Since winning the 2018 Solar Decathlon Middle East competition in November in Dubai, the world’s top solar-powered home created by a team of students at Virginia Tech has been on tour. After spending two weeks set up on the Blacksburg university’s Drillfield, FutureHAUS traveled to Times Square in New York City for Design Week, where more than 110,000 people toured the innovative, net-zero energy residence that features smart technologies. It’s now on display in Alexandria near the location of Virginia Tech’s future Innovation Campus through Aug. 16.
One of the people who played an important role in creating FutureHAUS is Bobby Vance, a 2008 Millbrook High School graduate who studied architecture at Virginia Tech, where he is now an instructor and program manager for Virginia Tech’s Center for Design Research.
Vance’s love of Legos and cars helped play a part in the design of FutureHAUS.
“Architecture is so unique in that it applies to many different scales,” Vance said in a recent interview. “People think of it as just building, but it really is branding, urban planning, politics, interior design and landscape architecture. The profession is always evolving.”
But Vance, who was a standout runner at Millbrook, could not even spell architecture when he landed a high school internship at Carter + Burton Architecture in Berryville through the Gifted and Independent Study program in Frederick County Public Schools. Despite his unfamiliarity with the subject, he loved it.
His passion for architecture led him to study at Virginia Tech’s School of Architecture + Design. During his undergraduate years, he participated in research on medium-density housing under architect Joseph Wheeler, a professor in the program.
Wheeler is now co-director of the Center for Design Research in the FutureHAUS project, an ongoing interdisciplinary program comprised of Virginia Tech students and faculty. The team not only conceptualizes more effective ways of building homes, but incorporates smart technologies in them. As millennials seek housing for the future, Wheeler hopes the team will create the next generation of “Sears” homes — homes that can be easily fabricated to create sustainability in mass production.
And the work is paying off.
In the 2018 Solar Decathlon, Virginia Tech — the lone American team — swept the competition, besting 14 other college teams.
Designing for the next generation
Wheeler has worked on FutureHAUS for more than a decade, expanding the team to more than 100 students. Prior to the 2018 competition, Virginia Tech had already participated in four Solar Decathlons, winning the world’s first international Solar Decathlon in 2010.
“We were very happy with [the win] and actually content with calling it quits with the Solar Decathlon,” Wheeler said.
But something was missing. In fact, someone was missing from the team.
“I was always kind of longing for Bobby because he was such a good partner and such a smart guy,” Wheeler said.
After graduating from Virginia Tech in 2013, Vance went to work for Design Studio for Perkins + Will, an architecture and design firm in Dallas. Then he got a call from Wheeler, and Vance said he was returning to Virginia Tech to earn his master’s degree and pursue a career in teaching.
Once Vance was back on campus in Blacksburg, he was assigned to the next FutureHAUS project as the Center for Design Research’s program manager. His boyhood interests in cars and Legos would later serve useful in the project’s prefabricated modular cartridge concept, which is currently patented by Virginia Tech.
This concept involves constructing rooms as “cartridges” in a factory setting. Once the structural components have been assembled, the cartridges arrive at the construction site, ready to be plugged and pieced together as a home.
“They all stack in there with plug-and-play-like capabilities, and the house is fully functional,” Vance said. “No matter where you are in your life, you can always upgrade that onto your home. You can renovate your home without doing any construction.”
The cartridges can also transform into multi-functional rooms. For example, in FutureHAUS, a Murphy bed converts a home office into a bedroom. On the other side of the Murphy bed, a full length “smart” mirror helps find clothes. The ceiling is programmed to adjust lighting in the house given the time of day.
Additionally, the cabinets, sinks and other bathroom features can adjust to any height, making the home handicap accessible.
FutureHAUS also conserves approximately 15 kilowatts of energy each day through the solar panels on the roof and conserves approximately 90% of water usage in its appliances.
The energy-saving capability is very important in an environment such as Dubai, where water is viewed as a commodity.
While the other appliances and features in the smart home may seem overly technical, Wheeler believes the goal of FutureHAUS is to build homes that not only reduce construction pains but revolve around the human condition.
“Actually, where our research is centered around is looking at speed of construction, but then how someone is living in the home as well. So, it’s really understanding ideas about universal accessibility — finding ways to see how someone can live in a home from when they’re five years old to when they’re 90 years old,” Wheeler said.
A renewable passion
In 2017, a fire caused by a gas leak destroyed more than a decades’ worth of FutureHAUS materials in less than an hour. The team had no choice but to start over.
“We were pretty frustrated,” Wheeler said.
As the 2018 competition neared, Vance and the rest of the FutureHAUS team decided to use the incident to their advantage. They would rebuild and strengthen their original prototypes and continue with their goal to compete in the Solar Decathlon Middle East, a competition launched by the U.S. Department of Energy and the United Arab Emirates’ Dubai Electricity & Water Authority
Laurie Booth, a senior architecture major at Virginia Tech and student lead on the project, said the effort was “all hands-on deck.”
But it was Vance who taught Booth to curate positivity.
“I think I’ve learned [from Vance] that you can be a great leader, but you also kind of have to do that behind the scenes stuff and be OK with that,” Booth said. “I can guarantee that he’s stayed up until 2 a.m. most nights working on this project and working to make everything possible.”
Between fundraising and finalizing the cartridges, the team had to ship 18 cartridges from Blacksburg to Dubai.
The group then had to reassemble the sleek, futuristic-looking house on the outskirts of Dubai.
“It was something that we all kind of dreamed of… But then to actually have done it and gotten to show the world this is how we think we should be building one day has been pretty incredible,” Booth said. “To hear and see the response to the house and know that maybe we are doing something else that may be picked up and transform someone’s life.”
Taking it to the masses
FutureHAUS plans to take its award-winning design and concept to market.
While the project’s single-family home aspect remains marketable, Vance and Wheeler are exploring how other aspects of the house can be used for humanitarian purposes, such as natural disaster relief. Currently, Virginia Tech is working with FEMA on ways the cartridge concept could be continued to provide housing for those in need.
Regardless of the home’s technological capabilities, the FutureHAUS team wants to ensure that any smart home remains conscious of not only the human environment, but the world surrounding it.
“I think definitely growing up in more of a rural environment makes you more self-reliant in that sense,” Vance said. “That helps at least my mindset and makes it a little easier to find those solutions in our project.”
Visitors can see FutureHAUS until Aug. 16 at 2602 Main Line Blvd., Alexandria. Tours are offered on Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more about FutureHAUS, visit www.futurehaus.tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.