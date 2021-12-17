WINCHESTER — The Millbrook girls' basketball team did well to avenge a Dec. 2 loss to Tuscarora by beating the Huskies on Wednesday, but two days later, the Pioneers were giving James Wood reason to believe it could also deal them an early season loss.
Thirteen minutes and 26 seconds of defensive domination went a long way toward wiping out that possibility.
Down 17-16 with 5:43 left in the second quarter, the Pioneers held the Colonels to four points over that 13:26 span to build a 43-21 lead with 27 seconds left in the third quarter. James Wood made just 1 of 21 field goals and 2 of 5 free throws in that stretch.
James Wood actually responded with a 13-0 run to make it 43-34 with six minutes remaining, but the 22-point deficit was too big of a mountain to climb. Millbrook went on to win 63-44 in Class 4 Northwestern District action at its Casey Gymnasium to improve to 6-1 overall and 1-0 in the district. The Colonels fell to 0-5, 0-2.
"I tell these kids all the time, every night, no matter if a team's 0-5, 0-6, they're coming after you," said Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr., who received 22 points from Avery O'Roke and 21 points, 10 rebounds and five steals from Kennedi Rooks. "Everybody wants to beat Millbrook, so they have to learn to match the intensity with which these other teams come and play.
"The defense was what changed the game tonight. Once we put pressure on them, we found out who were the ones [on James Wood] making good decisions, who can't make the good decisions. We forced them to throw the ball around and turn the ball over."
After Aleeyah Silver's 3-pointer with 5:43 left in the second quarter put the Colonels up 17-16, James Wood missed its last seven shots of the half and fell behind 27-17 at the break. The Colonels committed eight turnovers in the second quarter, double their first quarter total.
James Wood only committed five turnovers in the third quarter, but after Emma Bursey's field goal to open the second half the Colonels missed their last 14 shots of the quarter. Millbrook made sure the Colonels didn't get too many second looks at the basket, finishing the game with a 50-36 rebounding edge.
The Pioneers had their own struggles with James Wood's defensive pressure, making only 18 of 56 shots and committing 24 turnovers to James Wood's 20. But Millbrook was able to punish James Wood's offense and defense by drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line.
Millbrook made 22 of 30 free throws, including 11 of 14 in the first half while James Wood made just 1 of 5. O'Roke made 8 of 9 free throws in the first half. Colonels point guard Gabby Valentinetti (12 points, nine rebounds) sat the last 3:47 of the second quarter after picking up her third foul, disrupting the flow of the Colonels' offense.
And after playing strong defense in the first half, Silver had to dial back her aggressiveness when she picked up her third foul with 2:44 left in the third quarter. Silver eventually fouled out with 6:15 left in the game, and Millbrook outscored James Wood 20-12 after she departed the game for good.
"We did a good job of targeting people to get them into foul trouble," Rooks said.
And Rooks continued to show how much of a difference she makes when she's on the floor.
The 6-foot junior forward missed last week's game with Heritage with an injury. After putting up 11 points against Harrisonburg on Monday and 12 against Tuscarora on Wednesday, Rooks made life difficult for James Wood with her scoring, rebounding and defense. Rooks scored 16 of her 21 points during the second and third quarters, and her back-to-back 3's made it 36-19 in the third period.
"Kennedi's playing good basketball right now," Green said. "Kennedi is a player who's going to give you all she has on the court, and I appreciate that."
Green gave James Wood credit for forcing Millbrook into some mistakes, but the Pioneers responded when they needed to.
It was Rooks who scored on an offensive rebound as she was falling to the floor to end the Colonels' 13-0 run and give the Pioneers a 45-34 lead with 5:45 left. The Pioneers' lead stayed in double digits for the rest of the game.
James Wood coach Sanford Silver liked what his team's zone and traps did on Friday night, particularly early, but the Colonels' foul trouble was difficult to overcome.
"I think early in the game, a lot of things were going in our favor," Silver said. "In the first half, Aleeya was very explosive defensive-wise, batting balls away, giving us second opportunities.
"We have to learn how to adjust to how games are called, and go from there."
James Wood has faced a difficult schedule that also features Sherando (6-1), Class 6 Oakton (twice) and one of the state's top Class 3 programs in Meridian (5-1). Silver feels like it's helping the team.
"We're looking for a big turnaround," he said.
O'Roke said the Pioneers hope that they can continue to build off their big win over Tuscarora. "We were really excited about that win," O'Roke said. "I think that energy can carry over."
Millbrook was also led by Kaylene Tood (nine rebounds) and Hannah Stephanites (7 points). James Wood was led by Brynna Nesselrodt (13 points, six rebounds, five blocks), Aubrey Grove (11 rebounds) and Bursey (eight points).
