WINCHESTER — Millbrook girls' basketball Erick Green Sr. didn't always like what he saw from his players coming out of halftime during the regular season.
As far as the postseason? The Pioneers have attacked second halves like a pack of tigers who have gone far too long without a meal, and Green is loving every bit of it.
Millbrook took a three-point halftime lead and expanded it to 25 in less than five minutes with a 22-0 run fueled by its trapping defense, and the Pioneers went on to end Loudoun Valley's three-year reign as regional champions with a 71-56 win on Tuesday night at Casey Gymnasium.
The Vikings missed six shots and committed seven turnovers and Avery O'Roke scored 12 of her game-high 32 points in the game-changing run that gave Millbrook a 48-23 lead with 3:05 left in the third quarter. Factoring in O'Roke's driving floater in the lane that made it 26-23 with five seconds left in a first half in which they mostly played man defense, the Pioneers scored 24 unanswered points.
Millbrook's win in the rubber match between the two rivals clinched the Pioneers' sixth state tournament berth in seven years. The only year they haven't made it during that time was in 2021, when Frederick County did not participate in the Virginia High School League postseason due to COVID-19 concerns.
The win also gives Millbrook (22-2) a chance to win its first regional title since 2018 on its home floor, and it will be against another familiar foe. Sherando (20-5) upset Dulles District champion Broad Run 45-40 in Tuesday's other semifinal, so the Warriors will come to Casey Gymnasium for a 6:30 contest on Friday.
Sherando saw a 12-point halftime lead evaporate in less than three minutes in the Class 4 Northwestern District championship game as a result of a 13-0 Pioneer run that launched Millbrook to a 56-42 win on Friday. That furious stretch came three days after the Pioneers outscored Fauquier 27-7 in the third quarter of a 68-31 district semifinal win.
On Tuesday, it was the Vikings' turn to feel the fury in the second half, which has been a welcome change for Green.
"It's funny, because all year long, we came out terrible in the third [quarter]," Green said. "During the playoff run, I think we've been hungrier after the half. It's big for us to come out with that type of energy and cause those turnovers and put pressure on them, and make them have to make plays."
O'Roke said the desire to keep its season going for as long as possible is playing a big role in the team's determination after halftime.
"None of us wants our season to end yet," O'Roke said.
Loudoun Valley (19-7) is the only team to beat Millbrook since Dec. 2, doing so in Purcellville on Jan. 27 by a 61-55 score. But the Pioneers had plenty of reason to feel confident they could avenge that defeat Tuesday.
For starters, Millbrook routed the Vikings 72-45 in Frederick County on Jan. 12. And in the second game in Purcellvile, O'Roke suffered an injury in the second half.
The two teams were evenly matched for most of the first half. Each team struggled with turnovers (12 for Millbrook and 10 for Loudoun Valley), but the Pioneers' ability to get to the free throw line and knock them down (11 of 14) played a big role in their 26-23 lead at the break.
Green switched from man to a 2-3 zone for the last two minutes of the first half. In the second half, Green spaced his players out in the full court and half court and set up traps that the Vikings could not escape successfully.
"In the third quarter, we came out, we pressed them. We played Millbrook basketball," Green said. "That was the big difference, buckling down and doing what what we do, try to cause turnovers, and get some baskets."
Plenty came, with the sound of roaring Millbrook fans serving as the soundtrack throughout the opening five minutes.
The Pioneers — who led 15-11 after one quarter — relied mostly on free throws and only made two field goals in the second quarter.
Freshman Jaliah Jackson — who continued her stellar postseason by scoring 11 points on Tuesday — started the third-quarter run off with a putback, then Lauren Bartlett fed O'Roke for a layup after a steal to make it 30-23, the largest lead of the game for either team at that point.
Bartlett fed Hannah Stephanites (16 points) with a cross-court pass for a 3-pointer, then Kennedi Rooks (seven points) scored following a steal to make it 35-23. O'Roke then scored 10 of the last 13 points of the run with Rooks adding a 3-pointer as the Pioneers' defense and transition game took over to make it 48-23.
"They just picked up the tempo and they started trapping us," Vikings coach Bill Reynolds said. "Our wheels got wobbly, and we just didn't settle in."
Millbrook made 10 of 16 field goals and did not commit a turnover during the run. For the quarter, the Pioneers forced 10 turnovers and outrebounded Loudoun Valley 9-4. Millbrook had been outrebounded 12-6 in the second quarter.
Though this year's Vikings aren't as deep or experienced as they've been in the past, they did show their fight in the fourth quarter behind senior Jane Bodamer, who scored 14 of her 20 points in the final eight minutes.
Trailing 55-32, Loudoun Valley opened the fourth quarter with a 12-2 run to cut Millbrook's lead to 57-44 with 3:44 left. The Vikings would get as close as 11 points three times from there, but Millbrook held Loudoun Valley off thanks in part to a continuation of its strong rebounding and free throw shooting — the Pioneers made 8 of their last 9 attempts at the line.
Now, Millbrook will take on Sherando again. The Pioneers have beaten the Warriors twice at home since Feb. 7, winning the first matchup 52-43. Because of inclement weather, the two teams never got to play at Sherando this year.
"I'm happy for Sherando," Green said. "I really am. It's two teams from our local area that's going to states, so that just shows our area is growing in basketball. It's not just Millbrook, but it's Sherando with us well. I wish them the best of luck in the state run, and hats off to them for making the state playoffs.
"We're looking forward to playing them again. I know they want to see us and we want to see them again. It's a pretty good rivalry. We're excited."
The Millbrook players are also looking forward to the matchup. And they hope that this time, they can start to make their opponent sweat a little earlier. The Pioneers fell behind 6-0 and trailed for the first six minutes on Tuesday.
"Now we need to work on turning it on from the start of the game and keeping it that way," Stephanites said.
Loudoun Valley was also led by Alex Phillips, who scored 16 points.
