The Millbrook football team needs a win tonight against undefeated Liberty to keep its hopes alive for a Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season title, but Pioneers coach Josh Haymore said that hasn't been a talking point leading up to the game.
"We want to make sure that we take care of ourselves and make sure we've got everything done the way we want to," said Millbrook coach Josh Haymore, whose Pioneers (5-2, 3-1 district) host the Eagles (7-0, 4-0) at 7 p.m. "If that happens, then a win can come. I think the kids know what's going on, but we just need to play to our potential to do our thing."
Millbrook — which defeated Liberty 36-12 last year — has had two weeks to get itself ready to play its best. It was off last week after losing 21-13 to Handley on Oct. 11. The Pioneers were outgained 383-270 by the Judges.
The Pioneers struggled to handle Handley's pressure in that game, and Haymore said Liberty is the type of team that is also capable of bringing the heat. Millbrook quarterback Kaden Buza (105 of 187 for 1,886 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions) passed for 221 yards against Handley but was sacked five times.
"They have a good pressure package and do a good job of bringing pressure at certain times," Haymore said. "They can bring it whenever they want to."
Millbrook's offense is also led by the area's leader in receiving yardage in Jordan Jackson (30 catches for 742 yards and eight TDs) and running back Gavin Evosirch (115 carries for 826 yards and 10 TDs). The Eagles are surrendering 19.6 points per game.
The Pioneers defense is giving up 343.6 yards and 25.6 points per game. It will be tasked with trying to slow down a Liberty team that is coming off an explosive 50-21 win over James Wood. The Eagles, who are averaging 37.4 points per game, rolled up 573 yards.
They rushed for 301 yards on the ground behind Mason Gay (11 carries for 124 yards) and Markkel Newman (16 carries for 89 yards).
Quarterback Dylan Bailey completed 17 of 36 passes 272 yards and four TDs, and several of his passes were dropped. Tre'Von White hauled in five passes for 109 yards.
"[Bailey] can sling it," Haymore said. "He does a good job getting the ball out of his hand and distributing the ball. He just does a good job getting the ball where it needs to go and sees the field well."
Haymore said turnovers should definitely play a big role in tonight's game. Millbrook wasn't able to take advantage of winning the turnover battle against Handley (the Judges had three to the Pioneers' one), but the Pioneers' ability to take the ball away has worked out pretty well in general this season. The Pioneers are averaging almost three takeaways a game (they have 20 total) and they've turned it over only eight times themselves.
Defensive backs Aidan Haines — who has 62 tackles to lead the team — and T.J. Spain each have five interceptions to lead the area. Linebacker Aidan Long has 52 tackles for the Pioneers.
"Last game against Handley, we got some turnovers, but we weren't able to capitalize on them," Haymore said. "We've got to keep their quarterback at bay and not let him pick them apart, and we've got to try and get some turnovers. We need to get their offense off the field."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.