A rough first half doomed the Millbrook High School football team on Friday night against Eastern View, but that didn’t stop the Pioneers from scrapping.
Detric Brown threw three touchdown passes, including one to a record-setting CJ Standen, but Millbrook fell 49-28 on the road against the Cyclones. Standen snared eight passes for a school-record 203 yards in the non-district contest, which ended the Pioneers’ season with a 1-9 record.
Eastern View (5-5), thanks to a pick-six and a safety to start the game, took a 29-0 lead at one point in the opening half before Brown’s 14-yard TD pass to Braden George cut the margin to within 29-7 at the break.
“They were trying to feel them out,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said of his club in the first half via a phone interview on Saturday morning. “Guys, let’s get off the bus and play some football. … I think it was trying to get the feel of things and we made some mistakes.”
The Pioneers finally got going in the second half and sliced the Eastern View lead to 35-21 in the fourth quarter before the Cyclones rebounded for two scores.
“In the second half, it kind of clicked for them,” Haymore said. “They played to have fun and they were out there having fun. They were with each other on the sidelines and they were being a team. In the first half, they were quiet and not really energetic.”
Standen hauled in a 46-yard TD pass in the final period. Ryan Hecker grabbed a seven-yard strike from Brown, who finished 17 of 29 for 297 yards. On a night where the Pioneers had negative yardage (minus-6) on the ground, Haymore made sure that the final score went to fullback Aidan Long, as the senior rushed in from one-yard out. Patrick Sigler was 4-for-4 on extra points.
Haymore felt the Pioneers’ defense played well after being put in an early 10-point hole. “Against our defense, it’s going to be an 8- to 12-play drive to score,” he said. “They did not score on anything big.”
While this season did not go as well as the Pioneers would have hoped, Haymore was pleased to see how they developed, persevered and did not complain.
“I told the kids after the game that No. 1 it was an honor to coach them, but also to coach a team that never gave up,” he said. “There was not one snap, not one quarter or anything where the kids didn’t play hard. We just weren’t the better team and the scores didn’t end up like we wanted to, but in their heart they know they played as hard as they possibly can. … We got better as the year went on, 100 percent.
“I was proud of our kids in the way that they never quit in any game,” he added. “They never stopped. They never complained. They stayed with each other and kept each other up. They were always positive.”
Haymore had special words for a senior class (18 players) that saw its junior season cut to four games in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic and played short-handed this fall throughout a COVID quarantine.
“They’ve been through four years and they’ve been through two of the hardest years,” Haymore said. “This year period in 2021, the spring and the fall seasons, there have never been seasons like that ever regardless of the record.
“… These kids are more appreciative of football, of what the coaches and the other players did for the team, of what the parents did for everybody. They went through a lot different things more than a lot of senior classes that we’ve had. To see the character that these kids have built, it’s unreal. They are going to be some successful kids coming out of high school and college.”
