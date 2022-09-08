A year ago, the Millbrook football team had to endure seven straight losses before it picked up its first win of the season.
The Pioneers lost by 15 points or more in six of those contests, but there was one contest that was practically in their grasp. At 7 p.m. on Friday night in Harrisonburg, Millbrook will play the Blue Streaks again in hopes of getting on the winning track much earlier in 2022.
Both the Pioneers (0-2) and Blue Streaks (0-2) are in search of their first win, and both are coming off rough games.
Millbrook had a strong performance in a season-opening 27-22 loss to Jefferson (W.Va.). But Pioneers coach Josh Haymore felt his team made some “Day 1 mistakes” in a 34-14 loss to Loudoun County in Week 2, a game in which Millbrook had shorter preparation time with the game on a Thursday (the Captains were playing their season-opener).
The Blue Streaks haven’t had anything go right this season, losing 47-0 to Albemarle in Week 1 and 42-6 to Handley last week.
After suffering two losses by a combined 46 points to open the 2021 season, Harrisonburg beat Millbrook 14-12 in Week 3 to kickstart a 5-5 season. The Blue Streaks had to dig deep to pull out the win. Tyrell Foster’s 36-yard touchdown run with 2:52 remaining capped a 97-yard TD drive that gave Harrisonburg a 14-12 lead.
The Pioneers came up empty on three drives inside the Blue Streak 30 in the game, and were penalized 11 times for 75 yards.
Getting that close to victory last year is serving as a big motivator for this year’s game.
“The kids know they need to get one,” Haymore said. “But they also need to work for it and get after it.”
Haymore said the Pioneers have been focusing a lot on themselves this week after falling behind 34-0 to the Captains.
“You focus on making sure you correct those small mistakes,” Haymore said. “I feel like our guys are really focused and making sure that they do that. They care, so they’re working on the small things.”
Haymore said the Pioneers have been working on handling adjustments better.
“If somebody gives us something different [with their defense], not freak out, and still block our rules,” said Haymore, whose team was only outgained 318-229. “On defense, I thought we did really well. They had one good drive where they were averaging 10 yards a play where we didn’t communicate very good. We need to make sure everybody is on the same page as far as where they need to line up.”
Offensively, Millbrook is led by quarterback Detric Brown (13 of 24 for 249 yards; 43 carries for 132 yards and four TDs); and running back Tyson Mallory (26 carries for 80 yards and one TD).
Harrisonburg comes into Friday night’s game with little in terms of momentum. Handley scored touchdowns on its first six possessions and finished the game with a 405-93 yard edge. The Blue Streaks’ only touchdown came with 2:59 left, when Dustin Biller returned an interception 99 yards against the Handley reserves.
Harrisonburg quarterback JJ Engle did not play in the first quarter of that game and finished 4 of 11 for 46 yards and one interception through the air and did not gain a yard on seven rushing attempts. VJ Bullard had seven carries for 31 yards to lead the Harrisonburg rushing attack.
Millbrook’s defense features linebackers Brayden Giza (20 tackles) and Cohen Creswell (17 tackles).
