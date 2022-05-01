Nazeeh Johnson's 42.5-inch vertical leap at Marshall University's pro day on March 30 was otherworldly, but even that can't touch the figurative leap that the 2016 Millbrook High School graduate completed on Saturday.
The former college football walk-on became the first person in Millbrook's 20-year history to be selected in the National Football League Draft when the Kansas City Chiefs grabbed the defensive back in the seventh round with the 259th overall pick.
Johnson, who spent almost two full years at Marshall before he received a scholarship, is the first local high school NFL Draft selection since Sherando's Kelley Washington was picked in the third round by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003.
"It's been a long, long journey," said Johnson in a phone interview on Sunday. "I've been through a lot of trials and tribulations.
"It takes a village to raise somebody. I've had a lot of people contribute to where I'm at right now. I'm thankful for those people. I'm just a product of my environment, really."
The 5-foot-10, 199-pound Johnson — a safety with 4.37-second 40-yard speed who is also willing to play cornerback — spent Saturday watching the third and final day of the seven-round draft with many of the people who mean the most to him. Johnson was surrounded by 15 family members in Martinsburg, W.Va., at his grandparents' house, where Johnson lived when he first enrolled at Marshall in Huntington, W.Va. Johnson's grandparents Roscoe and Yvonne Johnson and parents Kisha and Brian Brown were among the others present.
At Marshall, Johnson had 302 tackles, seven interceptions and 20 pass breakups in five seasons and was a three-time All-Conference USA selection.
As Saturday's draft that started with Round 4 wound down, the player whose pro day vertical leap outdid the marks of everyone who participated in the NFL combine knew he was going to wind up in someone's NFL training camp. His agent spoke to eight teams on Saturday that were looking to add Johnson as an undrafted free agent, and Johnson was on the verge of agreeing to a deal with one of them.
He just didn't think he'd wind up with Kansas City. Johnson said his contact with Kansas City has been minimal, and no one from the organization had reached out to him since he spoke to a Chiefs scout a few weeks ago. But then Kansas City general manager Brett Veach called Johnson Saturday to tell him they were going to select him.
"I was pretty surprised," said Johnson, who couldn't answer the phone quick enough when he saw what part of the country was calling him. "I was at a loss for words. Just humbled. I was just smiling ear-to-ear.
"My family just started yelling and screaming. They were very excited. They were just happy to see me reach one of the goals I set for myself."
Soon, congratulatory messages started pouring in from the Winchester community, including one from the high school head coach who arrived at Millbrook for Johnson's sophomore year.
Ninth-year head coach Josh Haymore said in a phone interview Sunday the leadership and work ethic that Johnson displayed in high school indicated he had a bright future ahead of him.
"He helped out in many different facets of the school," said Haymore, pointing out that Johnson would do things like participating in scrimmages with the Millbrook's girls' basketball team to help them improve.
Johnson is seven years removed from his last football game for Millbrook, but he's still leading.
Johnson texted Haymore on April 19 to ask if he could lift at the school on April 21. While he was there, Haymore asked Johnson if he'd be up for speaking to his players during the team's lifting session, and Johnson didn't hesitate. Haymore said the team has an accountability board where he marks things like attendance that has been used since Johnson was a student, and Johnson opened his remarks with it.
"He said that board right there is what matters," Haymore said. "He said I wouldn't get to where I'm at if I were to miss days. He said I was there every day, I worked hard, I had a goal. He said in two weeks, I'm going to get drafted.
"He said he looked at the board to see who was not playing spring sports and was here every day. He saw it was consistently all of them, and he said that's the way it's got to be. It's the only way you can better, it's the only way you can reach your goals as an athlete or in anything else. He spoke for about three minutes, and that will stick with me forever."
When Johnson stepped away for a bit, Haymore told his players that Johnson used to get up at 5 in the morning to do weight work with Millbrook grad PK Kier, who went on to play running back for the University of Virginia. They'd then do their schoolwork, go to practice after school, eat, then do another workout.
"They were constantly working toward the goals they wanted to get to," Haymore said.
Haymore said Millbrook's coaches spent 45 minutes talking to Johnson after the players were done lifting, and about 25 of those minutes involved players coming over to talk and ask Johnson questions.
"It was really good to see him come back and see how much of a leader he proved to be," Haymore said.
Haymore won't forget Johnson talking to his players, or the moment Johnson was drafted. Haymore said his cousin had a birthday party for his 1-year-old daughter Saturday, and he monitored the draft all day on his phone or on a TV screen. He was certainly glad there was more than one thing to celebrate.
"We went nuts," Haymore said. "The whole freakin' party was downstairs watching. My wife was crying and I was all happy and screaming and yelling. We texted Nazeeh immediately to congratulate him."
Johnson's going to have plenty of competition when he reports to Chiefs rookie mini-camp this upcoming weekend, and for training camp this summer. Johnson's agent is still working on the details of his contract but will look to sign after he flies out to Kansas City and has a physical.
Johnson was one of five defensive backs — including two safeties — drafted this weekend by Kansas City. The Chiefs have 16 defensive backs listed on their roster, including four listed as safeties and six others who are listed as defensive backs like him.
Johnson doesn't mind those numbers one bit.
"I'm always going to compete," Johnson said. "I've got that walk-on mindset. I'm just going in to show my talent. They obviously see something in me."
Johnson joins Erick Green (2013 National Basketball Association Draft) and Anthony Simonelli (2021 Major League Baseball Draft) as Pioneers in the past decade who have been recognized for their talent at the highest levels of their sport. Johnson said it means a lot to make history at Millbrook.
"It means a lot," Johnson said. "It just gives the younger generation hope. Just showing them that I can do it, from where I can come from, it shows you can do anything you put your mind to. You've just got to actually put the work in."
