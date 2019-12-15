WINCHESTER — Once the Millbrook girls’ basketball team got accustomed to seeing its style of play used against them, the Pioneers showed Heritage (Newport News) how it’s really done.
After being held to two points for almost six full minutes, Millbrook went on a 22-0 run from the 2:01 mark of the first quarter to the 1:02 mark of the second quarter. The Pioneers never let their lead dip below 12 points after that and went to defeat the Hurricanes 59-35 on the second day of the third annual Handley Showcase Basketball Tournament on Saturday.
Millbrook’s relentless, trapping defense resulted in Heritage missing its first seven shots of the second quarter. The Pioneers also forced seven turnovers in that period as they built a 24-7 lead with that 22-0 run (17-0 to start the quarter).
And while the Pioneers (6-0) only made 7 of 21 field goals in the second quarter, they didn’t give Heritage (3-2) many chances to get out in transition. Millbrook had an 18-6 rebounding edge, with nine of those boards coming on the offensive end.
“[Heritage is] more aggressive [than most teams] and use pressure,” said Pioneers senior forward Ali Hauck, who had seven of those rebounds in the second quarter. “We’ve been working more on playing against pressure because some teams around here will play just off of you, and we’re used to that.
“When another team pressures, it takes a moment to realize they’re doing the same thing we do to them. It’s no different, and we just have to play our style of basketball.”
Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. said it was probably the best he’s seen his team execute all year, which is saying something given that the Pioneers outscored foes by an average of 70-40 in its first five games.
Over the last three quarters on Saturday, Millbrook made 20 of 43 shots (46.5 percent) and held Heritage to 35.2 percent shooting (12 of 34); held a 30-18 rebounding edge; and forced 18 turnovers.
Sophomore point guard Avery O’Roke scored 23 points, the fifth time she has reached that point total this year. Hauck had 21 points overall and six steals in the last three quarters and played solid defense on James Madison signee Anna Goodman, a 6-4 forward who scored 15 points and managed just three rebounds in the last three quarters.
The Pioneers executed their offensive sets well after the first quarter to get good looks at the basket, but it was Millbrook’s defense that set the tone.
“We had a good two days of practice, but we came out with the game plan that we wanted to apply pressure, we wanted to cause them to get in trapping areas, and we wanted to deny [Goodman] the basketball,” said Green, whose team led 26-12 at the half. “We were prepared, and we executed very well.”
Hauck said it was definitely a team effort on the defensive end.
“A lot of people focus on how many points each player scores, but with our team, that really does not matter as much,” Hauck said. “Vanessa [Cooper] and Emily [Magee] might not have gotten into double digits in points, but their defense is what made us win the game.”
Hauck’s all-around play in the second quarter certainly played a role in the win. The score was tied at 7 after the first quarter, and she had a baseline drive to her left 14 seconds into the second quarter to give Millbrook the lead for good at 9-7, had a putback with 5:38 to go to make it 11-7, contributed to a block that resulted in O’Roke grabbing the ball and running the floor for a layup to make it 13-7, then assisted Magee (three rebounds, two steals in the second quarter) for a basket after Millbrook broke the Heritage press to make it 15-7.
Stretches like that had NCAA Division II Shippensburg University assistant coach Dave Smith raving about Hauck’s play to Green after the game.
Hauck and O’Roke keyed Millbrook again in the second half, scoring a combined 14 points in a 16-4 Pioneer run to open a 52-24 lead with 6:19 left in the game after Heritage went on an 8-0 run to make it 36-20 with 3:35 left in the third quarter.
“Ali knows she needs a big senior year, and she’s done a great job of executing and being a leader,” Green said. “Avery, she knows she had a good freshman year, and she worked hard in the offseason to get even better. She’s done a good job so far.
“I’m very proud of both of them, and I’m really proud of the whole team. They’re really working hard in practice and they did a great job in the offseason to improve their games.”
