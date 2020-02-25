WINCHESTER — After seeing a 10-point lead with 1:52 left whittled down to just two points, Millbrook senior forward Cianna Harrison admitted she wasn’t exactly oozing with confidence when she stepped to the free-throw line with 10 seconds left.
But her feelings of insecurity couldn’t compare to feelings of love she has for her team.
“I didn’t think I was going to make them,” said Harrison, who made only 44.6 percent of her free throws during the regular season. “But I realized that I had my team to make them for. So I buckled down and did what I had to do to get through.”
Harrison sank both attempts to effectively sink Tuscarora. The Huskies couldn’t get a shot off before turning the ball over with 1.6 seconds left, and the Pioneers dribbled out their gutsy and thrilling 64-60 Region 4C semifinal win from there to advance to Thursday’s regional title game and clinch their fifth straight state tournament berth.
The Pioneers (26-1) will travel to Dulles District regular season and tournament champion Loudoun Valley (21-0) for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday. The Vikings beat James Wood 75-40 in Tuesday’s other semifinal game.
Once again, sophomore guard Avery O’Roke led the Pioneers in scoring with 21 points as Millbrook beat Tuscarora for the second time this year (the previous win came by a 58-51 score at Millbrook on Dec. 12).
But Harrison (six points, seven rebounds) is part of a senior class that played a huge role in helping the Pioneers rally from a 31-25 halftime deficit.
Senior forward Ali Hauck — who sat for nine minutes in the first with two fouls as Tuscarora (18-7) broke a 7-7 tie to take a 19-13 lead — had nine of her 14 points in the third quarter to help Millbrook forge a 46-46 tie after three periods, and she finished the game with 15 rebounds.
Senior Emily Magee (12 points, six rebounds) knocked down a couple of big 3-pointers in the second half.
Senior Vanessa Cooper, who also knocked down a 3 in the second half, had a key steal and assist on a fastbreak that O’Roke finished with a layup to make it 50-46, then assisted on Magee’s 3-pointer to make it 53-46 as part of Millbrook’s 9-0 run to start the fourth quarter that made it 55-46.
Simply put, Millbrook played like a team hungry to keep its season alive in the second half.
“We knew we couldn’t hang our head when we went into the locker room,” Hauck said. “We realized we needed to get our act together because if we lose this game, we’re out. That’s not how our seniors wanted to go out. That’s not how any of us wanted to go out.
“As a team, we just kind of said we need to get the energy, give it all, and play defense like we know we can.”
Not surprisingly, Millbrook’s defensive performance played a huge role in the comeback. The Pioneers mainly played a 2-3 zone in the first half because Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. thought that would be the best way to stop the penetration of Isabellah Middleton, who scored a game-high 28 points (14 in each half).
But at halftime, Green told his team “if we’re going to go out, we’re going to go out blazing” and play its trapping defense. Using mostly a 1-2-2 look, Millbrook held Tuscarora to 8-of-25 shooting after halftime and forced 12 turnovers after only forcing five in the first half.
“Our pressure man, I don’t think people give us the credit we deserve,” Green said. “We work on trapping the basketball, and that made the difference tonight.”
Millbrook’s play around the basket also made a big difference.
On offense, Green wanted Millbrook to get the ball in the paint to Hauck, and she responded with three buckets in the first 2:29 of the second half, including one hook shot with her right hand and one with her left.
Rebounding also proved to play a big role. The Pioneers had a 13-8 rebounding edge in the third quarter and grabbed nine offensive rebounds. Magee hit a free throw after being fouled on an offensive rebound to tie the game at 44 — the first time since it was 12-11 Pioneers in the first quarter that Tuscarora didn’t have the lead. A Hauck offensive rebound then led to an O’Roke jumper to put the Pioneers up 46-44.
After Millbrook jumped out to a 55-46 lead with 4:32 left in the game, the Pioneers kept Tuscarora at bay and led 61-51 after O’Roke hit two free throws with 1:52 left.
At that point, Green said a Pioneers team that hasn’t played in a lot of close games shot too quickly at times and didn’t handle the ball well as the Titans responded with a 9-1 run that featured a 3-pointer by Middleton with 23 seconds left that made it 62-60.
Millbrook and O’Roke ran off 13 seconds before getting the ball to Harrison. Hauck said Green told the team afterward that he wouldn’t have bet on her to make both free throws. But as Harrison said, she came through when she needed to, just like the rest of the team in the second half. The Pioneers made 11 of 25 shots after halftime and 11 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter after hitting 3 of 10 through three quarters.
“[This team] showed me tonight the toughness, the grittiness, that they can pull these close games out,” Green said. “Cianna Harrison stepped up at the right time. I’m proud of her.”
Now Millbrook will try to avenge last year’s 78-70 region championship game loss to Loudoun Valley, which also took place in Purcellville. And they’ll go in with the knowledge they have another state berth in hand.
“Making it states is not very common for a lot of teams in the area,” said Hauck, a four-year varsity member. “I’ve been very blessed to play on a team that’s gone every year.”
Also for Tuscarora, Lillian Scheivert had 12 points and Grace Middleton had 11. Kennedi Rooks had eight points for Millbrook.
