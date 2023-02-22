LEESBURG — Coming into this year, the Millbrook girls' basketball team had advanced to the state tournament in every Virginia High School League season it had competed in since the 2015-16 campaign.
That streak ended on Tuesday night, but the Pioneers sure made one heck of an an effort in the second half to keep it going.
Trailing 44-20 with four minutes remaining in the third quarter, the Pioneers went on an incredible 21-0 run over the next nine minutes to claw within 44-41 with three minutes remaining.
Senior Kaylene Todd — who did not play in the first half due to what Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. called "a coach's decision" — scored all 10 of her points in the run, and senior Hannah Stephanites had eight of her team-high 18 points in that stretch.
But Millbrook — which struggled mightily against Tuscarora's full-court 2-2-1 trap and half-court zone in the first half — began struggling again against the Huskies defense down the stretch, and Tuscarora held on for a 50-42 victory in the Region 4C semifinals. In the last four minutes, Millbrook committed four turnovers and missed their last four shots after Valentina Burrill's putback made it 44-41 with 3:16 remaining.
The Huskies (24-2) clinched a spot in the Class 4 state quarterfinals (to be played March 3 or 4) and will host Sherando (22-3) in Thursday's Region 4C title game at 6 p.m. The Warriors defeated Heritage 58-31 in Tuesday's other semifinal. Tuscarora will host based on having a better regular-season record.
Millbrook (19-7) — which did not compete in the 2020-21 VHSL season — handed Tuscarora one of its two defeats this season, a 49-42 verdict that was also held in Leesburg on Dec. 19.
A disastrous first half in which the Pioneers committed 14 turnovers and shot 2-of-14 in the second quarter, and a rough start to the second half proved too much to overcome on Tuesday. After falling behind 6-2 Tuscarora outscored Millbrook 25-9 over the last 13 minutes of the first half to take a 31-15 lead at the break, then outscored the Pioneers 13-5 over the first four minutes of the second half to take a 44-20 lead.
Green said Millbrook prepared for Tuscarora's traps in practice. He just felt like not everyone was on the same page in the first half, and he didn't do a good enough job coaching the team to get out of its funk.
"I think the difference was they came out with intensity, and we came out flat," Green said. "They jumped on us. And you see in the second half we had energy, and almost pulled it off."
"We did just about everything wrong in the first half," said Stephanites after emerging from an emotional Pioneers locker room. "There was only so much we could correct with 16 minutes left.
"I appreciate every single person's effort to try and get us to come back. I'm thankful for the push that everyone put into the end of the game even though we didn't come out on top."
That push was started by Todd. With 3:50 to go in the third quarter she got her hands on a pass near midcourt, pushed it ahead and took it in for a layup. Ten seconds later, Todd did it again to make it 44-24.
Todd continued be exceptionally active the rest of the game.
"Kay's energy is game-changing for us at times," Stephanites said. "Her defensive intensity, it's amazing when she executes and finishes her layups."
Todd said she knew going into the game she would not play until the second half, so she had to give her all once she got in.
"I was just in a do-or-die mentality," she said. "I wanted to go out there and give 100 percent, and just leave everything I had on the floor."
A vocal Millbrook crowd got louder and louder as the Pioneers came back. Millbrook took a stab at tying the game with 2:35 left, but a 3-pointer from more than 25 feet away fell out of bounds for an air ball.
The Pioneer fans than howled with disapproval on the next possession. Jaliah Jackson (five points overall; nine rebounds and two blocks in the last three quarters) grabbed a rebound of a miss by Alysa Carrigan (game-high 20 points). Carrigan might have made contact as Jackson fell to the floor after grabbing a rebound, but no foul was called, Instead, Jackson was called for a travel with 2:15 left.
The ball was inbounded to Carrigan, and she drove to the basket and was fouled. She knocked down both of her free throws to give Tuscarora its first points since the 4:47 mark of the second quarter and made the score 46-41.
Burrill would knock down 1 of 2 free throws on the Pioneers' next trip down the floor to make it 46-42. The Pioneers had a chance to cut their deficit to two with a minute left, but Millbrook's next three possessions featured a missed bank shot, a missed 3-pointer and a turnover, and the Huskies hit 4 of 8 free throws down the stretch.
"This is playoff basketball, and I told them we have to minimize turnovers," Green said. "We did a great job for a while, and then right at the end we made some costly turnovers.
"But it's a good group of girls [in that locker room]. They played their hearts out, and I'm proud of them. They gave the effort."
It wasn't the easiest season for Millbrook. All-State player Kennedi Rooks — who joined the Pioneers in the locker room after Tuesday's game — decided not to play this year. Millbrook also lost games to Sherando and James Wood late in the regular season with Stephanites missing almost three quarters of the game against the Warriors and the entire James Wood game because of a concussion.
The Pioneers did still tie Sherando for the district regular-season title and beat the Warriors in a playoff for an automatic region berth, though. And on Tuesday, they didn't quit in a difficult situation. Tuscarora missed its last 15 shots against Millbrook over the final 12 minutes and 47 seconds.
"A coach is always happy when your team goes out fighting," Green said. "I told them that for this group of kids, this will probably be the most memorable moment this year, their effort that they gave in the middle of the third quarter and most of the fourth quarter."
Stephanites, Todd and Kiara Hill are Millbrook's three seniors. Stephanites has verbally committed to play at NCAA Division III Chatham University in Pittsburgh next year.
"I'll take away every moment of being with my teammates at practice, before games, after games, even outside of basketball," Stephanites said. "I'll cherish those memories forever."
Collette Morris scored 13 points and Grace Middleton added 10 for Tuscarora.
