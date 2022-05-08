WINCHESTER — Three teams comprised of a half-dozen members of Millbrook High School's DECA Club scored top 20 finishes in competitive events held during the Distributive Education Clubs of America's annual International Career Development Conference (ICDC) April 23-26 in Atlanta.
DECA is a nonprofit international organization that prepares students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management through programs that include classroom instruction and partnerships with private businesses. It has more than 225,000 members in 4,000 high school and college chapters in America, Canada, Guam, Puerto Rico and Germany.
Each year, approximately 100,000 of DECA’s high school members take part in a competitive events program in an effort to earn local, regional and state titles. According to a media release from Jenny Stover, faculty advisor for Millbrook High School's DECA Club, the competitions simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development.
The top state winners then put their talents to the test annually during the program’s final round of competition. The ICDC held last month in Atlanta hosted nearly 18,000 students vying for more than $300,000 in scholarships and awards.
Stover said 25 of Millbrook's DECA Club members qualified to attend the ICDC, and the following team members finished in the Top 20 for their respective project categories:
- Augusta Martey and Sofia Lertora — Career Development
- Madelyn White and Gabe King — Sales Project
- Lauren McClung and Peyton Ready — Financial Literacy
“ICDC was an unforgettable senior experience that allowed me to make new connections, branch out and make memories that will last a lifetime,” Augusta said in the release.
“I loved networking and having the opportunity to meet people from other countries,” Peyton added.
Millbrook High School's DECA Club is open to all of the Frederick County school's marketing students. To learn more, visit facebook.com/millbrookdeca.
