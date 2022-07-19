Trey Braithwaite transferred to West Virginia University last fall to help his professional baseball prospects, and the hard work he’s put in as a Mountaineer paid off spectacularly on Tuesday.
The 2016 Millbrook graduate was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 16th round with the 483rd overall pick of the Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday, the last of three days for the 20-round draft.
A 6-foot-3, 225-pound right-handed relief pitcher, the 24-year-old Braithwaite earned Third Team All-America honors from the National College Baseball Writers Association as a closer in his only season with WVU after transferring from the U.S. Naval Academy. Braithwaite finished 3-0 with eight saves (tied for second in a single season in school history) and a 1.70 ERA in 37 innings (22 appearances). Braithwaite had 36 strikeouts and 20 walks. Opponents hit just .151 against him.
The 16th round has been sweet for Millbrook the past two years. Braithwaite’s former teammate Anthony Simonelli — a right-hander who mostly pitches in relief — was selected by the Kansas City Royals in that round in last year’s draft. Simonelli is currently pitching for Kansas City’s High-A Minor League team, the Quad Cities River Bandits, in Iowa.
A flamethrower who has been clocked at 99 miles per hour with his fastball this summer with the West Virginia Black Bears in the six-team MLB Draft League, Braithwaite can’t wait to take the next step in his career. Braithwaite — who was following the draft with his family from his home in Winchester on Tuesday — got a call from his agent just before he was selected that the Reds were prepared to take him.
“Relief is the biggest thing,” said Braithwaite when asked about his emotions. “It’s something I’ve worked hard for and been waiting a long time to do. I’m just excited to get to work.”
Braithwaite had yet to learn all the details for his next step on Tuesday afternoon. In Simonelli’s case last year, he made his professional debut in the Arizona Complex League, an 18-team rookie-level league that the Reds also compete in.
Braithwaite was told he was on the draft boards of 15 teams heading into this year’s draft, but the Reds were the only team to schedule a workout with him since WVU’s season ended on May 26. Braithwaite did that at Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark a week after WVU was eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament.
Braithwaite made an impression at that workout, with the Reds maintaining contact with him ever since.
Braithwaite — who throws two- and four-seam fastballs and a slider — made a lot of people take notice with his performance this year.
Braithwaite was throwing 92 to 95 miles per hour last summer, but Braithwaite was typically hitting 97 mph for the Mountaineers in 2022. Braithwaite said he didn’t do anything unique to increase his velocity. He just followed a routine and got stronger. Braithwaite said he is 20 pounds heavier than he was last year.
“I’ve just been lifting, eating, sleeping,” Braithwaite said. “I consistently went to see my strength coach. We became pretty close, and he helped me out a ton to get me where I wanted to go.”
Braithwaite said he felt his strength made a difference for WVU, and his numbers reflect that. Braithwaite has kept it going with the West Virginia Bears this summer, recording a 1.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 26 strikeouts and five saves while pitching in 14 innings over 14 games.
“Playing in a Power 5 [conference] and playing for WVU is definitely a huge part of how I got drafted this year,” Braithwaite said. “My coaches and all my teammates helped me out a tremendous ton. I think I made the right decision when I went there.”
Millbrook coach Brian Burke said Braithwaite deserves a lot of credit for making himself the player he is today.
Braithwaite only weighed 185 pounds at the end of his junior year, but he added 10 pounds over the next few months to up his velocity from 82-84 to the upper 80s. After graduatiing from Millbrook, Braithwaite spent a year at a prep school before embarking on a career at Navy that saw him finish as the school’s co-all-time career saves leader (17) and earn two All-Patriot League selections.
Burke said Braithwaite has a fun-loving personality that can light up a room, but he’s also knows how to get down to business. At Millbrook, Braithwaite set a school record for wins that still stands (21-2 career record) and also compiled 168 strikeouts and a 1.33 ERA in 169 career innings from 2013-16.
“What’s he’s accomplished in the weight room is impressive,” Burke said. “He was a string bean, and now he’s huge. You can see where all his power is coming from, and now he’s throwing in the upper 90s. And with WVU, he knew he had one year to prove himself. For him to go out and get the recognition that he did tells you what type of worker he is.
“Both Anthony and Trey faced adversity, but they still figured out a way to achieve the ultimate dream of every kid that plays baseball. I’m thrilled to death for Trey.”
