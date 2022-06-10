WINCHESTER — Millbrook High School salutatorian Brenna Gelormine told her classmates that despite all the ups and downs of the past four years, her class had persevered and “come out stronger and better than ever.”
“As a class, we've survived the school fire, a global pandemic, and far too many active shooter drills,” she said. “The latter of which is something I never thought to have been normal for students, but is the unfortunate reality we live in. You have all heard that thoughts and prayers are considerably less effective than actions, which is why I would like to empower all of you to take action in your communities and for yourselves”
Gelormine gave her address Thursday night at Pioneer Stadium during the Class of 2022’s graduation ceremony, where 359 diplomas were awarded.
She said one of the most valuable lessons students learned is that they are capable of changing the world. She commended her classmates for making Millbrook a recognizable and well-respected name in various regional and state championships.
“We are the generation that has grown up being told you can be anything,” she said. “So let's be anything and everything we want to be. The problems we face today are completely different from the ones our world will face 20 years from now. But I am confident that each and every one of you will be integral to changing the world for the better. If Millbrook has taught us anything over these past four years, it has been lessons of resilience, strength, and communication. We have been given the necessary tools and building blocks to succeed. But now it is time that we start building our futures and the future of society.”
Gelormine, who graduated with a 4.617 GPA, will be attending the College of William and Mary in the fall, where she will double major in public policy and environmental policy.
The graduation ceremony began with Millbrook social studies teacher Garrett Hammer ringing the bell in the school’s bell tower to signify the last time the Class of 2022 would gather together.
Hammer, who was named Millbrook’s 2022 Teacher of the Year by his colleagues, and English Teacher Kristin Gilbert, who was named Millbrook’s Teacher of the Year by the school’s seniors, presented commencement addresses to the graduating class prior to the graduates’ procession into Pioneer Stadium.
Principal Joanne Altendorf said the ceremony recognized the academic achievements of seniors “who came to us as a group of children and leave us tonight as young men and women.”
“Although the last few years have been anything but traditional, these seniors have shown resilience, flexibility and strength as they've navigated their high school years,” Altendorf said. “They are the embodiment of what we look for in our Millbrook graduates, and I know they have the courage and knowledge to be successful in whatever they choose for their lives.”
Valedictorian Olivia Webster, who had a 4.619 GPA and is also attending the College of William and Mary, thanked the teachers for preparing the students for adulthood and for running the school smoothly during the pandemic.
She said to her fellow classmates, “You all have inspired me in so many ways, from winning the pep rally games this fall, to having so many teams qualify for regional and state competitions. You also have all shown so much resilience in these four years. Specifically these last two years. I'm so excited to see where the future takes you.”
Webster noted the struggles she had faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she had chosen to do virtual learning for an entire year and wasn’t seeing too many people.
“So this is the message I want to put out there — prioritize your relationships,” Webster said. “During COVID I realized how important relationships are. And I really started to cherish all my relationships more. And I want you all to do the same.”
She spoke of the power of friendship and told the class they all have the ability to positively impact the lives of others through encouragement, inspiration or company.
“So you might be wondering, why should I care about relationships? Why should I try? Here's what I say. Look around you. Every person on this field has the potential to change the world. Maybe the person to your right will become a doctor, something that had always dreamed of doing. Maybe the person in front of you will go to the military to serve and protect the country and the people in it. Maybe they will go straight to the workforce. Maybe you will become something you never thought you could ever be. But here's the thing, neither you nor they can do it alone.”
After diplomas were distributed, the ceremony concluded with the reading of “The Pioneer Tribute” and the releasing of doves.
“Like these doves, you will spread your wings and soar into a bright successful future,” Altendorf said. “May all your hopes and dreams be fulfilled.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.