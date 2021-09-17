Millbrook coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins announced on Friday afternoon that Friday night's Pioneers football game at Potomac Falls has been postponed.
In a phone interview, Mankins said he could not provide an answer as to why the game was postponed.
"We're just finding stuff out," Mankins said. "We got the information a little after 2 o'clock. We don't have a whole lot of information right now."
When asked if he was still hoping to play 10 football games, Mankins reiterated that there wasn't anything he could say at this time.
The Pioneers are 0-3 and do not have a bye week until Nov. 5, the final week of the regular season. Millbrook would not be able to play Potomac Falls that week, because the Panthers are scheduled to play at Riverside on Nov. 5.
