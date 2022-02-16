WINCHESTER — Millbrook boys' basketball coach Erick Green Sr. noted after Tuesday's Class 4 Northwestern District girls' semifinal game that he's good friends with Fauquier head coach Brian Foddrell — to a point.
"He won the [tournament] championship last year, and all summer, I told him I want my trophy back," said Green with a smile.
The top-seeded Pioneers made a definitive step toward that goal at Casey Gymnasium.
Millbrook's full-court press produced 23 turnovers in the first half and sparked a 17-0 run to start the second quarter that all put away the No. 4 Falcons. The Pioneers — who led 32-9 when that run ended with 2:31 left in the second quarter — went on to a 68-31 win to earn a 6:30 p.m. home game for Friday's title contest against No. 2 Sherando, which beat No. 3 James Wood 42-40 in Tuesday's other semifinal. The Pioneers (20-2) beat the Warriors (19-4) 52-43 last week in their only-regular season meeting.
Millbrook won the first three Class 4 Northwestern District tournaments that were held from 2018-20, but Frederick County did not participate in the Virginia High School League season last year due to COVID-19 concerns. Millbrook earned 13 straight region berths before last year, and the Pioneers will be back in the region tournament as a result of Tuesday's win.
The Pioneers' suffocating defense was the main reason for that achievement. Millbrook forced 12 turnovers in the first quarter in taking a 15-9 lead, then 11 more in the second. The Falcons only attempted four shots from the floor while watching the Pioneers open the second quarter with 17 straight points.
"We want to pressure the basketball," said Green, whose team forced 34 turnovers for the game and held the Falcons to 7-of-30 shooting in the last three quarters. "I don't think we did a great job throughout the regular season, but we're trying to pick it up now and put that playoff-type atmosphere in the building by applying pressure."
Avery O'Roke capped that 17-0 run with a layup and scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the first half.
"We were good in practice, so I knew we were going to come out and have a lot of pressure on them," O'Roke said. "We've learned to play together really well, and a lot of that happens at practice."
Green said he thought Millbrook's offensive execution picked up in the second quarter, when the Pioneers hit 8 of 19 shots and 5 of 5 free throws and did not commit a single turnover. The Pioneers led 37-18 at halftime.
"We pushed the ball, moved the ball around, made the extra passes," Green said.
In Millbrook's first playoff game in two years, just about everyone got a taste of postseason basketball on Tuesday. Green had several hockey-style changes in which he replaced all five players on the floor — he actually took out all five starters from the 3:25 mark to the 1:46 mark of the first quarter — and 11 people contributed to the Pioneers' 68 points.
With the starters out of the game, Jenna McClung (nine points) and Michaela Owens (six points) gave their teammates and fans plenty to roar about in the second half of the third quarter, scoring Millbrook's last 15 points of the period on five 3-pointers. McClung connected on three and Owens hit two as Millbrook took a 64-25 lead after three quarters.
Green said it meant a lot to have so many people see action.
"I hate to put the cart before the horse, but we're also looking at the future of Millbrook basketball," Green said. "These kids need that playoff experience, so that's why I moved the majority of the JV team up, so they can get time on the court, and they'll be comfortable when their time comes for the district playoffs next year."
Now, the Pioneers will try and bring that district championship tournament trophy back to Millbrook.
"That's what we play for here at Millbrook," Green said. "That's the environment and the thinking we instill in these kids. We work like champions, and the girls did a great job tonight and I'm very proud of them."
Hannah Stephanites scored 10 points for Millbrook and Kennedi Rooks added nine. Jaliah Jackson had four steals in the second and third quarters. Skyler Furr had 12 points for Fauquier, all in the first half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.