CHRISTIANSBURG — The Millbrook girls’ basketball team might have been disappointed with its energy level in the Region 4C championship game last week, but the Pioneers had plenty of it on Friday night.
Strong finishes to the second quarter and third quarter allowed Millbrook to take control of the game in the fourth quarter and emerge with a 65-58 win over Region 4D champion and 2019 state finalist Pulaski County in the Class 4 state quarterfinals at Christiansburg High School.
The Pioneers (27-2) will travel to take on Region B champion Monacan (24-2) — a 70-25 winner over Grafton on Friday night — in Tuesday’s state semifinals at 6:30 p.m. at Midlothian High School.
Millbrook trailed 24-16 halfway through the second quarter before rallying with a 13-5 run to tie the score at 29 at halftime, then went on an 11-2 run over the last 2:41 of the third quarter to take a 48-42 lead into the final period.
Pulaski (21-7) scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter to cut its deficit to 48-44, but a 3-pointer from freshman forward Kennedi Rooks (12 of her team-high 17 points in the second half) with 7:04 left started a 11-4 run that made it 59-48 with 3:24 to play.
The Cougars cut their deficit to six points on a 3-pointer by Keslyn Secrist (13 points) with 31 seconds left to make it 61-55, but Emily Magee (16 points, 11 in the second half) hit three free throws in the next 20 seconds to secure the win.
“Definitely picking our energy up,” said Magee when asked about what she saw from the Pioneers when they were down eight points in the second quarter. “I feel like our energy was pretty good the whole game, but it got a lot higher once we started making our easy layups and foul shots. I feel like that’s what saved us in the game.”
Millbrook coach Erick Green’s decision to switch from zone to man defense a minute into the second quarter helped Millbrook pick up its intensity and led to a lot of those high-percentage opportunities.
Over the last three quarters, the Pioneers attempted 17 more shots than Pulaski thanks to rebounding and defense, even with the Cougars frequent fouls that sent Millbrook to the line.
The Pioneers made 14 of 19 free throws in that stretch. And after missing their first eight shots of the second quarter against the Pulaski zone, Millbrook punished Pulaski with 17-of-37 shooting over the last 20 minutes.
The Cougars committed 18 turnovers overall, six more than Millbrook. Concord signee Maddie Ratcliff had a game-high 21 points, but the point guard struggled against the pressure of Millbrook sophomore point guard Avery O’Roke (15 points).
“We threw our man out there because we play good man defense,” Green said. “We rattled their point guard. They did something I don’t think they normally do and let [Secrist] run their offense, and they struggled with that.
“Then we started buckling down and running our offense.”
A combination of offense and defense helped Millbrook take control at the end of the third quarter.
As she’s done so often before, a 3-pointer from Magee (she hit three of them on Friday) sparked Millbrook and tied the game at 40 with 2:41 left in the third quarter.
Steals and layups from O’Roke and Rooks pushed it to 44-40, a jumper from O’Roke made it 46-42, then a driving bank shot from Hauck with one second left in the third quarter made it 48-42.
“The energy the team brings on the court and the energy the bench brings, that all contributes to getting our shots rolling and just making good plays,” Rooks said.
Rooks made plenty of shots and good plays in the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Rooks took over, hitting a 3-pointer with 7:04 left, a spinning layup with 5:57 left, a putback after her first shot was blocked to finish a fastbreak with 5:42 left, then another putback with 3:24 left to make it 59-48 Millbrook.
Rooks missed Millbrook’s first nine games with an injury, but she’s been a consistent and productive presence from the moment she joined the team.
“I tell people that Kennedi is probably the best freshman in our area,” Green said. “She started off injured and had to get her legs back.
“Today she showed what she’s really capable of. She’s a dominant player and a force for us. Having her on the floor takes us to another level.”
The Pioneers will need to keep that intensity up against Monacan, but on Friday they savored every bit of winning in the state quarterfinals after losing in that round last year.
“This is pretty awesome after last year,” Magee said. “Hopefully we’ll make it past the next game and go to the state championship.”
Ally Fleenor added 12 points for Pulaski.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.