Professional baseball teams have shown interest in Trey Braithwaite.
By transferring to West Virginia University, the Millbrook graduate hopes to show even more pro teams that he should definitely be a member of their organization.
Braithwaite announced in early June that he was leaving the U.S. Naval Academy to attend WVU as a fifth-year senior. (Though Braithwaite played four seasons for the Midshipmen, the NCAA granted all Division I spring athletes who competed in the 2019-20 school year an extra season of eligibility as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.) In a recent phone interview, Braithwaite said he does not owe any service time to Navy since he is still an undergraduate student.
In an interview last fall, Braithwaite expressed a desire to play professionally, and he feels competing in the Big 12 will give him a better chance at doing that compared to the Patriot League where Navy competes. The Mountaineers went 25-27 overall and 8-16 in the Big 12 last year, the first losing campaign in nine years for Mountaineers coach Randy Mazey (263-208 record with two NCAA Regional appearances).
“I wanted to play in a Power 5 [conference] — SEC, ACC, Big 12,” Braithwaite said. “That’s the highest baseball, and it will help for next year’s [Major League Baseball] draft.”
Professional scouts saw Braithwaite pitch in college for Navy, where he was a two-time All-Patriot League selection (second team as a senior) and tied the program record with 17 career saves.
Braithwaite — who throws a 92-95 mph fastball as well as a slider and a changeup — made his decision to pitch for WVU more than a month before the three-day, 20-round Major draft concluded on July 13.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Braithwaite was not selected, but he wasn’t overlooked. Braithwaite said he had “a couple” opportunities to sign a free-agent deal on July 13, shortly after the completion of the draft.
“I decided I wanted to stay in school and develop more,” said Braithwaite, who declined to specify which teams contacted him.
Braithwaite said there were some other colleges besides WVU he considered transferring to, but he felt most comfortable with the Mountaineers for several reasons.
For starters, Braithwaite was born in Hampshire County in West Virginia (he moved to Winchester in middle school) and he dreamed of playing for WVU.
Braithwaite also connects well with the coaching staff.
After deciding to leave Navy, Braiithwaite talked with WVU associate head coach Steve Sabins, a former Winchester Royals player (2009 and 2010) and manager (2012) who worked with Brian Burke, a longtime Royals front office employee and Braithwaite’s former Millbrook coach.
Mazey also has a good relationship with Bobby Applegate, who recently left Navy after eight seasons as the school’s pitching coach to take the head coaching job at Applegate’s alma mater, Colorado State Pueblo. Braithwaite said Applegate recommended him to Mazey, which led to Sabins calling both Braithwaite and Burke.
Braithwaite’s also looking forward to playing in Monongalia County Ballpark, which opened in 2015 and seats 3,500.
Braithwaite’s senior season with Navy wasn’t ideal. The Midshipmen were shut down by COVID-19 and didn’t play any games from Feb. 28 to March 24. The team only went 17-15 and 11-12 in the Patriot League after going a combined 53-18 the previous two years, and Lehigh knocked Navy out in the conference tournament semifinals.
Individually, Braithwaite finished with the highest single-season ERA of his career (4.44), but in 24.1 innings he struck out a career-high 38 batters. Braithwaite went 4-2, saved three games, and allowed 20 walks, 25 hits and a .255 batting average against.
“You can always do better, but personally, I was pretty happy with what I did,” Braithwaite said.
Braithwaite also got the chance to pitch in the nation’s premier summer collegiate wooden bat league after being denied that opportunity in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Braithwaite suited up for Hyannis Harbor Hawks of the Cape Cod Baseball League in Massachusetts and appeared in five games. In 7.1 innings, Braithwaite recorded a 3.68 ERA and gave up eight hits, three walks and struck out 11 batters.
“That was one of the coolest summer ball experiences I’ve definitely been a part of,” Braithwaite said. “Just the level of competition, and how many scouts were at every game. And the Cape is such a beautiful area. It was awesome.”
Now Braithwaite is looking forward to showing off his skills against Big 12 competition. The conference had three schools ranked among the nation’s Top 20 at the end of the 2021 season, and 38 players were taken in the recent draft, a conference record through 20 rounds. (The draft was 40 rounds from 2012-2019.) Texas advanced to the College World Series.
“I’m excited to go out there and compete against some of the best like Texas and TCU and Oklahoma and all that,” Braithwaite said. “I think it’s going to be a really good experience development-wise. I’m pretty pumped about it all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.