From a defensive standpoint, opponents of the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi beach volleyball team don't see a whole lot of Tori Johnson at the net.
When the Islanders are on offense, though, opponents are probably seeing a lot more than they want to of the Millbrook High School graduate who led The Winchester Star coverage area in kills for three consecutive years in indoor volleyball.
The 5-foot-9 junior get can the job done in all phases, and her all-around skills are as big a reason as any that the Islanders are primed to break a program record for victories and are favored to advance to their second straight NCAA Division I tournament.
The duo of Johnson and sophomore Jade Bennett lead TAMU-CC in victories this year, posting a 19-10 record at the No. 3 position. (Each beach volleyball match consists of five matches of two-player teams.) They've gone 6-1 against Southland foes, which includes matches that didn't count toward the conference standings.
The Islanders (21-9) have already matched last year's program record for victories — TAMU-CC's beach team is in its eighth year — and will be the No. 1 seed for the seven-team Southland Conference Championships that they will host Friday through Sunday. If the Islanders — who went a perfect 6-0 in Southland matches this year — defend their tourney title, they will advance to the 16-team NCAA Tournament that will be held May 5-7 in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Johnson and Bennett were also a starting duo on last year's Islander team, when they were selected as the Southland's top No. 2 team and posted a 17-15 record together, including 9-2 against conference foes. (Matches are best two-out-of-three sets, with 21-point sets.)
They've been even better this year while being shifted to the No. 3 court. Johnson and Bennett head into this year's conference tournament with eight wins in their last nine matches and were named the Southland's Pair of the Week on April 11.
Islanders seventh-year head coach Gayle Stammer said that Johnson is a great defender who primarily plays behind the 5-11 blocker Bennett at the net. But when the two-time Winchester Star Player of the Year moves forward for the attack, opponents have to be wary when Johnson starts swinging her right arm.
"Her offense has gotten stronger every year," said Stammer in a phone interview. "She's got an incredible arm. A really strong, fast arm. She has finesse, but she takes those big hits and she makes the other team pay. She's a very physical attacker, which is really awesome to see."
Johnson's ability has increased each year, and so has her enjoyment level. Johnson said a big reason why the Islanders are in a position to have the best year in program history is because of how well the players connect with each other when they're not on the court. One of Johnson's teammates is freshman Autumn Stroop, a fellow Millbrook graduate and one of the Islanders reserve players.
"Our team this year has an incredible chemistry," Johnson said. "Every year since I've been here, the program has grown. That's also why I chose Corpus, because I knew it was a growing program. I was just really excited to be a part of that."
Johnson's excitement as a freshman was tempered a bit, though. Because of the COVID pandemic, anyone enrolling in college in the fall of 2020 didn't get the typical college experience of large social gatherings with new people, freedom to try new things, in-person classes, and for athletes, lots of quality time with new teammates.
While it wasn't easy, Johnson said she knew TAMU-CC's athletic limitations were made to give the Islanders a chance to compete. TAMU-CC did get to play a full season that year — the competition season starts in February — and Johnson participated in 12 of the Islanders' 28 matches, mostly at the No. 5 position. TAMU-CC went 16-12 overall and lost in the Southland Conference final to Houston Baptist, a match that Johnson did not participate in.
Johnson said the experience of fighting for playing time as a freshman with a lot of older players who focused on the defender position helped her put in the necessary work for a permanent starting spot as a sophomore.
Bennett has been Johnson's partner almost exclusively ever since.
"We had to go through some hardships together at the beginning, which we worked through," Johnson said. "We worked really well when we were both on, but we were really off as a partnership if one of us was off.
"This year, we've definitely opened up to each other more as the season has progressed, which I think really contributed to our success as a partnership. We're determined to win, but we're also pretty laid-back players. We don't really get into our heads about making a bad play, which I think does help us in a match. We're always focusing on the next point, instead of thinking about the point before."
Time away from the court together and playing experiences outside of college together have gone a long way toward making Johnson and Bennett the Islanders' winningest pairing this season.
Stammer said when the duo initially struggled in 2022, she asked how much time they spent together off the court. Johnson and Bennett hadn't been socializing outside of volleyball, so before one of the early season tournaments Stammer requested they meet up with each other three times for at least an hour. Stammer said they would send her pictures of them studying together and socializing, and she could tell it made a difference in their trust level with each other.
By the end of the year, they felt so comfortable spending time together that they went to the Santa Cruz CBVA (California Beach Volleyball Association) tournament, and they won. Bennett is from Chico, Calif., and Johnson lived in California before her family moved to Winchester. Johnson said the tournament featured a lot of women older than them who train hard for beach volleyball, and persevering through hot conditions and strong competition to win meant a lot.
"I think that was really important to our cohesiveness as a team," Johnson said.
Prior to that, Johnson and Bennett helped TAMU-CC win its first conference tournament by recording a 2-1 record at the competition. The 15th-seeded Islanders were eliminated in the first round of their first NCAA Tournament by No. 2 Texas Christian.
"It was crazy," said Johnson of winning the Southland title. "Helping to contribute to our team's success was such an amazing feeling. Everyone on our team was focused in to do their job, and everyone did such an amazing job."
During fall workouts this year, Stammer experimented by pairing Johnson and Bennett with different partners, but it was clear that they were still the best fit for each other.
With the additions of freshman Kristin Bobay and senior transfer Chloe Tome (Missouri State), Johnson and Bennett were moved from No. 2 to No. 3 this season, and it's worked out well.
A notable feat came at the Arizona Invitational on March 17-18. Johnson and Bennett were the only Islander pair to beat Cal Poly, doing so in straight sets.
"That was like a 'Wow, we can hang with California and these other West Coast teams,'" Johnson said. "We wanted to be the best that we can and learn from every game that we play."
Stammer felt that tournament made a difference for Johnson and Bennett, and now, they're peaking.
"The sky's the limit for them on the court," Stammer said. "They're both playing some of their best volleyball to date. They really do complement each other. They wow me sometimes."
Johnson said she and Bennett are definitely playing with a lot of confidence right now. The TAMU-CC team environment also has a lot to do with that, and the Islanders hope their camaraderie will carry them to another NCAA Tournament this weekend.
"Everyone has each other's back," Johnson said. "It's really helpful to have everyone cheering for each other. That really does make an impact on me and Jade at least.
"Our coaches, [assistant] Zane [McFarlane] and Gayle, they're always emphasizing the importance of team bonding. We're always running from court to court, cheering extra loud, because we want every person in the lineup, seeds one through five, to feel supported and that we believe in them. We win as a team and we lose as a team."
The championship match at 1 p.m. on Sunday will be broadcast on ESPN+.
