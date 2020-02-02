WINCHESTER — Millbrook's girl's basketball team, thanks to a dominating defense and a 32-point performance by Avery O'Roke, extended its winning streak this season to 20 games on Friday, easily defeating Sherando 86-35.
The big event, however, was not on the court, and both schools were big winners there.
Millbrook and Sherando hosted "Love Loud" at the game Friday, a fundraising event to help the families of two former employees defray the costs of battling cancer. The families of Sherando librarian Gretchen Cooley, who passed away recently from cancer, and former Millbrook head custodian Chester Luttrell, who is currently fighting cancer, were the beneficiaries of the event.
For the overflow crowd, as well as the players on both teams, it was an emotional night.
"We were all very emotional at the start of the game," O'Roke said. "We were able to give flowers to the cancer survivors. To be a part of something like this also inspired us to come out strong when the game began."
On the court it took the Pioneers (20-0, 12-0 Class 4 Northwestern District) very little time to establish their dominance.
Using an aggressive full-court press, Millbrook completely befuddled the Warriors (10-10, 6-6). Sherando committed eight first period turnovers and the Pioneers used those miscues to establish an 18-0 lead with 3:42 still left in the opening quarter.
"We spend a lot of time in practice working on defense,' Pioneers coach Erick Green Sr. said. "To win championships you have to have a good defense. The effort our players put in tonight really showed."
The victory was, for Green, another step towards a coaching milestone. Green is just two games away from winning his 100th game as Millbrook's coach.
The beneficiary of those turnovers was O'Roke who scored 11 of her game-high 32 points in the first period.
"Most of my points were the result of our defense," O'Roke said. "When they stole the ball they were able to hit me with a great pass and that was why I had so many points tonight. It's been that way all season."
While the Pioneers were clicking on all cylinders Sherando was cold as ice, missing its first seven field goal attempts. Ella Carlson finally got the Warriors on the scoreboard with a jumper with 3:27 left in the quarter.
With Millbrook leading 27-10 heading into the second period, little changed as the Pioneer defense continued to rattle Sherando. Seven Warrior turnovers led to a 16-2 run by the Pioneers to begin the second period.
The amazing thing about Millbrook's defense is that regardless who's in the game the defense never loses its intensity.
"Everybody who comes off the bench is expected to keep the pressure on," backup guard Hannah Stephanites said. "We try to put constant pressure on our opponent and make them uncomfortable with the ball. Everybody contributes to that and things don't change much when the backups come in."
O'Roke was again using transition baskets off turnovers to light up the scoreboard with 14 points in the quarter, giving Millbrook a 50-18 lead at halftime. The only Warrior with any luck scoring was Asia James who contributed eight of Sherando's 18 first half points. The Warrior junior finished the night with a team-high 10 points.
With the Warriors tiring in the second half and Millbrook getting quality minutes from its bench the Pioneers outscored Sherando 26-6 in the third quarter to expanded their lead to 76-24.
Besides O'Roke (eight steals), Ali Hauck (nine rebounds) scored in double figures for the Pioneers with 17 points, and Emily Magee (six rebounds, five steals) had 10 points. Kennedi Rooks had six points and eight rebounds for Millbrook and Vanessa Cooper (five steals) and Jenna McClung had five points each.
"This was a very emotional game for everyone," Hauck said. "We were a little worried about not being focused because of the importance of what was going on off the court. But I thought we did a good job of overcoming that once the game started."
"The girls played really well as a team tonight," Green said. "They worked together and we always took the best shot on offense. We work hard on those things in practice and it's good to see it come together in a game."
Bella Entsminger had seven points for the Warriors and Isabel Hall and Grace Burke scored six.
"We're never satisfied with a loss, but when we come out that slow against a team like Millbrook this is going to happen," Warrior coach Brooklyn Wilson said. "But I'm still very proud of our girls. They fought until the end and never quit. Millbrook is so fast and so skilled that it's almost impossible to practice what they do on defense."
