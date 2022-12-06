WINCHESTER — Six days after the Millbrook girls' basketball team showed it can excel without one of its two All-State players from last year, the Pioneers demonstrated they can also get the job done without the other one.
With senior Kennedi Rooks watching from the Casey Gymnasium bleachers after leaving the team on Nov. 30, Millbrook led by as many as 33 points in the second half and finished with a 58-38 non-district win over Loudoun Valley on Monday night.
A traditional Region 4C power, the Vikings (1-3) featured seven freshmen among the nine players who suited up on Monday. Millbrook (2-0) jumped on the young team early by scoring the game's first 10 points, and the outcome was never in doubt from there. The Pioneers led 18-7 after one quarter, 39-16 at the half, and 51-20 after three quarters.
Senior guard Hannah Stephanites led all players with 23 points, sophomore forward Jaliah Jackson recorded 15 points and nine rebounds, and Millbrook forced 33 turnovers, including 24 in the first half.
Last week's 62-19 win over Fauquier was Millbrook's first regular-season game without All-State guard Avery O'Roke, who is now at NCAA Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology. Rooks — an All-State guard/forward — came off the bench in that victory, which head coach Erick Green Sr. said was a byproduct of Rooks working her way back from various injuries.
Green said Rooks told him on Wednesday — the day after the Fauquier win — that she no longer wanted to be on the team. Rooks ranked second on the team and in the area in scoring last year (16.9 points per game), second on the team in rebounding (6.7), first on the team in assists (2.7), and first on the team and second in the area in steals (3.9).
"She decided she didn't want to play basketball this year," said Green after Monday's game. "We love, we miss her, we can definitely use her. But we can't stop playing because she ain't here.
"It took us some time to kind of adjust because she's been with us for three years. She's family. She's still family with us."
Jackson said learning of Rooks' decision to leave was "heartbreaking."
"She was not just a great teammates, but she was a great friend," Jackson said. "Her not being on the team hurt, but it takes more than just one person to be a team. We need everybody. And that's what we did tonight. We brought everybody together."
Just like against Fauquier, everyone who suited up played for Millbrook against Loudoun Valley, and once again nine players scored.
The Pioneers' versatility was highlighted throughout that opening 10-0 run, which featured a Jackson layup, a Michaela Owens (seven points) 3-pointer, a Jackson putback, a Kaylene Todd free throw, and a Jackson steal and layup.
Stephanites scored Millbrook's last eight points of the quarter (hitting one 3-pointer) for an 18-7 lead after eight minutes. After Alyssa Tribino (16 points) made the opening bucket of the second quarter for Loudoun Valley, the Pioneers fired off a 19-0 run for a 37-9 lead with 2:34 left in the first half.
Millbrook forced Loudoun Valley to speed up its movements and decisions repeatedly with a mixture of defenses. The Vikings made only 6 of 24 field goal attempts though three quarters.
"I think our defense as a team really led us to the turnovers and the easy points," said Stephanites, who finished off several fast-break opportunities for the Pioneers (18-of-40 shooting in the first half). "I think we got the majority of our points off transition, and that's because of all us passing it up to each other."
Green said it was good to see Millbrook's depth shine through again. The Pioneers led 51-18 with 40 seconds left in the third quarter and 53-20 40 seconds into the fourth quarter for their largest leads.
"All my years coaching here at Millbrook, I've never relied on one player," Green said. "I teach team basketball. This game is a team sport. I teach kids, 'know your roles.' [If] everybody just hustles, plays good defense, and understands what we're trying to do, we'll be fine.
"That's what this team is about. They're buying into what we do. They believe in the system. They don't believe in individual play. It's fun when you can share the basketball and everybody can get an opportunity."
Jackson helped Millbrook control the glass in the first half (22-15 Pioneer edge) by grabbing seven of her nine rebounds in the first 16 minutes.
"I think I've gotten way better," Jackson said. "Last year I was nervous and really scared to play. This year, I feel like everybody on the team is better, and we're hungry."
Monday's game is actually the only one Millbrook will play against a fellow Class 4 school this week. Class 6 Gainesville traveled to Casey Gymnasium for a game Tuesday night, and the Pioneers will play Class 5 Independence on Saturday in the Handley Basketball Showcase.
