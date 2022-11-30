WINCHESTER — Its hunger is strong, anyone on the roster can contribute, and its skill set is exceptional.
It's a long journey until March, but the Millbrook girls' basketball team might very well have what it takes to make the 2022-23 season even better than 2021-22.
Last year's Class 4 state finalists opened its season in dominant fashion on Tuesday with a 62-19 win over Class 4 Northwestern District foe Fauquier.
Millbrook forced 41 turnovers in beating the Falcons (0-2, 0-1), including 13 in a first quarter in which all 11 Pioneers played.
The Pioneers' defense was relatively lax in the opening eight minutes given that Millbrook would surrender just two points total in the following two quarters. The Pioneers led 38-9 at halftime (Fauquier was 1 of 8 from the field and committed 13 turnovers in the second quarter); and 54-9 after three quarters (the Falcons missed all nine of their field goal attempts, all five of their free throw attempts and had nine turnovers in that eight-minute stretch).
Led by senior guard Hannah Stephanites (13 points), nine of 11 Pioneers scored. Sophomore center Jaliah Jackson scored 12 points, junior guard Michaela Owens scored 10 (all in the first half to lead the team) and freshman center Jane Moreland added eight points.
Nights like Tuesday could become a habit for the defending district champs. Millbrook lost only three seniors from last year's team that went 25-3 and lost the Class 4 state title game to King's Fork by just four points, though one of those graduates was star guard Avery O'Roke. The Winchester Star Player of the Year and All-State First Team selection is now at NCAA Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology.
The Pioneers would love nothing more to return to Richmond after coming excruciatingly close to capturing the ultimate prize last year, but they don't plan on looking past any opponent in front of them.
"Our ultimate goal is to get back to the state championship," Owens said. "But it's game by game."
Millbrook will have a chance against anyone it faces if it continues to play defense like it did on Tuesday. Whether they were in man or zone defense, the Pioneers harassed Fauquier repeatedly with its pressure and traps.
"That's what we take pride in here at Millbrook, is putting pressure on you," coach Erick Green Sr. said. "You never know where it's coming from. It's just quick and fast. You need some pretty good ballhanders to handle that pressure and get through those traps."
Fauquier's Felicity Awunganyi made the first shot of the game 11 seconds in, but the Pioneers responded with a whirlwind of activity. Millbrook ran off 18 straight points in the next six minutes to take an 18-2 lead.
"We always want to have pressure defense, because defense leads to offense," said Stephanites, one of three returning All-District players for the Pioneers. "If we can keep up the defensive pressure, then hopefully that will create turnovers and we can get easy offensive points."
With everyone playing, it truly was a team effort on Tuesday.
"Everyone can come in and play their role and do whatever they need," Stephanites said.
"I think all of us contribute something to this team," Owens said. "It's not just one player or two players. We all work hard."
Green definitely likes what he has.
"We have a lot of talent, a lot of speed, a lot of height," said Green, whose roster lists seven players as 6 feet or taller. "I think a lot of people were thinking we were going to be down this year, but we're fine. We're ready to play just about anybody."
Millbrook's not even at full strength right now. The Pioneers other First Team All-State player from last year, senior guard/forward Kennedi Rooks, is working her way back from injuries and struggled with her offensive rhythm on Tuesday, scoring only four points (Rooks averaged 16.9 ppg last year). Rooks — who came off the bench — did have five steals in the third quarter, though.
Green said Rooks has been dealing with shin splints and ankle injuries, and he played her more than he thought he would on Tuesday.
"She's a competitor, and she wanted to go out and compete," Green said. "We just want to get her healthy. She's getting there. She's getting a little more comfortable."
Owens, Stephanites and Jackson certainly showed strong offensive form right away, and each showed the ability to run the floor and finish.
Owens demonstrated she was a capable outside shooter last year, and she got Millbrook going by knocking down two 3-pointers to give the Pioneers a 6-2 lead at the 5:26 mark of the first quarter.
Rooks and Stephanites each hit more than 31 percent of their 3-point shots last year, but the Pioneers could certainly use another big outside threat given that O'Roke led Millbrook in 3-point makes (33) and percentage (35.9) last year.
"She's going to step up in that role," said Green of Owens. "She had a great offseason and has done some good things leading this team."
Stephanites (9.7 ppg) also knocked down a 3-pointer to close out the 18-2 run, and she showed good footwork around the basket.
Jackson was a force for the Pioneers in the postseason last year, and she was strong and smooth with her scoring opportunities against the Falcons. She had two putbacks and a jumper during the 18-0 first quarter run, and she had a layup after stealing the ball and running the floor in the fourth quarter.
"She had a great season as a freshman, and I expect even more from her sophomore season," Green said. "She's hungry. She wants to win."
It's a common theme for the Pioneers.
"I want to make it back to the state title game, and I hope everybody else wants to, too," Stephanites said. "That's always the main goal for us."
The Pioneers are next in action on Monday in a 6 p.m. game against Loudoun Valley at Casey Gymnasium.
