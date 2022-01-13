WINCHESTER — Most coaches would be probably be pretty satisfied with a two-point lead after one quarter against Loudoun Valley, a team that has captured the last three Region 4C girls' basketball titles.
Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. made it clear right away as the Pioneers huddled up after the first quarter that he expected more from his players, though. And did they ever deliver.
Millbrook outscored the Vikings 16-3 over the last 4:38 of the second quarter to take a 36-21 lead, and the Pioneers' lead never dipped below 12 points the rest of the way in a 72-45 non-district victory on Wednesday at Casey Gymnasium.
Millbrook (10-1) wasn't eligible to play Loudoun Valley (9-3) in the 2020-21 school year because Frederick County didn't participate in the Virginia High School League season.
But the Pioneers know just how hard it is to beat the Vikings. Five current Pioneers played on at least one of the two teams that lost regional championship games to the Vikings in 2019 and 2020.
"We definitely had some fuel in us, because we lost by [35] when we played them before," said four-year starting guard Avery O'Roke, referencing the 87-52 loss to Loudoun Valley in the 2020 regional final. "We definitely wanted to come out and get revenge.
"I think this is a good win for us, and hopefully, we'll just keep going from here."
It was a good win for Millbrook in a lot of ways. The Pioneers not only beat a nemesis and one of Region 4C's top teams (Loudoun Valley owns a win over Tuscarora, a team Millbrook split with this year), but Milllbrook showed off its depth. Star forward Kennedi Rooks (14 points) fouled out with 6:57 left in the game and the score 53-39, and the Pioneers nearly doubled their lead despite her absence.
Loudoun Valley wasn't at full strength — the Vikings played their third game in three days and had only seven varsity players available Wednesday due to injuries and illness — but those things were out of Millbrook's control. The Pioneers could control their effort, and in its first game since Dec. 23 Millbrook shook off its rustiness and gave a superior effort to the Vikings to expand on its 16-14 lead after one quarter.
"I thought we started off a little slow, but we picked it up," said O'Roke, who scored a team-high 18 points. "I thought our energy on defense was good, and we played as a team."
The Pioneers outrebounded Loudoun Valley 39-24 over the last three quarters and held the Vikings to 11-of-46 shooting (23.9 percent) over those final 24 minutes. In the second quarter, Millbrook hit 8 of 14 shots while Loudoun Valley made 3 of 13, and the Pioneers had a 12-6 edge on the boards while outscoring the Vikings 20-7.
It was Millbrook's rebounding performance in the first quarter that was a primary source of Green's dismay when his players gathered around him at the end of the first eight minutes.
"The first quarter, we got outrebounded," Green said. "Once I had a little intense talk with them, they got motivated to control the boards, and I think they did a good job with that."
The Pioneers' defense created plenty of defensive rebounding opportunities. Green said he probably could have called for Millbrook to push the tempo more given the Vikings recent schedule and player availability, but it wasn't necessary.
Millbrook, which mostly played man defense, also caused 18 turnovers and scored numerous points off turnovers and in transition. The only player for Loudoun Valley who had any real success was Jane Bodamer, who scored 23 points. She's one of two returning starters for the Vikings.
"We gave them some different looks, switching from man to zone, and didn't trap much tonight," Green said. "We were just trying to take care of the ball and not make too many mistakes on defense, not take too many chances. We just buckled down and played half-court man and half-court zone."
With both O'Roke and Rooks glued to the bench because of foul trouble, Loudoun Valley did close the third quarter with a 7-0 run in 91 seconds to make it 51-39 Pioneers. Even when Rooks fouled out with 6:57 left, the Pioneers were't fazed.
After Cory Ely hit two free throws as a result of the Rooks foul, O'Roke made a 3-pointer 21 seconds later. Jaliah Jackson (nine points overall, eight rebounds in the last three quarters) hit a free throw with 5:22 left, then Kaylene Todd grabbed the miss of the second free throw and put it back to make it 59-41.
Millbrook closed the game with a 13-0 run after the Vikings made it 59-45 with 3:48 left. Loudoun Valley shot 1 of 16 from the field in the fourth quarter.
Green wasn't surprised by how well Millbrook responded when Rooks fouled out. The Pioneers only had 10 players themselves on Wednesday. But by shuttling more than half a dozen girls between varsity and JV this year, Green is getting a lot of people playing time — 17 people have played on the varsity this year.
"We're a pretty deep team," Green said. "We rotate every two games [for some players between varsity and JV]. It helps us, because they're getting floor experience. Some people may not play a lot on varsity, but they are going to play, and then they got a lot of playing time on the JV level."
Region 4C appears to be deeper than it's been in the past. Broad Run defeated Loudoun Valley 55-34 on Tuesday and Tuscarora 52-41 on Wednesday to remain undefeated in Dulles District play. The Pioneers split a pair of games against Tuscarora.
But by beating Loudoun Valley in convincing fashion on Wednesday, the Pioneers showed they're ready for whatever challenge that comes their way. Millbrook gets a rematch with the Vikings on Jan. 27 in Purcellville.
"It's a good game between us two," Green said. "They want to beat us, we want to beat them. We're usually seeing each other in the regional playoffs, so we know the importance of these games every time we play each other. I know the next time they see us, they're going to play hard, and we're going to play hard."
Millbrook is next in action at 1 p.m. at home on Saturday against James Wood.
