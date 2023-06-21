Few people are as immersed in Millbrook history as Jared Uhler, and now he'll get to play an even bigger part in the future of the Frederick County high school he passionately loves.
Uhler — a 2005 Millbrook graduate and longtime coach and teacher at the school — was approved as Millbrook’s new coordinator of student activities during the closed session of Tuesday’s Frederick County School Board meeting. Uhler will begin his duties July 1 and take over for TJ Rohrbaugh, who announced in March that his final day at Millbrook would be June 30 so he could become head football coach at his own alma mater, Sherando High School.
It didn't take long for the 36-year-old Uhler to realize he would be the right person for the job.
"One of my concerns when I heard that TJ was leaving was, 'I hope we find somebody that loves Millbrook,'" said Uhler in a phone interview on Tuesday night. "And then I kind of thought more about it and I'm like, 'I love Millbrook. Why shouldn't it be me?'
"I'm really excited about it. I'm figuring some things out now, and I'm just really excited to get started."
Uhler is a member of Millbrook's second graduating class and was a three-sport athlete, playing first base and catcher in baseball, linebacker and offensive guard in football, and basketball.
After graduating from West Virginia University in 2010 — Uhler received a bachelor's degree in history and a master's in special education from the Morgantown school — Uhler returned to Millbrook as an assistant baseball coach in 2011 under Brian Burke, a role he served in through this spring. In the fall of 2012 Uhler became a football assistant to Reed Prosser, became the JV head football coach in 2013, and returned to the varsity in 2014 as the defensive coordinator for Josh Haymore. Uhler held that role through 2019.
Uhler began working at Millbrook in 2013 as a special education teacher and has been a history teacher for the last six years. He was named Millbrook's Teacher of the Year in 2021.
Uhler's latest endeavor has involved celebrating Millbrook's athletic history. He's been the chairman for the Millbrook Athletic Hall of Fame since it was established. The Pioneers will induct their second Hall of Fame class in the fall.
Uhler interviewed for the position four weeks ago and was offered the job shortly afterward to take a bigger job at what amounts to a second home for him.
"I'm Millbrook first and foremost," Uhler said. "Being from that second graduating class from there, it's always just kind of been a special thing to me. I always joke with people that I was going to leave education before I ever left Millbrook. It's a place I always knew I was going to stay at."
In a news release, Millbrook principal Joanne Altendorf said she sees that strong affection from Uhler.
“I am appreciative of the year that TJ gave to Millbrook and wish him all the best as he transitions back to Sherando next year," she said. "I am excited to bring Jared into a leadership role next year as his heart and soul bleeds Millbrook blue. I know that he will work to ensure that Millbrook continues to provide a positive experience for all students who walk these halls, just as it did for him.”
Uhler said he's had a lot of good mentors over those years, including Haymore and Burke. And one of his mentors has made an impact on him since he was a student at Millbrook.
Scott Mankins was an original member of Millbrook's staff, spending 10 years as head varsity boys' basketball coach, 11 as a business and marketing teacher, and from 2014-2022 as the school's CSA. Uhler admired how Mankins operated as a coach and administrator, and he hopes he can make a similarly successful transition.
"I played for Coach Mankins and worked under Coach Mankins, and I've always just had a lot of respect for the way that he's done things," Uhler said. "I've tried to set him as my benchmark when it came to stuff. I'm really excited with this opportunity to just take it in a different direction and have a different role in sports outside of the coaching realm."
Uhler said he wants to continue to build relationships in his new role.
"I just think one of the most important things at any position is communication," Uhler said. "I think I'm an effective communicator, and I'm easy to talk to and approachable. Through teaching and coaching, I've learned a lot of things in life are about relationships and how you engage with people. I think communication, and just talking through things, and involving the community, and getting excitement around everything is going to be such an important part of my job."
Uhler wants to do whatever he can to generate enthusiasm and continue to make Millbrook the best school it can be.
"It's been an honor to be the chairperson [on the Hall of Fame committee] and we're starting to see some of the excitement that that's generating," Uhler said. "In my new role, I hope to introduce new Millbrook to old Millbrook, and vice versa, and kind of mesh the two things together. I want to get people out to games and continue to build our school culture.
"I think we're heading in the right direction. I think Scott was such a great coordinator of student activities, and I think this one year that TJ's been there he's been fabulous, too. I just hope to keep the momentum going that was created by the two of them, honestly. There's a really good foundation, and I just need to keep building on it."
