WINCHESTER — Football quarterback Detric Brown isn't the only person who knows how to throw a deep pass at Millbrook High School.
Pioneers junior forward Kennedi Rooks twice burned Sherando with long inbounds passes from the Millbrook baseline that turned into points in the final 90 seconds, helping the Pioneers emerge with a 57-48 win in the Region 4C girls' basketball championship game on Friday night at Casey Gymnasium.
The Region 4C title game didn't match the drama of the Class 4 Northwestern District title game played between the Frederick County rivals exactly one week prior at Casey Gymnasium. Millbrook rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to win by 12 points in that contest.
But the Pioneers showed their mettle in plenty of ways to capture their first Region 4C title since 2018.
"It's really awesome," said senior guard Avery O'Roke, several minutes after the Pioneers bounced up and down repeatedly with their hands on the championship trophy at the center of Casey Gymnasium. "I'm proud of everyone. I think we all played really well."
O'Roke (18 points), Rooks (16 points, seven rebounds, four steals) and freshman forward Jaliah Jackson (15 points, 16 rebounds) combined for 49 points and led the team to a 21-of-27 performance at the free throw line.
Millbrook will host Region 4D runner-up E.C. Glass (22-4) at 6:30 p.m. and Sherando will travel to Region 4D champion Pulaski County (23-3) for a 6 p.m. contest next Friday in the Class 4 state quarterfinals.
After taking a 15-13 lead by scoring the last four points of the first quarter, Millbrook (23-2) could never get much separation from Sherando (20-6). But the Pioneers also never gave up their lead in improving to 3-0 this year against the Warriors.
Millbrook led by as much as seven points in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 29-25 lead; it led by as much as eight points in the third quarter and went into the fourth quarter with a 40-36 advantage; and with 5:27 left Millbrook had a 45-36 lead.
But with 1:27 left in the game, Sherando sophomore Asia Williams buried a 3-pointer to create the loudest noises of the night to that point inside a packed gym to cut the Pioneers' lead to 49-46. The Warriors called timeout, and for the first time in the second half, it felt like Millbrook's lead was in danger.
The Pioneers had the perfect response coming out of the stoppage, though. After Rooks took possession of the ball to inbound it, she scanned the floor, saw that all five Sherando players were in the Warrior front court, and made eye contact with the speedy O'Roke.
"I looked at Avery and I was like, 'Go long,' and she just looked at me, and then I kind of just threw it," Rooks said.
The ball traveled in the air past the Warrior defense and hit the floor at the mid-court line with just the right amount of pace. A Sherando defender stumbled a bit as she tried to turn and defend the pass, and with a strong head start toward the basket O'Roke let the ball travel into the opposite free throw lane. After gathering it, she calmly leaped up as the defender closed and banked the shot in to give Millbrook a 51-46 lead with 1:23 left.
Sherando coach Brooklyn Wilson said the coaching staff wanted to adjust their players' roles on the inbounds pass once they saw how Millbrook lined up on the court, but their yells weren't heard in the loud gym.
Grace Burke (game-high 19 points) hit two free throws with 42 seconds left to cut Millbrook's lead to 53-48. But after another timeout, Rooks threw an even longer pass that landed well past half court and hopped once to Hannah Stephanites in stride behind the Warrior defense. Sherando caught up to Stephanites to foul her, but she hit two free throws to make it 55-48 and essentially close out the game.
"We've got fast kids," Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. said. "If you want to go for a footrace [with us], you're taking a chance by doing that. [Sherando] took a chance, and they got beat on it. That was a crucial part of the game."
Jackson's play was once again a crucial part of Millbrook's success.
Jackson — who was initially on the JV team this year — averaged a strong 6.9 rebounds per game in 19 regular season games, but she averaged only 2.6 points per contest. She's soared literally and figuratively in the postseason, recording eight points overall and 12 rebounds in the last three quarters in the district title game against Sherando and 11 points in the regional semifinal win over Loudoun Valley prior to Friday's clutch performance.
Jackson grabbed five of her rebounds and scored seven of her points in the fourth quarter. Jackson banked in a six-footer with 2:54 left to make it 49-41 and knocked down 5 of 6 three throws for the rest of her points. Jackson — who was twice serenaded with "she's a freshman!" chants — made only 31.8 of her free throws in the regular season. Jackson was at the line with five seconds left when Millbrook fans gave the players a thunderous standing ovation.
Jackson said she's working hard on her free-throw routine, and impressive rebounding helped limit the Warriors' second-chance opportunities on a night in which Sherando shot 17-of-52 from the field.
"Just keep them off the boards and keep rebounding," said Jackson of her mindset Friday. "And if I have an open shot, take it, and if it's not there, then don't."
Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. said Jackson has come a long way this year.
"She had to learn the style that we play, and the way we do things," Green said. "She's changed our program as a big presence in the middle. She's learning and she's getting better each and every game. In the postseason, she's blocking shots, she's rebounding, she's making her free throws. She's reaping the benefits of her hard work."
Green didn't push his team quite as hard as he normally does. He stuck with a man defense throughout the game and didn't press. With the Pioneers maintaining a lead throughout the last three quarters, it didn't turn out to be necessary, and they still managed to force 19 turnovers while committing only nine themselves.
"We were able to play a game where we didn't do what we usually do and we were able to play a different style because we're disciplined," Green said. "And we were disciplined enough to hold a team off and finish the game."
Wilson said foul trouble with Williams and Jaiden Polston created some defensive matchups that weren't always ideal, and she felt some general consistency issues make it difficult to take a lead. Senior forward Ella Carlson (10 points, eight rebounds) felt the Warriors played well on defense (Millbrook made only 18 of 59 shots) but had some mental lapses on offense.
Despite the loss, Sherando is now in uncharted territory. The Warriors are looking forward to playing their first state tournament game in program history.
"For the seniors especially, it means a lot," said Carlson, one of Sherando's six seniors. "I'm very proud of how much we've accomplished to get this far."
Every postseason game adds to the Warriors' experience.
"Our last loss here, we bounced back really well at Broad Run," Wilson said. "The hope is we can do the same thing next week."
