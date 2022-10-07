WINCHESTER — A business-like approach from the very start led to a party-like atmosphere at the very end for the Millbrook football team on Friday night.
Millbrook's single-wing rushing attack dominated the game's first possession against Handley, and the Pioneers' unyielding defense spent the entire game making that advantage stand up.
Millbrook added three more touchdowns in the final 13 minutes and finished with a 25-0 home win to snap a seven-game losing streak against Winchester/Frederick County opponents dating to the beginning of the spring 2021 season.
The Pioneers (3-4, 2-1 Class 4 Northwestern District) spent much of the immediate aftermath of Friday's game running, jumping, yelling and hugging after beating Handley (5-1, 1-1) for the first time since 2018.
Millbrook still has a lot of work to do if it wants to finish with a winning season. But the last two weeks — which includes a 48-23 demolition of district foe Fauquier — have definitely proven that this isn't the same Pioneers team that went 2-12 combined in the spring and fall 2021 seasons.
"It feels great [to beat a local rival], especially because of the last couple of seasons that we've had," said Millbrook quarterback Detric Brown. "It seems like everybody thought that we were a pushover team. It just feels great to finally seem like we've earned some respect back in the district."
The Pioneers had five takeaways and held Handley to just 209 yards. Handley had four possession inside the Millbrook 25. But on those possessions, the Pioneers had two takeaways, a partially blocked field goal, and a turnover on downs on Jacob Burns' tackle of Davion Butler from on the 1-yard line with 2:59 left after taking a pass on a trick play from Emerson Fusco to preserve the shutout.
A Millbrook offense that rushed for 337 yards and had 361 total yards then ran out the clock from there. Tyson Mallory (24 carries for 157 yards and one TD) and Brown (15 carries for 97 yards and two TDs) led the attack.
"Our kids played hard, and they played with heart," Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. "They competed and they beat a good team. We pounded the rock, we controlled the clock. We had some turnovers (three total), but we got a lot of turnovers. Our kids have fun playing football, and they did a great job."
Ryan Hecker had Millbrook's first takeaway with an interception and had the Pioneers' most explosive touchdown with a 29-yard sweep and cutback with 8:53 left to make it 19-0. But his first touch of the game might have been the most important.
The wind was strong in the first half, and Bryce Pollak's opening kickoff into it quickly lost steam and started making its way toward the ground inside the Pioneer 35. Millbrook couldn't catch the ball in the air, but Hecker sprinted forward, dove and gathered the ball at the 32 just barely after the ball hit the ground. The ball could have easily gotten bounced away from Hecker into Handley's possession.
"[Eric] Cusick, our special teams coach, was telling us all week they might kick a pop fly straight up in the air," said Hecker, who had 58 yards on four carries. "It was a good thing that was the only kickoff they had."
After that, Millbrook ripped through a Handley defense that had been allowing just 2.5 yards per carry with stunning ease on the first possession by attacking the middle of the field.
Brown ran for 13 yards, then Mallory ran for 13, 12 and 14 yards. After Brown was held to a two-yard run, then Mallory picked up 11 yards before finishing things off with a three-yard TD run. Millbrook couldn't get a clean hold on the extra point and Xavier Floyd's kick went wide right, but the Pioneers had announced their presence with authority in taking a 6-0 lead.
"Anytime you get the ball first and you can just drive down the field like we did, I think it gives us a huge boost of confidence," Brown said. "I think it really showed the rest of the game. I think we just knew we were going to win the game from the start."
After that, it was time for Millbrook's defense to shine, and the Pioneers responded with stops every time they needed one in posting their second shutout of the season.
Millbrook didn't allow the Judges to get much of anything up the middle on the ground, and the Pioneers routinely took away Handley quarterback Davion Butler's passing options with excellent coverage.
Butler (8 of 15 for 74 yards and one interception) had to pull the ball down and run more times than the Judges planned, and he was sacked three times on a night in which he led Handley in rushing attempts (13) and yards (55). Seven different Judges had rushing attempts, and Fusco (10 carries for 45 yards) was the only Handley player with more than 20 yards.
"The defense played lights out," Haymore said. "I think our kids got in the backfield and made [Butler] run. In the second half, we made the adjustment to try and keep him in the pocket in a certain way."
Millbrook had excellent pursuit when the Judges tried to get to the edges as well. Handley's longest play went for 19 yards.
"We were focused on our goal of winning the game the whole time," said two-way lineman Jett Helmut. "We had probably our best defensive game this year."
Millbrook did well to force costly plays from the Judges, but Handley also hurt itself with its own mistakes and 10 penalties for 74 yards.
"Millbrook played a hell of a game," Handley coach Dan Jones said. "They executed, and we didn't. The turnovers didn't help, but we still didn't execute and do the right things."
After committing two penalties on a 13-play opening drive that ended with a fourth-and-17 punt from its own 41, Handley had a chance to take advantage of Mallory's one-yard punt into the wind that went out at the Pioneer 31 on its second drive.
But Butler was picked off three plays later from the 21 while trying to throw across the middle while running under pressure to the right. Hecker tipped the ball to himself for the interception.
On Handley's third possession, Jacob Burns recovered a Josiah Johnson fumble at the Millbrook 16, and the Judges would fumble again on their fourth possession when Cole Purdy stripped the ball from Fusco and Ezra Doyle-Naegali recovered. Purdy and Doyle-Naegali each had one sack in the game.
The Judges committed two more penalties on the opening drive of the second half before punting, but were in great shape on their second drive when Fusco returned a Millbrook fumble to the Pioneer 33.
Butler ran 19 yards to the Millbrook 12 on fourth-and-8. But two Handley players ran into each other on a reverse on the next play, though the Judges recovered the fumble at the 20. Handley eventually settled for a 32-yard field goal attempt by Pollak, but the kick was partially blocked and came up short.
That was the last time the Judges had the ball while it was a one-score game. Millbrook would go on another impressive TD drive, this one 11 plays and all runs. Brown capped it with a three-yard TD run to make it 12-0 with 21 seconds left in the third quarter.
Millbrook would add a 61-yard TD drive capped by Hecker's run and Floyd's 35-yard extra point after a penalty to make it 19-0 with 8:53 left. The teams combined for three fumbles in the next minute (one by Handley on a kickoff), and Brown closed out the scoring with an eight-yard TD run with 6:57 left.
The Pioneers got All-District tackle Markell Harrison back from injury this week, and he, fellow tackle Dennis Portillo, guards Doyle-Naegali and Helmut, center Garrett Cook, the tight end Purdy and blocking back Kane Brill paved the way for Millbrook's second straight game of 300-plus rushing yards.
It all added up to a night Millbrook won't forget.
"It feels amazing, after coming off a 1-9 season, them beating us last year, and we crush them this year," Helmut said.
The Pioneers will look for their third straight win next week at district-leading Kettle Run, while Handley travels to Sherando.
The Judges will certainly need a more efficient performance against the Warriors. Jones could be heard talking about Millbrook's potential at the end of Wednesday's practice, but he felt he could have done more to prepare his team.
"I didn't have the [the team] ready to go," said Jones, whose team also had an interception by Christian Metzger in the red zone in the first half. "The defense played as hard as they can for as long as they could, but it just wasn't our night."
