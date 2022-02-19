WINCHESTER — The Millbrook girls' basketball team knew it didn't have to reinvent the wheel at halftime of Friday night's Class 4 Northwestern championship game.
The Pioneers just knew they had to get their proverbial wheels rolling with the speed they're capable of, and with the force that no one else in the district has been able to match all year.
Top-seeded Millbrook rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit with two gym-rattling runs to earn a 54-42 win over No. 2 Sherando in the Class 4 Northwestern District championship game at the Pioneers' Casey Gymnasium.
Trailing 30-18 at halftime, the Pioneers (21-2) completed a perfect 13-0 district season by outscoring the Warriors 36-12 in the second half.
Millbrook blitzed Sherando with a 13-0 run to start the second half that took only two minutes and 25 seconds to complete and gave the Pioneers a 31-30 lead. The Warriors bounced back to take a 41-37 lead after three quarters, but Millbrook's defense suffocated Sherando from there as the Pioneers outscored the Warriors 17-1 in the last eight minutes to claim their fourth district tournament championship in five seasons.
"We didn't hang our heads," said Millbrook junior forward Kennedi Rooks, who scored 13 of her game-high 16 points after halftime. "We knew we could come back."
Junior guard Hannah Stephanites scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help key the rally.
Millbrook will host Dulles District runner-up Loudoun Valley at 6:30 p.m. in Tuesday's Region 4C semifinals. The two teams split their two regular-season meetings, with Millbrook winning 72-45 on Jan. 12 in Winchester and Loudoun Valley winning 61-55 on Jan. 27 in Purcellville. Sherando (19-5) will travel to Dulles regular season and tournament champion Broad Run at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the other semifinal.
Friday night wasn't the first time Millbrook had a monstrous comeback against a district foe, as the Pioneers rallied from a 23-9 deficit at the half by outscoring Fauquier 38-19 in the second half — including 24-9 in the fourth quarter — in a 47-42 win on Feb. 2 when star guard Avery O'Roke didn't play.
O'Roke (14 points, nine in the second half) got to take part in Friday's comeback, and she cited Millbrook's renowned defensive intensity for starting it.
"We knew we had to come out with a lot of energy on defense, and I think that's exactly what we did," she said.
Millbrook was intense on defense to start the second half (the Warriors missed their first four shots of the quarter and committed six of their 17 turnovers in the third period), and the Pioneers were a heck of a lot more efficient on offense.
Millbrook struggled with Sherando's zone in the first half (the Pioneers trailed 17-9 after one quarter, then made just 3 of 18 shots in the second quarter), and the Pioneers only made 3 of 8 free throws in the second quarter. The third quarter saw Millbrook hit each of its first six shots, and after Rooks was left wide open on the right wing she knocked down a 3-pointer with 5:35 left to make it 31-30 Pioneers and send the team's fans into a frenzy.
Pioneers coach Erick Green Sr. felt Millbrook was sluggish in the first half and exhibited poor shot selection. At halftime, he wanted more aggression from Millbrook, but even he didn't expect the Pioneers to change the scoreboard so quickly.
"I told the guys by the three-minute mark, we needed to cut the [Sherando] lead in half to at least six points," Green said. "They did that sooner than that."
Green said that with a laugh, but then he transitioned into one of the reasons why Millbrook lost its momentum.
With 2:41 left in the third quarter and the score tied at 35, Rooks got caught reaching in when she tried to rebound her missed jumper and was sent to the bench with her fourth foul. She would not return until there was 4:58 left in the game.
In the first half, Sherando outscored Millbrook 13-7 over the last 38 seconds of the first quarter and the last 6:08 of the second quarter as Rooks sat with foul trouble. With Rooks having scored nine of Millbrook's first 17 points of the second half, having her on the bench again was a legitimate cause for concern. The Pioneers were already a bit short-handed coming into the game with starting forward Kaylene Todd missing her second straight game due to injury.
"I've told Kennedi we always need her on the floor," Green said. "She can't pick up little touch fouls. She's tough to stop. She really is. She played a great game."
Rooks is well aware of her fouling issues.
"I'm in foul trouble all the time," she said with a laugh.
The Warriors outscored Millbrook 6-2 over the rest of the third quarter with Rooks on the bench to take a 41-37 lead, though the Warriors had one of their stars go to the bench with 54 seconds left when Jaiden Polston (seven points) picked up her fourth foul.
The Pioneers weathered Rooks' absence for the first three minutes of the fourth quarter thanks in large part to Stephanites. She scored on a drive to make it 41-39, then she put the Pioneers up for good at 43-42 when she dribbled through the defense on the right side and put up a shot in the lane from a few feet away with perfect touch that found the front of the rim and rolled softly in with 6:01 left in the game.
"I definitely wanted to be aggressive, because in the first half, I did not make a single jump shot," said Stephanites, who had a spinning layup in the third quarter and added another spinning shot to make 52-42 with 2:13 left. "We spread the floor on offense, and that left wide gaps in between players. If you get by the first one, you had an open lane to the basket."
Stephanites came into Friday averaging 9.6 points per game. Green said he thinks Stephanites sometimes defers to O'Roke and Rooks in situations where she can get the job done herself, so he liked her aggressiveness on Friday.
"She's one of our primary scorers, and she looked to score tonight," Green said.
With 4:58 left, both Rooks and Polston came back into the game, and the Pioneers picked up their play even more.
A few seconds later, Sherando point guard Asia Williams tried to spin away from a double team in the backcourt, but she fell to the floor and lost the ball. Stephanites picked it up and laid it in to make it 45-42.
Rooks scored from close-range to make it 47-42, then Millbrook fans erupted when Rooks fed O'Roke on the left wing for a 3-pointer that made it 50-42 with 3:44 left.
The Pioneers defense closed it out from there, blocking two shots in the process. (Freshman Jaliah Jackson had one of them, part of a night where she scored eight points overall and had 12 rebounds in the last three quarters.) Sherando missed all 10 of its field goal attempts in the fourth quarter and made only 3 of 20 in the second half.
"We buckled down," Green said. "We said we're going man-to-man, and we're not letting them score. That was the attitude we took, and we held them to one point [in the fourth quarter]."
Sherando coach Brooklyn Wilson felt her team executed well in all phases in the first half but struggled with Millbrook's pressure in the second half. In the fourth quarter, Wilson did not call a timeout until there was 2:03 left, and she regretted not taking one sooner to try and change the tide.
"The girls played really hard tonight, so I have to be better for them," Wilson said. "Basketball is a game of runs. Usually, you can make a play or get a stop of two to stop that momentum. We weren't putting stops together, and that's where I as a coach should have stepped in. I think I waited too long."
A positive for the Warriors was that while their three leading scorers for the season Polston, Grace Burke (three points) and Ella Carlson (three points) combined for 13 points, Sherando got big contributions from Isabel Hall (15 points, including three 3-pointers), Josie Willett (eight points) and Roxie McVeigh (six). With Carlson coming off an illness, McVeigh received more minutes.
Green said after Tuesday's win he wanted to bring the Northwestern District title back to Millbrook. The Pioneers didn't play until after the Virginia High School League season last year due to COVID-19 concerns, and Fauquier won the tournament title. As evidenced by the huge smiles and numerous hugs that were shared among the players after the final buzzer, it was clear how much it meant.
"We're all really excited," O'Roke said. "It feels good to be back as champions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.