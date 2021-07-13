"The King" is a Royal.
Anthony Simonelli — a 2018 Millbrook High School graduate and Virginia Tech junior pitcher — was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 16th round of the Major League Baseball draft on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-hander was the 469th overall pick of the three-day, 20-round draft that concluded on Tuesday.
In a phone interview, Millbrook baseball coach Brian Burke said they used to call Simonelli "The King" in high school. Tuesday's selection also makes Simonelli a pioneer for Pioneer baseball — he's the first person in Millbrook's 19-year history to be selected in the MLB Draft.
It's an accomplishment that means everything to Simonelli, who has had to work a lot harder than most people to get to where he is now. Simonelli lost two years of his high school career to injury — he missed his sophomore year with a knee injury and his senior year because of Tommy John surgery — and played for other two college programs before arriving at Virginia Tech for the 2019-20 school year.
"I'm really just thankful to be put in this situation," said Simonelli in a phone interview from his parents' house in Winchester. "A lot of stuff has happened since high school and my whole college career. I'm just proud of myself that I kept working and never gave up. I had a lot of help throughout the years. A lot of family and friends stepped in and helped me out when I wasn't at my highest moments.
"I've had so many friends and family reach out to me today. It's a dream come true. It's great that I can give back to the community kind of by showing that anything can really be done as long as you put your mind to it."
Tuesday's moment was about as big as it gets for any athlete. Simonelli said he will sign a contract whenever it gets sent to him and he expects to fly to Arizona next week, possibly on July 21. Kansas City makes its spring training home in Surprise, Ariz.
The Royals definitely made their interest known before the draft. Simonelli said Jim Farr, the Mid-Atlantic area scout for Kansas City, has watched him pitch several times over the past two years. Simonelli said Farr attended all of Virginia's Tech's home games during the abbreviated 16-game 2020 season, and came to watch the Hokies five or six times during their 52-game season in 2021.
Farr also called Simonelli on Sunday and Monday to see how Simonelli felt about entering the professional ranks this year.
"Everything just fell into place," said Simonelli, who spoke to Farr again on Tuesday shortly after the right-hander's name popped up while watching the draft with his parents. "He liked what he saw when he came to the games, and the way I competed. He just thinks I'm going to help out the organization a lot."
Simonelli is coming off a junior year at Virginia Tech in which he made 13 starts. Over 66.2 innings (second on the team), Simonelli posted a 5-2 record, a 3.91 ERA (second on the team), .176 batting average against (first), struck out 77 batters (third) and walked 28. Simonelli had a WHIP of 1.05.
Simonelli said he's grown immensely as a pitcher with the Hokies, particularly since the end of the 2020 season.
"I had to figure who I was a pitcher," Simonelli said. "Knowing what I can and can't do, and how I can be successful doing the things that I can instead of trying to do the things I can't. I developed more as a person, more as a man and more on the field."
Simonelli throws a four-seam fastball, a cutter, a knuckle curve and a chanegup. After throwing 90-93-mph in 2020, Simonelli was hitting 92-96 mph in his last two starts.
"I retooled all my pitches this offseason during quarantine and beginning of fall," Simonelli said. "One of the biggest things that changed was velocity and fastball command, and all my off-speed pitches got better."
Since coming from Virginia Tech, Simonelli has been spending a lot of time with one of the main people over the years who have been instrumental in his success, John Hunt at PRO Motion in Winchester.
Hunt helped Simonelli with his Tommy John surgery rehabilitation leading into college. Currently, Simonelli works out with Hunt four days a week at PRO Motion and works out on his own twice a week at the facility.
"He's my guy," Simonelli said. "We have a strength training program we'll do, a flexibility program we'll do. He keeps me in shape. He'll call in a catcher for me every once in a while to throw. We just work on little things to try and make me better."
After a frustrating freshman year at Coastal Carolina in which Simonelli had his scholarship taken away at the end of the season because the team decided to go a different route with its roster, Simonellli transferred to St. John's River State in Florida for the 2018-19 school year. He's been at the force at the college level ever since.
Burke said he couldn't be happier for Simonelli because of the type of person he is, and because of how hard he's worked to reach this point.
Simonelli was a star from the start of his career at Millbrook, helping the Pioneers reach the Class 4 state championship game while earning First Team All-State honors as a freshman.
"From the time he was 14, 15 years old, he's always gotten the ball in big-game situations," Burke said. "He's been a kid that you can count on, mature beyond his years. He's achieved so much in such little time.
"To face the adversity of missing two years of his high school, and then going to Coastal, and whatever happened with him falling out of favor with them ... he's faced adversity and overcome every situation. He's always risen to the occasion to put himself in a good situation."
Burke said he's enjoyed seeing so many fans appreciate Simonelli's hard work at Virginia Tech.
"He became pretty much a campus icon there with 'Simo Saturdays'," said Burke of Simonelli's weekend pitching performances. "He's such a likeable person. Although quiet, he still has a big personality when he crosses the line as pitcher. The energy that he brought at Virginia Tech was pretty evident if you were able to watch any of those games that he threw, especially there in Blacksburg with the fans behind him and how much support that he got from the program and the Virginia Tech community."
The people of Blacksburg are some of the many people that Simonelli is grateful for.
"I just want to say thank you to everybody," Simonelli said. "My friends, family, and PRO Motion, and all the coaches along the way."
