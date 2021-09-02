The first game of the regular season often involves a lot of mystery, because a coach never knows if the opposing team is going to unleash something that it didn’t show in its preseason scrimmages.
For Millbrook, that mystery continues into Week 2.
The Pioneers (0-1) will play their home opener at 7 p.m. tonight against a Loudoun County team that didn’t play in Week 1.
“I think it’s a huge challenge,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. “You don’t get to see them call plays based off down and distance, based off the time clock. They played [scrimmages], but it wasn’t anything like playing [a regular-season game]. It’s hard to get a bead on a team when you don’t have them in the thick of it, calling plays, facing adversity, seeing what the defense can really do when it’s fourth-and-1 and not a scrimmage.”
Haymore added that Loudoun County — which runs a spread offense — scrimmaged against single-wing and wing-T offenses, so it’s not clear how they’ll defend a spread offense like Millbrook’s.
The Pioneers and the Captains are somewhat familiar with each other — they played each year from 2017-19 — but Loudoun County is no longer coached by former Handley coach Tony Rayburn. The Captains are now led by former John Champe assistant coach Matt Reidenbaugh.
The Captains have won each of the last two meetings against Millbrook, and the Pioneers will need to be more efficient than they were in last week’s 55-23 loss to Jefferson (W.Va.) to avoid a third straight defeat.
Quarterback Detric Brown (8 of 21 for 130 yards and two touchdowns) technically had 25 rushing attempts for 105 yards against Jefferson. But Haymore said eight or nine of those attempts were as a result of shotgun snaps in which the ball either rolled back to Brown, or he had to hurry forward to get the ball near the line of scrimmage.
Millbrook — which lost two fumbles in the game, one of which was returned 35 yards because of an errant snap — found itself in numerous second-and-long and third-and-long situations, though the Pioneers still managed to gain 306 yards.
Haymore said the snapping issue wasn’t something that had happened before. Haymore said the player who had the problem told him on Monday that he believes the issue has been fixed.
Millbrook also struggled on special teams, as Jefferson returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown and a punt return 74 yards for a touchdown.
“We’ve just got to do better on special teams,” Haymore said. “We’ve got to do our assignment and get things done.”
Loudoun County has some difference makers on special teams in the kicking game. Senior Jimmy Kibble — the son of former Virginia Tech punter Jimmy Kibble — is also a star kicker. He boomed three kickoffs into the end zone in the Captains’ 27-18 win over Millbrook in 2019. Haymore said the Captains also have another kicker who can boot balls into the end zone.
The Pioneers know that Kibble is also a dangerous receiver as well. Two years ago, the now 6-foot-1, 190-pound Kibble had 29-yard and 51-yard TD receptions against Millbrook.
“He’s a physical kid,” Haymore said. “He’s able to outrun you or he’s able to run you over. In the first couple of years of playing him, he was not a big kid. He runs great routes.”
From what he’s seen on film, Haymore said Loudoun County’s quarterback can run and definitely likes to throw to Kibble.
“They do a good job of getting [Kibble] by himself and in the bunch,” Haymore said. “He’s able to throw some good quick screens to [Kibble].”
Haymore said he was impressed with the play of Loudoun County’s offensive line, particularly their guards.
