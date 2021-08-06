WINCHESTER — The Millbrook football team knew its 2020-21 school year was going to be a lot different than normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it also wound up being unusual in terms of results.
From 2015-19, the Pioneers produced five straight winning seasons that ended with a playoff berth each time. Millbrook’s record was 41-16 in that stretch.
In the spring of 2021, the Pioneers no longer had seven players who combined for 13 All-Class 4 Northwestern District selections in 2019, and a total of eight players who signed to play in college. Millbrook posted a 1-3 record, losing to Frederick County rivals Sherando (twice) and James Wood and beating Fauquier in a season that started a month after the Virginia High School League season.
It was an unusual time, but an inexperienced squad grew from it.
“I think we learned that we can overcome a lot of adversity,” said Millbrook junior quarterback Detric Brown on Tuesday night, five days after the Pioneers held their first practice. “It made us a better team, even though we obviously didn’t have the record that we wanted to have. I think it made us realize what we’re capable of doing together.”
Millbrook senior offensive and defensive linemen Anthony Castillo said the spring season made the team closer.
“I feel like we came together as a family,” Castillo said.
Millbrook ninth-year head coach Josh Haymore said he definitely likes the attitude of his team, whose members consistently participated in offseason lifting.
On Tuesday, Haymore said Millbrook has 85 players out for the varsity and JV programs this year, which is one of the three highest totals he’s had since he began coaching the Pioneers. Haymore said that total is more than Millbrook had two years ago and more than the 75 who came out this spring.
“I think they saw how important football is,” said Haymore when asked what the team learned about itself last year. “They missed being around their teammates. Whether it was joking with them or they could barely catch their breath with them [from workouts], I think they really appreciated the time back with them. Whether we won or lost, when they got to play those four games, they really appreciated it.
“The cool thing was they showed appreciation for [Millbrook coordinator of student activities Scott] Mankins and those guys that fought for us to at least get four games. They really found an appreciation of just the game, and all the little things that the game brings you.”
At the end of Tuesday’s practice, Millbrook’s players cheered each other on loudly as they went through a series of shuttle sprints.
“It’s amazing how different the attitudes are now,” Haymore said. “There’s always guys that are like, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ But they appreciate practice, they appreciate being around each other. There’s a different appreciation for coming to practice.”
The Pioneers’ varsity has seven returning starters on offense and six on defense. When Castillo was asked what he was most excited about in terms of the team’s strengths, he gave an answer that pumped up Haymore.
“I’m most excited about our line,” Castillo said. “We have some big guys up front returning. We can definitely pound the rock.”
Castillo, a center, is one of four senior returning starting offensive linemen for a Millbrook team that averaged 25.5 points and 322 yards per game in the spring. Dejon Baylor (left tackle), Edgar Rivas (left guard) and Landon Anderson (right guard) are the other returning starters. Competing for time at right tackle this year are sophomore Cole Purdy and junior Markell Harrison.
Haymore said he feels good about the line’s depth, which could allow the offensive linemen who are playing on defense a chance to catch their breath. Haymore said seniors Jacob Zavatson and Ian Duckstein, the younger brother of former star lineman Tyler Duckstein, and junior Jett Helmut could also see time this season.
“We’ve got big guys who can move,” Haymore said.
Millbrook will have to replace the production of star running back Diante Ball (Haymore said there are five players who are competing for time at running back). But a veteran offensive line and receiving corps has Brown thinking the Pioneers’ offense will be tough for opponents to deal with.
“I think we’re very explosive,” said Brown, who completed 59 of 110 passes for 749 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions last year. “I think we can put up as many points as we want to every game.”
Millbrook has scrimmages at Amherst County on Friday and Broad Run on Aug. 19. The Pioneers open their season on Aug. 27 at Jefferson (W.Va.).
