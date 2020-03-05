WINCHESTER — The Pulaski County girls’ basketball team boasts an impressive résumé.
Four of the five starters from last year’s Class 4 state finalist team are still in those roles, and the new fifth starter is a freshman who ranks second on the team in scoring and knocks down 3-pointers at a 45.3 percent clip.
The 21-6 Cougars have four more losses than Millbrook (26-2), but the River Ridge District team has won 17 of its last 18 games and hasn’t lost to a Class 4 team all season.
But at this time of year, they’re exactly the type of opponent that Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr. wants to see.
“Pulaski County plays like we play,” Green said. “They press, they trap, they push the ball down the court.
“I think [our players] are excited for this game. Against Loudoun Valley, I think they realized they didn’t play up to their full potential, and I think they’re ready to redeem themselves.”
The two squads will battle at 6 p.m. today at Christiansburg High School in the Class 4 state quarterfinals. The winner will play the winner of tonight’s quarterfinal between Region B champion Monacan and Region A runner-up Grafton in Tuesday’s semifinals.
The Pioneers are coming off a dispiriting 87-52 loss to Loudoun Valley in last week’s Region 4C championship game. The Vikings ran out to a 27-5 lead and never gave the Pioneers much reason to hope for a comeback. Millbrook never got closer than 16 points the rest of the way.
Green said one of the reasons why the Pioneers started so poorly is because he elected to deviate from the style of play that has helped Millbrook outscore opponents by an average of 30 points per game (68-38).
“I take the blame against Loudoun Valley, because I changed the tempo,” Green said. “We usually press, we usually get after you, and I didn’t do that against Loudoun Valley. Valley’s a good team, a fundamentally sound team, and I didn’t want to make any mistakes.
“I was holding my team back. My philosophy that game was off. Like I told the kids, we’re going to go back to playing Millbrook basketball, and let the chips fall where they may.”
“I think a faster pace is what we really need,” said Millbrook senior forward and first team All-Region 4C selection Ali Hauck.
The Pioneers are averaging 19 steals per game, and they’ll be taking on a Pulaski County team that turns the ball over 17 times per game. The Cougars had 29 turnovers in their 70-57 Region 4D championship game win against E.C. Glass. Playing fast and running the floor pays off pretty well for the Cougars, though —they made 50 percent of their shots against E.C. Glass (28 of 56).
Pulaski County averages 60.6 points per game, and the Cougars are a well-rounded group with four players averaging between 7.9 and 11.3 points per game.
That 11.3 average belongs to 5-foot-9 point guard Maddie Ratcliff, the River Ridge Co-Player of the Year who has signed with NCAA Division II Concord University. Ratcliff also averages 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
“She is very fast,” Green said. “She likes to get the ball and go. She loves to drive to the basket. In practice, we’ve been working on stopping penetration and getting back on defense.”
Five-foot-8 freshman guard Keslyn Secrist joined Ratcliff on the River Ridge first team. Secrist averages 10.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. She only ranks fourth on the team in 3-point attempts but she’s made 30 of 65 attempts (45.3 percent).
Green said there a number of shooters that Millbrook has to be wary of (freshman Paige Huff averages 7.9 ppg and attempts 5.6 3-pointers per game). When it misses, Pulaski has plenty of people capable of getting their hands on the ball and doing damage.
Secrist had 11 rebounds to go along with her 16 points against E.C. Glass. Five-foot-10 sophomore Ally Fleenor (12 points and 11 rebounds against Glass; 10.7 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds this year) and 5-11 Taryn Blankenship (4.5 points, 3.9 rebounds) are also effective in the paint.
Millbrook had a lot of trouble preventing 6-0 Megan Stevenson and 5-11 Louis Volker of Loudoun Valley from getting good looks at the basket and rebounds, but Green hopes the experience of playing against them pays off tonight.
“We’ve got to defend, we’ve got to put a body on them and box them out so they can’t get second and third attempts at the basket,” Green said. “I told the girls they’re going to score, but we don’t want to give them a lot of attempts. We’ll give you one shot at the basket. If you make it, fine, but if you don’t, we’ve got to grab it and move on.”
In addition to Hauck (13.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.5 steals), Millbrook is led by sophomore point guard and first team All-Region 4C selection Avery O’Roke (21.3 points, 3.2 steals, 2.2 assists), second team all-region pick Emily Magee, a senior guard/forward (10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 steals), freshman forward Kennedi Rooks (6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists), senior forward Cianna Harrison (4.7 points, 4.3 rebounds) and senior guard Vanessa Cooper (4.6 points, 2.6 steals, 2.1 assists).
O’Roke (25 of 70, .357) and Magee (57 of 178, .320) are two of five Millbrook players averaging at least two 3-point attempts per game. Cooper hit three en route to scoring 13 points against Loudoun Valley.
In applying their full-court pressure, fourth-year Pulaski coach Bradley Sutphin said his team likes to primarily play man defense but they will mix in zone. Sutphin said the Cougars force about 17 turnovers per game.
“We’ve got to keep them off the boards. And we’ve got to contain O’Roke because she’s tough,” said Sutphin, who added he might have 5-4 guard Alaina Akers defend O’Roke. “We’ve got to do a good job of keeping her out of the lane, and then we’ve got to find shooters on the perimeter.”
The Cougars have faced a difficult schedule. They were swept in two games by Class 3 Carroll County, which knocked Millbrook out of last year’s state quarterfinals and went undefeated until losing to Abingdon in the regional semifinals. Class 3 state quarterfinalists Spotswood and Abingdon also beat Pulaski, as well as independent school state semifinalist St. Anne’s-Belfield.
Class 5 state quarterfinalist Patrick Henry (Roanoke) — a team Pulaski beat twice — is the only to team beat Pulaski since Jan. 2, doing so in the River Ridge district title game.
Millbrook will now try and add a Class 4 loss to the Cougars’ résumé.
“I think if we just stick with how we play and push the ball up the floor and make our easy shots around the basket, little layups, just to start the game off, then I feel we’ll be fine,” Magee said. “We just have to get our confidence up as a team. And the bench players need to scream their lungs off to help out with the energy.”
