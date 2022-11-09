When a team’s been in playoff mode for two weeks, having a playoff game moved up one day isn’t a significant change at all.
Millbrook (5-5) played 10 straight weeks to open the season, so the Pioneers finally had a week without a game to prepare for in Week 11.
Not long after beating James Wood 21-7 on Oct. 28, Millbrook learned that it would be traveling Leesburg to face Tuscarora (9-1) for the Region 4C quarterfinals. The Pioneers — the third seed for the Northwestern District — will play at the No. 2 Dulles District seed Huskies at 7 p.m. on Thursday in a game moved up a day because of inclement weather in Friday’s forecast.
But even though Millbrook had advance notice of its opponent for its first playoff game since 2019, the Pioneers didn’t spend much time last week going over what the Huskies do. They did, however, establish a tone for what they want to do this Thursday night.
“I think this is one of the more physical bye weeks we’ve ever had,” said Millbrook 10th-year head coach Josh Haymore. “We went live a bunch, we did a lot hitting on the sled, we did a lot of drills against each other. We were physical and tried to keep that same mentality throughout the week instead of just kind of taking it off and letting their bodies not be used to hitting.
“I wanted to be more physical this year. That was the goal of putting in the single wing this year, which I also thought would make our defense more physical. I didn’t want to lose that [in the off week]. I want to make our kids understand that we want to be physical, play hard, and we’re going to get after it. If you emphasize that in practice, you’re going to get that in the game.”
And Haymore definitely likes how his players are responded. Millbrook is 4-1 in its last five games after a 1-4 start, and the Pioneers’ hunger has been evident in interviews after each of those wins.
“This is the best attitude we’ve had going into the playoffs, not to knock the other five teams we’ve had go to the playoffs,” Haymore said. “They want to play basketball, and they want to wrestle, but they also don’t. They want to get after it in football and have a chance to go deep into the playoffs.”
Millbrook will take on team that knows a little something about deep playoff runs. Tuscarora opened in 2010 and has been in the playoffs every year since 2011, winning 23 playoff games for an average of more than two playoff wins each year. The three-time state finalists were the Region 4C runner-up last year.
Now led by former assistant coach Jared Toler, the Huskies are scoring an average of 33.8 points per game and allowing only 11 per contest, the best mark in school history.
Tuscarora and Millbrook have one common opponent in undefeated Loudoun County. The Pioneers lost 34-14 to the Captains in Week 2. Loudoun County dealt the Huskies their only loss in Week 6, 20-14.
Tuscarora no longer has running back Bryce Duke, who’s now a freshman at Virginia Tech, but the Huskies have their share of college talent. Junior tackle Fletcher Westphal (6-foot-8, 324 pounds) has 34 scholarship offers to play offensive line. Virginia, Virginia Tech, James Madison, Old Dominion, Clemson, Michigan, Tennessee and Oregon are among the interested schools. Senior center Caleb Nitta (6-2, 270 pounds) has committed to Liberty.
Westphal and Nitta will be blocking for an backfield that includes quarterback Tommy Peede and running backs Alan Gbee and Aldrin Bardales. Peede’s top receiving option is Dawson Pough, and Tuscarora also has a 2021 Second Team All-Dulles District tight end in J.C. Witchko.
Haymore said the Huskies favor the running game more and run a lot of power read plays and counter plays. But, Millbrook must be wary of Tuscarora’s passing attack.
“[Pough] is fast,” Haymore said. “He can catch everything thrown to him. The quarterback can deal it to him and also run the ball really, really well. We’ve got to stop the quarterback and know where [Pough] is at, and [Witchko]. But you can’t sleep on the other guys, because they can catch the ball.”
Millbrook’s defense is led by linebackers Cohen Creswell (78 tackles), Brayden Giza (64 tackles) and defensive back Jacob Burns (64 tackles). Linemen Cole Purdy, Jett Helmut and Ezra Doyle-Naegeii have combined for 88 tackles and 10 sacks.
Led by running back Tyson Mallory (175 carries, area-best 1,265 yards, 11 TDs) and quarterback Detric Brown (144 carries for 800 yards, area-best 19 touchdowns; 47 of 105 for 1,052 yards, four TDs and five interceptions), the Pioneers boast the area’s best rushing attack at 255.1 yards per game.
Haymore said the Pioneers will go up against a particularly strong defensive line. Nitta was a Second Team All-Dulles District selection last year. Witchko was a First Team end. Westphal also plays defense.
“[Witchko is] a disciplined defensive lineman,” Haymore said. “He’s physical. He’s coached very well, and he’s always in the right spot.”
Haymore has stressed the importance of taking care of the football throughout the season, and he stressed that again Monday. The Pioneers did not win the turnover battle once in their 1-4 start, won it three times in their next four games, and had one fumble and did not have any takeaways against James Wood.
“Just about every game we’ve been out of, it’s been all about turnovers,” Haymore said.
