On March 30 at Marshall University football’s pro day, Nazeeh Johnson exploded off the floor of the Chris Cline Athletic Complex in Huntington, W.Va.
He nearly reached the top of the vertical jump tester, setting off a burst of roars from family members and former teammates of the defensive back. Soon after, a burst of impressed comments started coming in on social media about the 2016 Millbrook graduate.
NFL.com writer Nick Shook noted that the 5-foot-10, 199-pound’s Johnson’s 42.5 inch vertical leap was better than any mark recorded at the NFL Combine. (Johnson was not invited to the March 1-7 event held in Indianapolis.) He also noted that Johnson’s vertical was just a half inch off the leap of another Marshall standout — Randy Moss, one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.
Terry Grossetti Jr. — the owner of Grossetti Performance in New Castle, Pa. — also took notice. He helped Johnson train for his pro day for eight weeks. Johnson arrived there with a 35-inch vertical leap.
“This is why I say — “Where the best come to get better,” Grossetti posted on Twitter. “Anybody can make bad athletes better and talk about results. We take ALREADY FAST/EXPLOSIVE athletes AND GET MORE out of them.”
Johnson has impressive speed (4.37 seconds for the 40-yard dash) and skills (302 tackles, seven interceptions and 20 pass breakups in five seasons, three-time All-Conference USA selection) but he wouldn’t be where he is now without an abundance of heart and work ethic.
Grossetti didn’t need to work on those qualities with the former walk-on, who has people like Shook thinking he’s a possible Day 3 selection for the NFL Draft. The draft runs April 28-30, with first round selections on Day 1, second and third on Day 2 and fourth through seventh on Day 3.
When asked if he felt confident about getting drafted, Johnson said he did in a recent phone interview. Even if Johnson doesn’t get picked, there’s always the undrafted free agent route. The last area player to sign one of those deals was former Sherando and University of Pittsburgh star George Aston, a fullback who participated in the Denver Broncos’ training camp in 2019.
“Anything can happen on draft day, but I feel pretty confident,” Johnson said. “I’ve got the film, I’ve got the accolades, and the numbers just speak for itself. I feel like I have a chance of making history for my family. I’m just counting the days.”
It’s been a memorable and dedicated ride to get to this point. When the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility for fall athletes in August of 2020, it wasn’t done with professional athletic careers in mind, but Johnson took full advantage of the extra time to get himself on the pro radar.
Halfway through the 2020 season, Johnson said he was leaning strongly toward coming back. After making 11 tackles in the Camelia Bowl in Alabama on Dec. 25 to complete a 7-3 season, Johnson officially made the decision to play another year of college football.
However, after Doc Holliday was let go after 11 years as head coach on Jan. 4, 2021, Johnson was left wondering whether his last year would be spent at Marshall. Less than two weeks later, the Thundering Herd hired Charles Huff — a former associate head coach and running backs coach for Alabama — to replace Holliday. It didn’t take long for Johnson to embrace the idea of staying at Marshall.
“Doc Holliday was all I knew,” Johnson said. “But I wanted to be a part of the new program. It would be my first-time ever playing for a Black head coach, and I always wanted to do that in my career.”
Johnson said playing for the 38-year-old Huff was definitely worth it.
“He’s somebody our age we can relate to,” Johnson said. “He had an open-door policy. It doesn’t matter if you’re a starter or not, or you’re a walk-on.”
On the field, Johnson had to make a lot of adjustments. The new coaching staff emphasized blitzing and changing their defensive looks post-snap, and Johnson mostly played free safety in a 4-2-5 scheme after playing as a nickel back previously.
But Johnson thrived, even though he missed three of Marshall’s 13 games, including the Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 games because of emergency appendix surgery. (Johnson felt strong the day after the surgery, but doctors didn’t want his sutures to open.) Johnson had 67 tackles (2.5 for loss), five pass breakups and two interceptions and was named All-Conference USA Honorable Mention.
At the regular season’s conclusion, Johnson was one of four players who earned Unsung Hero awards from the Herd.
“It means everything,” said Johnson of the award. “It shows my resilience to work. It shows everybody you get what you want by working hard.”
After that, Johnson would play one more game for Marshall — a 36-21 loss to Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl to complete a 7-6 season — and was one of 154 players who participated in the Tropical Bowl All-Star Game on Jan. 15 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Johnson said he talked to about 12 to 15 pro scouts. He thought the special teams work he put in was helpful, and he had one particularly big play in the game when he came off a post route to aid a cornerback and broke up a pass 40 yards downfield over the middle.
“It was an eye-opening experience,” Johnson said. “I got to see a lot of talented people from different schools.”
Johnson wanted to be fast at the Tropical Bowl, so after Marshall’s season ended he went from 195 pounds to 183 by eating less and eating things like shredded chicken, running more, and drinking more fluids. Johnson — who wants to show teams he can play cornerback as well — said it worked, because he never felt faster.
When he reported to Grossetti Performance on Jan. 26, he went there with the goal of bulking back up while still maintaining his speed. While living at a nearby Comfort Inn for eight weeks, Johnson worked out six days a week, approximately two hours a day. Friday through Monday, Johnson did heavy lifting, Tuesday and Wednesday he did field work, and Thursday he was off.
Johnson said Grossetti had him work out in a manner that had his muscles working as hard as they could all the time by giving him minimal rest between sets. With his weight work, he would usually do three sets, with reps of 8 to 15 in each set.
Johnson said they also put him on a strict diet where he could choose things like chicken, beef stew and spaghetti with turkey meat. He also said Grossetti gave him creatine and vitamins.
“They did all the stuff you need for your body to perform and how you want it to perform,” Johnson said. “I feel like [Grossetti] helped me a lot. Just to be in that situation and to have an opportunity to work out and perfect your craft, I enjoyed it.”
When it was all over, Johnson’s weight went from 183 to 199 pounds. And he didn’t lose his speed.
Johnson ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash in February. At Marshall’s pro day, Johnson ran the 40 twice. Some people had him as fast as 4.35, though his average time for the day was 4.37. Johnson said he saw some projections that didn’t think he could run faster than 4.5, adding motivational fuel to his performance.
Johnson was enthused by that, and as evidenced by the online videos of his vertical jump, his yells after that leap carried a lot farther than 42.5 inches.
“I’m a person that does well under pressure,” Johnson said. “When I hit that vertical, everybody started going crazy. It just felt really good to do that.”
Naturally, Johnson wants the chance to continue to improve at the pro level. He’s willing to work on whatever it takes to contribute and be the best he can be. Perhaps he could even land locally with the Washington Commanders. The Washington Post’s Sam Fortier reported that Johnson was one of 17 draft prospects that visited the team last week for meetings and medical evaluations.
“From someone who was going from zero [scholarship] looks in high school to the point I’m at now, it just shows that if you put the work in and just don’t care what other people think, it will all work out,” said Johnson, who was awarded a full scholarship prior to his sophomore year in 2018 (he was red-shirted in 2016). “You just have to believe in yourself. Just to be in this position to have a shot at the league, that’s what I’m thankful for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.