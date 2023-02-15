After Nazeeh Johnson watched video of an event to honor him and his family at his former high school last week, the 2016 Millbrook High School graduate and Kansas City Chiefs rookie posted on Twitter, “Just here to inspire the next person.”
The fact that Johnson was going to participate in a Super Bowl was inspiring in itself. After making a touchdown-saving tackle, providing blocking on the longest punt return in the Super Bowl’s 57-year history to set up a touchdown, and reaching uncharted territory for a local athlete, there’s no telling how many people will be thinking about Johnson when pursuing their own dreams.
The 24-year-old special teams standout became the first person in the history of Winchester, Frederick County or Clarke County to play on a Super Bowl-winning team when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on Sunday before a crowd of 67,827 fans at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and 113 million people who watched the broadcast on Fox.
Johnson was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Chiefs out of Marshall University, the West Virginia school he enrolled in as a preferred walk-on in 2016 and worked to earn a full scholarship from in 2018. Johnson was the last of five defensive backs selected by Kansas City, a tight-knit, high-impact group that goes by the moniker “The Fab Five.”
In a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon, Johnson said he was filled with all sorts of emotions after Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts’ desperation pass on the game’s final play fell incomplete. The Chiefs scored the game-winning points on Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left.
“I was just so excited,” Johnson said. “I’m going down in history. Fab Five is going down in history, my team is going down in history. People will refer to me as a Super Bowl champion now. This basically capped off my whole football journey, to where I started from to where I’m at. I’m at the pinnacle.
“[All the players] get a same-size replica of the Lombardi Trophy [awarded to the Super Bowl champions], so that’s pretty cool. It’s just amazing.”
Johnson said he had trouble sleeping the night before the game and got up at 7 a.m. Mountain Time, more than nine hours before kickoff. Johnson said restlessness on gameday is nothing new. He experienced it at Marshall and at Millbrook.
“You just want to go out there [on the field] right now,” Johnson said. “[On Sunday] I was anxious for the opportunity and moment I was in.”
After getting up, Johnson stuck to his normal gameday routine since turning pro. He took a hot 30-minute shower and ate grits with sugar and bacon. Later, Johnson reviewed the playbook, then took the later of two team buses to State Farm Stadium. Once there, Johnson spent time in the hot tub, stretched, and did his usual pre-game warmups.
Johnson is a member of the kickoff and punt teams and kickoff return and punt return teams. As a result, Johnson can say he was one of only 22 people on the field for the game’s first play on Sunday. Before the initial whistle blew for the kickoff, he savored the moment.
“I had to soak it in,” Johnson said. “First play, everybody’s watching it, everyone’s tuned in, and the crowd’s going crazy, getting ready for the kickoff.”
The people who watched the flight of Butker’s kickoff didn’t see much — the ball went into the end zone for a touchback. For Johnson, the kickoff was plenty memorable. The Eagles had two people blocking the 5-foot-10, 199-pound speedster (a best of 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash) in the white and red No. 13 jersey, and Johnson let the Philadelphia players know what he thought about being double-teamed.
“I was talking a little smack,” Johnson said. “I said, ‘It takes two NFL players to block one?’”
Johnson — who has nine tackles on special teams in the last eight games —would later show just how hard he can be to contain.
On Kansas City’s first punt, Johnson — who serves as a gunner on the outside — didn’t make the tackle on the Eagles’ Britain Covey. But he did trip Covey up, with Covey eventually being tackled after a return of eight yards to the Philadelphia 35-yard line with 13:18 left in the second quarter.
“I made contact, but he got away from me,” Johnson said. “I took my shot. [Special teams coordinator Dave Toub] always says take a shot, and I did that.”
Covey couldn’t escape Johnson on his second punt return, and it made a huge difference.
After fielding Tommy Townsend’s 50-yard punt at the Eagles’ 16, Covey fielded the ball on the left side from the Chiefs’ vantage point. Covey made his way upfield and then cut in between some Chiefs players toward the middle of the field near the 35. He continued to make his way toward the 40 and looked for a split second like he might find a seam and return the ball for a touchdown.
But Johnson — who was sprinting down the field while fighting through a double team on the right side — came at Covey from behind at an angle and wrapped him up perfectly to plant him at the Eagles’ 43.
Covey almost certainly would have had an 84-yard punt return TD and at the Eagles at least a 27-14 lead if not for Johnson’s tackle with 1:22 left in the half. Philadelphia’s offense would take over and eventually get to the Chiefs’ 17, but they had to settle for a 35-yard field goal and a 24-14 lead. Given how close the game wound up being, the tackle was crucial.
“I always strive to be a difference-maker in the game,” Johnson said. “Even if I’m just in the way and making the punt returner slow up as the gunner, I’m doing that. If you just have effort, you’re going to make a lot of plays.”
After denying what could have been the longest punt return in Super Bowl history, Johnson helped the Chiefs’ Kadarius Toney achieve the longest one at 65 yards.
With 10:33 left in the game and the Eagles’ Arryn Siposs set to punt from Philadelphia’s 32, Kansas City put two players on the Eagles’ gunner on the right side. Johnson was entrusted to be sole blocker on the left on the Eagles’ other gunner Josh Jobe. The low punt went to the right, and Johnson didn’t allow Jobe to get anywhere near Toney as he fielded the ball. Toney eventually returned the ball to the Philadelphia 5, and Kansas City would take the lead at 28-27 three plays later.
Johnson said the play meant a lot in terms of Kansas City’s success on Sunday, and it means a lot to the punt return team to contribute like they have in the postseason. Skyy Moore helped set up the game-winning field goal in the AFC championship game with his 29-yard return in the final minute.
“At the beginning of the season, we didn’t do well on special teams,” Johnson said. “[That punt return] helped us to win the game, I believe.”
Johnson got to experience the post-game celebration on the field with his brother Trammell Anthony, who got to see him play in person with the Chiefs for the first time at the Super Bowl. Johnson’s former Millbrook teammate PK Kier was also there.
Their support means a lot to him, as well as the support from his entire family, the Winchester-Frederick County community, and the Marshall University community. Marshall head coach Charles Huff posted a message on Twitter congratulating Johnson and praising him for how hard he’s worked to get to where is after the game. Whether it be phone calls, text messages or social media posts, Johnson has noticed more than 1,000 people congratulating him.
“Winchester has been showing crazy love to me, and I appreciate that,” Johnson said. “Small guy like me, coming out and making a name for myself ... it’s good to put Winchester on the map. Now they’ve got a Super Bowl, and they can enjoy it with me.
“I hope to eventually show [people in Winchester] the replica Lombardi Trophy and the ring in my hand. I just want to show everybody whatever your dream is, it’s out there. You’ve got to go and achieve it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.