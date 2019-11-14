The Broad Run football team has been as impressive as they come this year in building up a 10-0 record and outscoring opponents by more than 31 points per game.
Millbrook football coach Josh Haymore said his team is going to do everything it can to spoil the Dulles District champion’s season.
“I want to make a little noise,” said Haymore, whose team travels to Ashburn for a 6 p.m. start tonight. “We are a good football team. There’s a lot of non-believers out there that think Broad Run is going to win a state title because they’re ranked fourth in the state [for all classifications]. That’s just fuel.
“I just want to play. I’m just happy that we’re not turning in equipment. Everybody gets 10 games and then you get however many after that. Even if it’s one, every kid on the team is deserving of one more when you’re able to get that opportunity.”
The Spartans are averaging 41.8 points and 433.7 yards per game are led by Wake Forest commit and quarterback Mitch Griffis, the son of Broad Run head coach Matt Griffis. Griffis (181 of 260 for 2.557 yards, 28 touchdowns, four interceptions; 65 carries for 411 yards and nine TDs) is the Dulles District Offensive Player of the Year.
But Haymore said he’s most impressed by what the Spartans are doing on defense. Broad Run is giving up 11 points per game and features five all-Dulles District District selections, including linebackers Chaz Allison (6-2, 220) and Kesean Dyson. They have NCAA Division I scholarship offers from Valparaiso (Allison) and Butler (Dyson).
“I think they get after it,” said Haymore of Broad Run’s defense as a whole, which lines up in what Haymore describes as a 5-2. “[Linebackers Dyson and Kevin Gaus] are the guys to watch. That front seven, I don’t care who you put them against, they’re going to stop the run.”
Fortunately for Millbrook (33.6 points, 370.7 yards per game), the Pioneers can attack teams in a number of ways on offense.
Haymore was impressed with running back Gavin Evosirch’s performance last week after missing a game and a half with an injury (he had 15 carries for 127 yards in a 19-6 win against Culpeper County and now has 1,006 yards and 11 TDs on 137 carries this season).
Quarterback Kaden Buza (137 for 243, 2,348 yards, 24 TDs, 6 interceptions) has done a good job of spreading the wealth. Fellow senior Jordan Jackson (39 catches, 876 yards, nine TDs) is one of four Pioneers with at least 30 catches for 312 yards and four TDs.
Haymore said limiting turnovers is going to be key. Broad Run had five takeways in its 35-21 victory against previously unbeaten Stone Bridge last week.
“You look at their wins against really good teams, those teams had a lot of turnovers,” Haymore said. “They run to the ball, and they just happen to create turnovers because of how fast and how many guys they get to the ball. And we’ve got to find a way to take advantage of their box and establish some kind of run.”
Haymore said he’s definitely impressed with Griffis, who directs a multiple offense.
“He can fling it all over the lot,” Haymore said. “It doesn’t matter how deep the kid goes or where the route is at. He can put it on a spot, he can read a defense. If they need him to run the football, he’ll go in between the tackles and not have a problem. There’s a reason he’s got offers.”
Millbrook’s defense is giving up 327.2 yards and 24.2 points per game and is led by senior defensive tackle Tyler Duckstein (55 tackles) and junior defensive back Aidan Haines (team-high 94 tackles, five interceptions). Senior cornerback T.J. Spain leads the area with seven interceptions.
Other skill players besides Griffis on the Broad Run offense are first team Dulles running back Bennett Millar (114 carries, 631 yards, 11 TDs) and 6-2, 186-pound wide receiver Romy Miner, a first-team All-Dulles selection who has 48 catches for 897 yards and nine TDs. Miner — who has Division I scholarship offers from Central Michigan, Fordham and Lehigh — is one of six players on the Spartans who have at least 19 catches and 297 yards receiving and three TDs.
Haymore said he’s been impressed by his defensive line, which includes sophomores Landon Anderson, Edgar Rivas and Anthony Castillo. They helped Millbrook set a school record with only 58 yards allowed against Culpeper last week.
Haymore said the Spartans have a strong offensive line that features three players who are least 6 feet tall and 240 pounds in addition to All-Dulles first team center Jack Fielding. Freshman Alex Birchmeier made the second team but the 6-5, 246-pound player received a scholarship offer from Virginia last weekend.
“They’ve got some size up front, but they just play fast,” Haymore said. “They play hard. I think we match up pretty well size-wise against them, it’s just a matter of taking care of their scheme and doing what we need to do there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.