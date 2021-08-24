WINCHESTER — Even before Millbrook head coach Josh Haymore had seen Aidan Long play, he was excited about his potential.
Before he came to Millbrook, Haymore had coached at Broadway with Long’s uncle, former Bridgewater College football player Willie Tinnell, and Haymore trusted Tinnell’s player evaluations. After Haymore was introduced to Long by the Broadway coaching staff at a 7-on-7 competition when Long was in eighth grade, he told his Pioneer assistant coaches that they had something to look forward to with the next freshmen class.
“I went and told everybody that we’re getting a linebacker who’s a dude,” Haymore said. “We’re going to have a linebacker for four years.”
Long has not disappointed.
A four-year varsity member and three-year starter, Long heads into this senior-year following a four-game spring in which he packed a wallop. The middle linebacker led all Frederick County players with 59 tackles, registering double-digit tackles in each contest.
“I just love hitting people,” said the 5-foot-10, 205-pound Long, who has always been a linebacker since he started playing football at age 6. “It’s fun. It’s a boost of adrenaline. I love the rush.”
And he knows how to put himself in position to make those hits. Haymore knew Long’s knowledge of the game would help make the leap to varsity football right away.
“He had great instincts as a freshman,” Haymore said. “I felt like with the way Aidan tracked the ball and understood the defense, and with his passion about defense, that he could really play and help us.”
Long — who was 5-9, 165 as a freshman — said he only played in one series all season, where he had a sack against James Wood. But Long felt a learned a lot from Haymore and players Jordan Jackson, Tyler Duckstein and Gavin Evosirch as to what to do and what not to do.
After adding 15 pounds between seasons, Long earned a starting position as an outside linebacker for the team’s second game his sophomore season. Long made 63 tackles (fourth on the team) that year, but what stood out to Haymore the most was his determination.
‘”He was bouncing back and forth between starting, because we had a good competition going with the linebackers,” Haymore said. “But then [there was one] game where he really sealed the deal. He didn’t start, but then when he went in and played, he lit it up. You could see at that point in time he needed to be on the field.”
With three games to go, Long started playing as an inside linebacker, and he’s been there ever since.
Haymore said Long’s knowledge of the game grows every year, and that’s helped him excel as a middle linebacker.
“He covers a lot of ground,” Haymore said. “Because he understands the reads and how to make breaks and where to go, he understands what we’re trying to get him to do. He’s not in a hurry to get downhill and just plug like most linebackers do. He wants to find the gaps, find the holes. He just understands flow, be patient, now attack.”
Long enjoys the responsibility of being on the inside.
“I love leading the defense,” Long said. “I love leading my guys and helping them get better.”
Haymore said Long doesn’t talk a lot, but his words carry as much impact on his numerous hits on offensive players.
“He’s one of the most positive leaders I’ve been around,” Haymore said. “If he says something like, ‘C’mon guys, he always follows it with a positive thing. He’s the type of guy you hope is going to get a career that’s going to allow him to coach. He’s the type of guy you want to have back after four years of college.”
Long has also been a running back throughout his career, and he could wind up having a bigger role at that position this tear following the graduation of Diante Ball. Long and fellow linebackers AJ Harrison and Tyson Mallory are all candidates to carry the ball this season.
No matter what role Long has on offense, he plans on continuing to be a force on defense. In the spring, Long had 12 tackles in the first game against Sherando, 19 against Fauquier, 18 in the second game against the Warriors, and 10 against James Wood.
“I feel like I just worked harder,” Long said of his junior year production. “I told myself I needed to prove something to everybody and to myself. I just pushed myself as hard as I could every single day and tried to provide as best as I could for my team.”
