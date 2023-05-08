Students and faculty at Millbrook High School in Frederick county were evacuated today after a bomb threat was called in shortly before noon.
The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
A canine unit trained to detect explosives was brought to the school at 251 First Woods Drive, Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in a phone interview.
The bomb threat was received at 11:38 a.m., according to Millholland.
"There was a phone call, and we had to react to it," said Millholland. "Right now we're not releasing anything other than there was a bomb threat. Nobody's hurt and the school has been evacuated."
A command post was set up around the school.
