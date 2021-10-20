It hasn’t been an easy season for the Millbrook or Liberty football teams, but someone’s going to enjoy that winning feeling for the first time this season tonight in Bealeton.
Kickoff is 7 p.m. for tonight’s Class 4 Northwestern District contest between Millbrook (0-7, 0-4 district) and Liberty (0-6, 0-3). The game was moved up a day from Friday due to a better situation for officials availability.
Millbrook head coach Josh Haymore said the message this week is that he wants his team to continue to improve.
“We just want to keep getting better as a whole, individually and as a team,” Haymore said. “We want to keep working hard, and hopefully, we see some success.”
The Pioneers are coming off a 47-16 loss to Kettle Run, but Millbrook did outscore the first-place Cougars 13-7 in the second half.
Millbrook had some success in the rushing game against the Cougars, picking up 140 yards for its highest total since it gained 176 yards in Week 1 against Jefferson (W.Va.). The Pioneers came into the Kettle Run came averaging only 69 yards per game on the ground.
In his first game since Week 3, Tyson Mallory rushed for 53 yards on five carries. Millbrook also received nine carries for 35 yards from AJ Harrison and 32 yards and a TD on nine carries from quarterback Detric Brown, who also threw for 126 yards on 17-of-28 passing.
“I thought all of our running backs played really well,” said Haymore, who also included BJ Canada (four carries, 20 yards) in that assessment. “I thought it was a very good bright spot. Being very balanced on offense helped us out that night.”
One point of emphasis is that Haymore said the Pioneers need to do a better job of taking advantage of their red zone opportunities. Millbrook has nine red zone touchdowns this year and eight field goal attempts from Patrick Sigler, who has converted five.
“Throughout the season, just about every time we’ve gotten in the red zone, we haven’t capitalized on it [with touchdowns],” Haymore said. “We’ve just got to get the ball in the red zone.”
The Pioneers are also led on offense by wide receiver CJ Standen, who scored his fifth touchdown of the season last week and has caught 32 passes for 559 yards.
The Pioneers will also need a strong defensive effort tonight to slow down Liberty, which outgained Sherando and James Wood the past two weeks despite losing to them. The Eagles outgained James Wood 432-359 in a 42-24 loss last week.
Liberty is led by freshman quarterback Austin Mawyer, who passed for 328 yards and ran for 43 last week against the Colonels. Running back Cody Owens had 126 yards and a touchdown receiving last week.
Millbrook’s defensive leaders include defensive linemen Jacob Zavatson (63 tackles, two sacks) and Jett Helmut (31 tackles).
“I think we need to put a little pressure on [Mawyer] and get back there in the backfield a little bit,” Haymore said. “I think we need to stop him running, too. He runs the ball and throw the ball really well.”
