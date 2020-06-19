The situation for the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford volleyball team was about as dire as its gets on Nov. 4, 2018.
Playing in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championship match with an NCAA Division III Tournament berth on the line, the third-seeded Panthers were down two sets on the home floor of top-seeded Penn State-Behrend in Erie, Pa. And the sets weren’t close — Behrend won them 25-18 and 25-15.
But thanks in large part to the player that Pitt-Bradford head coach Tom Roof describes as “kind of quiet, until it comes to her playing,” the Panthers roared back against the Lions.
After managing just two kills against three attack errors in the first two sets, Millbrook graduate and outside hitter Emily Cleveland — a sophomore at the time — recorded 12 kills and just one error as Pitt-Bradford swept the final three sets by the scores of 26-24, 25-15, 18-16.
No player on the floor was more efficient on the attack in the last three sets than Cleveland, and no one had more kills as the Panthers won their third conference title in school history.
“Emily absolutely carried us that game,” said the fifth-year head coach Roof. “I will still occasionally watch that game, and I still get nervous watching it even though i know how it turns out.
“Just to see what she did for us ... when we needed points, she got them for us. That was the biggest pressure situation you can be in. In a situation like that [when it’s back-and-forth like in the third and fifth sets], sometimes players will hold back a little bit because they don’t want to make a mistake that ‘s going to cost us the game. She didn’t hold back anything. We don’t win without her.”
And it’s that attitude that’s played a big part in Cleveland only getting better. She’ll enter her senior year this fall with the knowledge that she was the AMCC Co-Player of the Year in 2019, and Pitt-Bradford’s Female Athlete of the Year for the entire 2019-20 school year.
The 5-foot-9 Cleveland is valued for numerous reasons — her versatility, her desire to win, her willingness to do anything for her teammates and coaches.
And of course, Roof loves Cleveland’s ability to rock an opponent’s world with her blistering spikes. Cleveland led the AMCC with 376 kills this year. She was third in the conference with 3.51 kills per set, but in AMCC play she raised her average to 4.19, 0.28 better than the runner-up.
“She can hit a ball,” said Roof of Cleveland, who was also second in the AMCC in hitting percentage at .259. “Players will shy away, even in our practices, when she gets up there and gets a swing on the ball.
“She has become our go-to player,” Roof said. “When she is determined and we are in a spot where we need points, she finds a way to get them. Usually it’s just by cranking on that ball and putting it away.”
As a senior in high school in 2016, it was Cleveland’s defense and serving that did the most damage. The middle hitter led area public school players in blocks with 67, and her 96 aces were 42 more than the next-highest total in the area. She was a second team all-conference selection. (Millbrook’s outside hitting options that year were three players who combined for four Winchester Star Player of the Year awards from 2016-19 — Savanna Pearson, Abigail Koeller and Tori Johnson (twice).
Cleveland made the move to outside hitter at Pitt-Bradford, a regional campus for the University of Pittsburgh. Bradford is about 150 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
Cleveland thrived immediately, earning AMCC Newcomer of the Year and first team All-AMCC honors, the only freshman on the seven-player first team.
In what was then a 10-school AMCC, she ranked fifth in kills (247), fifth in kills per set (2.84) and 10th in hitting percentage (.207). She had a season-high of 19 kills in a match. Cleveland added 81 digs, 32 blocks and 24 aces.
Roof expected Cleveland to be a six-rotation player that could elevate Pitt-Bradford’s program right away, so he wasn’t surprised by Cleveland’s freshman success.
Though Cleveland said she had high expectations for herself for college, Newcomer of the Year wasn’t something that was on her radar.
“That was amazing,” said Cleveland in a phone interview. “I was definitely not expecting it. It made me realize I had to make high expectations for myself, and keep pushing myself every day to become a better player, teammate, and leader.”
Cleveland had shown leadership ability from the start of her Panthers career as well. Ever since she was a freshman, Roof said Cleveland has been in the gym longer than anyone because she’s either working on her game or helping others with theirs.
“If anybody else on the team needs something done or wants to work on something, Emily is the first one to step up and stay there with that player and help her out,” Roof said. “Someone who doesn’t play much might want to work on serve receive, and Emily will stay out there and serve balls to her for as long as that girl wants to.”
For Cleveland, any moment with a volleyball is a worthwhile moment. She likes working on all aspects of the game just in case she has to play a different position — she has to play on the back row for at least one rotation when she serves — and she enjoys seeing her teammate achieve their goals.
“I love being around volleyball,” Cleveland said. “I love helping my teammates get better. I love helping the incoming freshmen who want to play become better.
“I love just giving feedback to everybody. I’m getting feedback as well. That definitely helps us progress to what we need to work on and what we need to fix to become a better team overall.”
Roof never has to worry about the physical education major with the 3.23 GPA getting worn down from the extra work Cleveland puts in. Roof said he’s always been impressed with how fit Cleveland is when she reports to school.
That fitness level is aided by Winchester’s FASST, which Cleveland has been going to since middle school. Cleveland said FASST has helped her with strength and speed and aided her with the quick movements she needs to make on the court.
“They’re the best trainers I can ever ask for,” Cleveland said. “They push me so hard so I can get better as a person and student-athlete.”
As a sophomore, Cleveland put up even better attack numbers than she did as a freshman, ranking second in the AMCC in kills (359), third in kills per set (.332) and fifth in hitting percentage (.259). She had 17 matches with at least 10 kills, including one with 22.
Cleveland had to settle for second team all-conference honors though. Fellow outside hitter Riley Anderson — who is also a junior — was named the AMCC Co-Player of the Year, and Roof got the sense that the conference coaches didn’t want to put two Pitt-Bradford players on the first team. (No school had more than one player selected.)
Of course, all that mattered at the end of the year was that the Panthers were conference champions.
“I definitely have to say that’s the best game we’ve played, because we wanted it so bad,” Cleveland said. “We were down two sets, and we were just pushing ourselves to win the next three sets. Knowing we won the fifth set was just amazing. We were all excited and all really happy, knowing that we did it together as a team.”
Pitt-Bradford finished 20-13 after being knocked out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Led by Cleveland — who added 34 aces, 50 blocks, and 116 digs — the Panthers went 18-13 last year and tied for second in the AMCC with an 8-2 mark. Pitt-Bradford lost 3-0 in the conference final to top-seeded Penn St.-Behrend.
Individually though, Cleveland continued to elevate her game.
“My consistency with placing the ball, knowing when to hit, when to tip it, improved,” said Cleveland, who had at least 10 kills in 24 matches, including a career-high 23 in one match. “And being on a great team definitely helps motivate me and definitely pushes me.”
The end result was AMCC Player of the Year award that she shared with Kristin Reiland of Penn St.-Behrend, and her school’s Female Athlete of the Year award.
“Getting those awards means a lot to me, because I know I’m pushing myself and working hard alongside great teammates and great coaches all the time,” Cleveland said.
Roof couldn’t be happier for her.
“She loves Pitt-Bradford,” Roof said. “We’re very fortunate to have her here. She wants this program to do well and does anything we ask of her.
“She’s absolutely a great kid who comes from a good family. I just love her. I really do.”
Cleveland is now preparing for a senior year full of uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She hopes she has the opportunity to add to the special memories she’s collected.
“I really hope we do have another season to finish out strong and just work hard to push ourselves,” Cleveland said. “[Playing for Pitt-Bradford] is an amazing experience I’ll never forget. We’re like a big family.”
