a 3-pointer to open the scoring and the Pioneers would lead the rest of the game. O'Roke had eight points and Kennedi Rooks had five as the Pioneers grabbed a 15-8 lead after the first eight minutes.
O'Roke was just getting warmed up. She scored nine points in an 11-0 run to start the second period as Millbrook's lead pushed to 26-8 with 3:30 left before the half. She'd finish with 13 in the period, including a floater with six seconds to go to put the Pioneers up 32-12 at the break.
"That's the Avery that we expect every night," Green said. "She's a solid player. ... She came with the attitude to win. That's the big difference for us. She carried us that first half."
"I think we all just had to kind of get in our groove," O'Roke explained about the slow start. "Once we started going into transition, that's when everything came together for us."
Millbrook's changing defenses also held E.C. Glass, a team that came in averaging nearly 55 points a game, to just four points in the second quarter.
"Coach Green always switches up the defenses," O'Roke said. "We'll start in something, then he'll switch it and switch it again. There's always something different and I think it challenges the other team."
"People can talk about our pressure and you can practice for it," Green said. "But until it comes and gets on you, then you realize how good it really is."
Another challenge for foes is dealing with Pioneers center Jaliah Jackson. The 6-0 freshman blocks shots and has a knack for coming up with rebounds. She controlled the defensive and offensive glass against the Hilltoppers.
Green says the Pioneers are a different team since he brought Jackson up from the JV team during the season. "Jaliah is special," he said. "She has long arms. She blocks shots. She controls the boards. It really changed our team. It gave us a presence in the middle. She really does a great job controlling that paint."
O'Roke had five points in a 10-2 run to open the second half as the rout continued. Green sat her down for good with 2:42 left in the quarter. Rooks added seven of her 14 points in the period before Green gave the junior forward the rest of the night off with 1:08 left in the third and the Pioneers leading 51-19.
Green played reserves for the entire fourth period, something he was happy to do because he says they work hard in practice.
"It's special when you can put them in the game," Green said. "Like I tell them, 'That's only helping us because you guys are the future of this program. Now you have state experience and you've been on the floor playing at the state level. You're coming back next year and should be just as strong.'"
Jamiyah Henry had 11 points and Jordyn Wright-Goode notched 10 to lead the Hilltoppers.
Millbrook will take on last season's state runner-up in Pulaski County, a team they defeated 65-58 in the 2020 state quarterfinals. The Cougars have many of the same players from that squad.
Green says he has some knowledge of the Cougars. "I wasn't trying to look ahead, but I did see the game Pulaski played against E.C. Glass," he said. "Pulaski is a strong team and they play good team basketball. They have state experience and I don't think people realize the importance of having state experience."
The Cougars, who defeated both defending state champion Louisa County in the Region 4D semifinals and E.C. Glass in the regional finals on the road, will have to come to Casey Gymnasium, where the Pioneers are 17-0 this season.
"They have to make that bus ride here," Green said. "They're a good team. They have good solid players and they are experienced. It should be a great environment. We know they are going to travel with their crowd. We're looking forward to it."
"We're playing really good," O'Roke said. "I feel like we're playing together and that's exactly what we need. So, we've just got to keep doing that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.