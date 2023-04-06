WINCHESTER — Millbrook High School recently chartered an FFA Alumni and Supporters Chapter. Sherando High School/Aylor Middle School and James Wood High School also have alumni and supporters groups. This means FFA youth in all of Frederick County’s nooks and crannies will find solid adult assistance throughout their youth and beyond.
FFA, according to the organization’s website ffa.org, helps members develop “leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.” Students who are interested in a variety of careers — from business to chemistry, veterinary science, engineering, teaching and more — benefit from involvement in FFA.
Millbrook High School Agricultural Teacher and FFA Advisor Devon Smith is excited to say that Millbrook’s Student FFA Chapter is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. He believes the new MHS FFA Alumni and Supporters Chapter will enhance student experience.
“The main goal of the alumni chapter is to assist the school chapter in any way we can,” MHS FFA Alumni and Supporters Chapter President Andrea Scott says. The adult group can help plan trips, provide additional funding for the student group and help out with functions. In addition, the group can “team students with local businesses if we have resources in the field they’re interested in or even pay for a student’s official dress,” Scott adds.
While Scott, a 2010 graduate of Millbrook High School, was heavily involved in FFA when she was a student, she notes that anyone can join the adult group whether they are alumni or not. The new chapter does include MHS alumni and parents of current and past students. But, other adults from the community have also joined the group.
The group’s main focus is to help the student chapter thrive. However, Scott says the new chapter plans to feature some adult specific activities as well.
While FFA began as a farmer-oriented group (it was previously called Future Farmers of America), Scott explains that the organization has evolved to reach beyond the farm. “Students can learn anything from livestock to core leadership skills that can mold students into future leaders,” Scott wrote in an email.
The FFA creed includes the words “agriculture, future, faith and leadership,” Scott notes. Those words might be viewed as seeds that FFA plants and the supporters groups nurture.
If you are interested in sowing those seeds and growing the Millbrook High School FFA Alumni and Supporters Chapter, its first meeting is coming up on April 26. Send a message to millbrookffaalumnichapter@gmail.com for more information.
