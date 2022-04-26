When T.J. Rohrbaugh was interviewed ahead of the 2013 Group 4A state football championship game when he was Sherando High School’s defensive coordinator, he was clear about his work ethic.
“I’m one of those people, if I’m going to do something, I’ve got to give it 110 percent,” Rohrbaugh said. “I have to be there every single day, every single minute.”
It’s that level of commitment that has taken Rohrbaugh from one of Millbrook’s assistant coordinators of student activities to the head job in less than a year.
The 39-year-old Rohrbaugh was approved as Millbrook’s new CSA during the closed session of Thursday’s Frederick County School Board meeting. Rohrbaugh — who started work as an assistant CSA at Millbrook in July of 2021 after 14 years as a coach and social studies teacher at Sherando — will begin his new role on July 1. Rohrbaugh will succeed Scott Mankins, who spent eight years as Millbrook’s head CSA and will retire on June 30.
Rohrbaugh said he’s enjoyed his first year at Millbrook immensely, and he’s looking forward to taking on an even bigger role at the school.
“It’s been a great experience,” said Rohrbaugh, who spoke on the phone shortly before he helped set up Millbrook’s softball game Monday. “I love the administration staff that I work with. The teachers, the coaches. Everybody over here has been phenomenal. When Scott retired, it was really a no-brainer in terms of applying for the position because I’ve loved my short time here. I’m really excited about the opportunity to continue to work with everybody over here.”
Rohrbaugh is a 2001 Sherando graduate and 2005 James Madison University graduate. He received his master’s degree from West Virginia University in 2007, getting his start in coaching there with one year as an assistant football coach at Waynesburg (Pa.) High School. The former Warrior football standout began working at Sherando in 2007 as an assistant football coach, then assumed defensive coordinator duties from 2009-18.
Rohrbaugh took over as Sherando’s head track & field coach in the 2018-19 school year and served in that role for three years. Rohrbaugh took off the 2019 football season to focus on graduate school year but returned as an assistant during the 2020-21 COVID-shortened season.
Mankins was not involved with the selection process for his replacement, but he’s certainly been impressed with the impact Rohrbaugh has made this year.
“He’s very conscientious,” Mankins said. “He’s very detail-oriented. He wants to learn. From the first day in July, he was constantly asking not only what’s done, but how are things done, what needs to be done, is there anything else that needs to be done, are there any details that can help me down the road sometime.
“The inquisitiveness, the willing to learn, the willing to do whatever is needed, those were all things that to me stood out. He was always willing to jump in and take on any task, attend meetings, whatever needed to be done.”
Mankins said Rohrbaugh’s character also stands out.
“I think he’s got strong morals and strong values,” Mankins said.
A lot of Sherando’s football players over the years would certainly agree.
“I love Coach Rohrbaugh,” said Rhett Morris in 2013 when he played for Sherando. “He’s basically like another father to us.
“He’s pushed us. He’ll be hard on us, but we know he’s just trying to make each and every one of us better. He cares about each one of us out there, and he just really wants us to get the job done.”
Rohrbaugh said he wanted to help Millbrook athletes and coaches get the job done this year by being committed, working hard and supporting them in whatever way they needed. As head CSA, he’ll continue to do those things.
“I just really want to continue to support our students and athletes,” Rohrbaugh said. “Scott’s built a great foundation here. We’re really going to miss having him here at Millbrook High School. I just want to build on the foundation that he laid. I think we’ve got a very strong athletics program.”
Rohrbaugh said Mankins definitely set a great example.
“Scott’s amazing in terms of he’s very detail-oriented. He has everything planned out so far in advance,” Rohrbaugh said. “And Scott’s given me every opportunity to learn the ins-and-outs of the position. I’ve really learned a lot from him. He’s a fantastic leader and been a tremendous mentor for me.”
Mankins said having a good rapport with the rest of the athletic and activities department and the school’s supporters will be key for Rohrbaugh.
“Like any position of leadership, it’s not always the leader, it’s often that first follower [that’s important],” Mankins said. “People are going to have to follow him. Just as important as the leader is who’s willing to follow.
“I think we have a strong coaching staff, the club sponsors at school right now are good, the MPAA [Millbrook Pioneer Athletic Association], our boosters, is a strong organization. I think there are good people in positions to help him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.